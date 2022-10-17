 Skip to content
(The Morning Call)   Pennsylvania wildlife officials aren't sure who is posting all the bigfoot warning signs   (mcall.com) divider line
16
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whattayalllooking at me for?
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its bigfoot. Thats why they haven't been able to get a picture.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Bigfoot isn't real. Now werebears on the other hand....
 
sleze
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: Bigfoot isn't real. Now werebears on the other hand....


howardstern.comView Full Size
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"Bigfoot is not real"


Prove it.
 
benelane
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Being a born and raised PA resident not far from where squatchfest happens yearly, I was going to check out the article. But create an account just to read an article? fark off and get with the times. Other sites are still putting up shiat about creating accounts, accepting cookies and allowing ads, but many of them at least give you an X in the top right nowadays.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
A nation with hundreds of thousands of trail cameras and with every adult carrying a camera around in their pocket 24/7 and all we get are "sightings" and no pictures.  OK.

Needs more Boggy Creek:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
nme.comView Full Size


It's Saxsquash.  Easy to get that confused.
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It's worth pointing out that we now live in an era where most people carry a camera on them all the time. I think we can definitively say that bigfoot, ghosts, and 90% of UFO sightings are totally made up.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I vote for a very elaborate Halloween prank and on Halloween night people will be in the woods wearing bigfoot costumes freaking people out.
 
rideaurocks
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
UFO sightings weren't necessarily made up. Notice how they spiked up during the cold war period then died off once the 80's were over? It's because UFOs were test planes for spying or military use

As for bigfoot, it is a myth based on the neanderthal
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
MTG might be camping in the Appalachian mountains for all we know
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: MTG might be camping in the Appalachian mountains for all we know


Either that or another iteration of the Oz campaign actively punching themselves in the nuts with a stupid stunt (trying to compare fetterman to sasquatch).
 
johnphantom
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Are Bigfoots known for anything other than running away? Like beating you up, rape, killing, etc.? What are these signs warning against??
 
