(24/7 Wall Street)   America's 15 most dangerous states.
78
•       •       •

vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Correlation, vs. Causation to the amount of political assholes we see here on Fark from those states?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This should go well.
 
eKonk [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The real crime here is the slideshow. Ain't nobody got time for that.
 
bifster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Come for the info, stay for the multiple page clicks to try & find anything.
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But I thought all the blue states were crime havens.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now do it without counting black people.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For folks who don't want to click through a 4-page article to see a 15-item list - the list is based on 2021 stats for violent crimes per 100K people, total violent crimes, murders per 100K people, total murders, and the poverty rate.

15: Kansas
14: South Dakota
13: Nevada
12: Montana
11: Texas
10: Oklahoma
9: South Carolina
8: Colorado
7: Michigan
6: Missouri
5: Alaska
4: Tennessee
3: Alabama
2: Arkansas
1: Louisiana
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we posting adware click-bait now, subby?
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mostly red states, what a coinkydink.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clickbait allowing us to project the worst upon people we see as heretics.  Great.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Almost every one of those is a red state. That's not a coincidence.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And, per the article, this doesn't count California, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, and Pennsylvania, because they don't yet report their stats to NIBRS, the FBI system that replaced the SRS.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that's not possible. I was told red states were crime-free because you get a free gun with a tank of gas and a Happy Meal.
 
tuxbabe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
93.3% Red states.  Whoda thought?
 
Terrapin Bound [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The latest FBI report excludes nine states due insufficient reporting: California, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, and Pennsylvania.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FLMountainMan: Clickbait allowing us to project the worst upon people we see as heretics.  Great.


Not at all. Who gives two sh*ts about religion? We see them as god damned fascists and they can all keep killing each other - that would be fan-f*cking-tastic.
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Following their link to poorest town in each state...

Ah, Highland Park. Take everything bad you think about Detroit, and make it worse. Water as bad as Flint, crime worse than Detroit, poverty that is crushing.

I'd wager I can do worse than East Cleveland for Ohio, though. Athens is a good chunk lower- if it weren't for Ohio University, Athens would likely not exist.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
_____________________________
                /  /
Oklahoma
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tuxbabe: 93.3% Red states.  Whoda thought?


What percentage of Louisiana's murders do you think are from Baton Rouge and New Orleans.  Which party do you think controls those municipalities?  It's all so stupid.

optikeye: Now do it without counting black people.


Fark off.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Armchair_Invective: Are we posting adware click-bait now, subby?


You must be new here
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stephen_Falken: FLMountainMan: Clickbait allowing us to project the worst upon people we see as heretics.  Great.

Not at all. Who gives two sh*ts about religion? We see them as god damned fascists and they can all keep killing each other - that would be fan-f*cking-tastic.


Why do you hate black people?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The report is pretty useless when they exclude some of the typical heavy hitters.

The latest FBI report excludes nine states due insufficient reporting: California, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, and Pennsylvania.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: And, per the article, this doesn't count California, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, and Pennsylvania, because they don't yet report their stats to NIBRS, the FBI system that replaced the SRS.


I questioned how Illinois escaped the list.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All red states. Shocking.

Yes, I know CO is supposed to be purple, but not until you kick out Shiatbert.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dysfunctional American cities for 1000.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Except Florida didn't turn in any numbers, so, who knows?
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Sword and Shield: Following their link to poorest town in each state...

Ah, Highland Park. Take everything bad you think about Detroit, and make it worse. Water as bad as Flint, crime worse than Detroit, poverty that is crushing.

I'd wager I can do worse than East Cleveland for Ohio, though. Athens is a good chunk lower- if it weren't for Ohio University, Athens would likely not exist.


Not to mention a total lack of police force in highland Park, at least last I checked. Far as I recall Wayne county sheriff was contacted to do their policing. I'm guessing nobody in highland Park has seen a WCSO vehicle in months, at least.

/Same with Pontiac and Oakland county, but at least OCSO has a very large presence there
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: optikeye: Now do it without counting black people.


Fark off.


Why?
Unless we address the issue of young black males and a culture of gun violence it's just ignoring an real issue.
And demographic statistics is an important metric. It's not racist anymore than saying 'southerners' are prone to violence . Heck, I bet I've dated more black guys than you have.
We won't solve or address problems with violence until we address issues with education, poverty, and 'hope'.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Low - Violence
Youtube 4BSfKcuNpH0
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: And, per the article, this doesn't count California, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, and Pennsylvania, because they don't yet report their stats to NIBRS, the FBI system that replaced the SRS.


And a few of them would probably be on that list. Florida and NY, maybe Illinois. Jersey is pretty safe in most places. Not sure about NM or PA.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

This is the least surprising list ever
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Sword and Shield: Following their link to poorest town in each state...

Ah, Highland Park. Take everything bad you think about Detroit, and make it worse. Water as bad as Flint, crime worse than Detroit, poverty that is crushing.

I'd wager I can do worse than East Cleveland for Ohio, though. Athens is a good chunk lower- if it weren't for Ohio University, Athens would likely not exist.


Dude, there are towns way shiattier than Prairie View in texas too. Robstown outside of Corpus Christie looks like a set from the grapes of wrath.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: FormlessOne: And, per the article, this doesn't count California, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, and Pennsylvania, because they don't yet report their stats to NIBRS, the FBI system that replaced the SRS.

I questioned how Illinois escaped the list.


Because, per capita, Chicago isn't even in the top 25 most violent cities in the US.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
All states on our "hard pass" list twice when deciding where to move. Imagine that.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: FormlessOne: And, per the article, this doesn't count California, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, and Pennsylvania, because they don't yet report their stats to NIBRS, the FBI system that replaced the SRS.

I questioned how Illinois escaped the list.


But also, they didn't report any numbers.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

That just means their cops are even more trigger-happy and cover-up-savvy.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
and the poverty rate.

????????????????
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm surprised to see Colorado so high on the list.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Amazingly it's not just a population density map!
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Almost every one of those is a red state. That's not a coincidence.


Rather than that, look at the firearm laws in this states. It's more telling.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Pretty sure they didn't actually take this picture in Colorado:

247wallst.comView Full Size
 
cheap_thoughts [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I go to the list, not expecting Kansas to be in the top. First farking picture is of Wichita. What in the hell peoples. I just got done visiting st Louis, that shiat has nothing on us.
 
ChicagoKev
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Terrapin Bound: The latest FBI report excludes nine states due insufficient reporting: California, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, and Pennsylvania.

There goes any attempt at pretending to draw useful conclusions from the so-called "uniform" crime report.

Tyrone Slothrop: Mostly red states, what a coinkydink.

While a state may be coded red, the highest rates of "violent crime/murders/poverty" are generally found in the larger cities, all on team blue.

Publikwerks: But I thought all the blue states were crime havens.

Blue cities tend to be big fans of COMPSTAT.   Chicago/Illinois, for example, has figured out how to fudge the numbers to even bury homicides.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Pretty sure they didn't actually take this picture in Colorado:

[247wallst.com image 850x477]


It's from the future!
 
macadamnut
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Anyway, the list fails without Maine.  Per capita, Cabot Cove is the most deadly city on earth.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
benelane
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Having spent time in many of those states, there is nothing about this list that surprises me.
 
kosherkow
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
gee... who woulda thunk poverty has a positive correlation with crime?  it's almost as if limited/reduced/no opportunity lead to people committing crimes.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

151: Sword and Shield: Following their link to poorest town in each state...

Ah, Highland Park. Take everything bad you think about Detroit, and make it worse. Water as bad as Flint, crime worse than Detroit, poverty that is crushing.

I'd wager I can do worse than East Cleveland for Ohio, though. Athens is a good chunk lower- if it weren't for Ohio University, Athens would likely not exist.

Not to mention a total lack of police force in highland Park, at least last I checked. Far as I recall Wayne county sheriff was contacted to do their policing. I'm guessing nobody in highland Park has seen a WCSO vehicle in months, at least.

/Same with Pontiac and Oakland county, but at least OCSO has a very large presence there


They have police.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: mongbiohazard: Almost every one of those is a red state. That's not a coincidence.

Rather than that, look at the firearm laws in this states. It's more telling.


Look at the firearm laws in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Nebraska, Minnesota and Florida.

You don't see ANY other trends there, in the most criminal states? NOTHING else pops out at you?
 
