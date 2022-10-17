 Skip to content
(GoFundMe) Beloved Farkers - and legendary Fark party hosts - puggysmom & Argh Dammit need our help making ends meet through puggysmom's impending cancer treatment. DIL. Fark cancer
12
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope the treatment goes well for you, PG! ♥♥♥♥
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Just started my chemo last week. Best of luck to you! fark cancer.

/sigh
//we're better at this than we used to be
///3X fark cancer
 
Still Brightfires
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
F Cancer. >_<
 
gottagopee
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Done.

Have enough friends for whom this is a financial as well as emotional burden of unholy proportions.

fark cancer forever
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Thanks for the opportunity to help.
All the best of luck to you both
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
hi Tom! and Sue!
 
gottagopee
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

psilocyberguy: Just started my chemo last week. Best of luck to you! fark cancer.

/sigh
//we're better at this than we used to be
///3X fark cancer


All best wishes for you, too. Chemo is rough.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

psilocyberguy: Just started my chemo last week. Best of luck to you! fark cancer.

/sigh
//we're better at this than we used to be
///3X fark cancer


I hope it goes well for you!
 
iaazathot
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Ah, to live in a country where we don't need a goddamn tin cup and dancing monkey to pay medical bills. 

/fark cancer.
//Happy to give to them.
///Just hate our system.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Can we get this posted to TFD? A lot of people don't wander out from behind the paywall. Thanks!
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Also, f*ck cancer and my thoughts are with you!!
 
Pixter
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Donated. Also wishing we had an actual health care system for care instead of via donation. A girl can dream...
 
