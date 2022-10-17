 Skip to content
(Abc.net.au)   Sixteen-year-old chess prodigy Dommaraju Gukesh defeats World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen in a straight-up, no-anal-beads that we know of match   (abc.net.au) divider line
36
    More: Cool, Chess, Indian chess prodigy Dommaraju Gukesh, Magnus Carlsen, 16-year-old, youngest player, Gukesh D, World Chess Championship, Garry Kasparov  
•       •       •

HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: Carlsen had been in a winning position, but resigned shortly after a blunder that handed his opponent a clear advantage.

The kid didn't win, Carlsen lost. And with everything going on it is hardly surprising if his head is not in the right place.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HugeMistake: FTFA: Carlsen had been in a winning position, but resigned shortly after a blunder that handed his opponent a clear advantage.

The kid didn't win, Carlsen lost. And with everything going on it is hardly surprising if his head is not in the right place.


By that logic, Magnus didn't win his most recent world championship
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: HugeMistake: FTFA: Carlsen had been in a winning position, but resigned shortly after a blunder that handed his opponent a clear advantage.

The kid didn't win, Carlsen lost. And with everything going on it is hardly surprising if his head is not in the right place.

By that logic, Magnus didn't win his most recent world championship


Chexmix!
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HugeMistake: FTFA: Carlsen had been in a winning position, but resigned shortly after a blunder that handed his opponent a clear advantage.

The kid didn't win, Carlsen lost. And with everything going on it is hardly surprising if his head is not in the right place.


If you don't blunder, chess is a perfect tie.  If Magnus failed to see the problem, that's on him.

Also, this is a rapid tournament.  You don't have the time to work out all the lines, so blundering is integral to the format.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Running backs are cool, but I really dig the tight ends.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another super genius from India.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So far he's only lost to Doctor Strange. . .
 
BlackCloudofDespair
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
OF course Magnus lost, it is hard to concentrate against a player that looks like this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Another super genius from India.


With 1.5B people there are bound to be a few....
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: So far he's only lost to Doctor Strange. . .


I see this has been covered. I was gonna ask if the match was stuck in a time loop, but now that seems superfluous.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

king of vegas: Running backs are cool, but I really dig the tight ends.


She don't eat meat but she sure likes the bone. <ruff!>
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Gubbo: HugeMistake: FTFA: Carlsen had been in a winning position, but resigned shortly after a blunder that handed his opponent a clear advantage.

The kid didn't win, Carlsen lost. And with everything going on it is hardly surprising if his head is not in the right place.

By that logic, Magnus didn't win his most recent world championship


Apparently you don't know what a "blunder" is.

Most games, especially top level ones, are won and lost by small advantages, not blunders. The article and its headline - neither of which you read, I'm guessing - are set up to make it sound like a huge win. Even the players agree that it isn't.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The love child of Dormammu and Goku would be formidable indeed!
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

phalamir: HugeMistake: FTFA: Carlsen had been in a winning position, but resigned shortly after a blunder that handed his opponent a clear advantage.

The kid didn't win, Carlsen lost. And with everything going on it is hardly surprising if his head is not in the right place.

If you don't blunder, chess is a perfect tie.  If Magnus failed to see the problem, that's on him.



Apparently you don't know what a "blunder" is either.

Most games, especially top level ones, are won and lost by small advantages, not blunders. The article and its headline - neither of which you read, I'm guessing - are set up to make it sound like a huge win. Even the players agree that it isn't.

(By the way, it's not even known whether a "perfectly" played game of chess is a forced win for White or a draw).
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Teenagers and anal beads in the same headline?

Subby why don't you have a seat right over there?
 
strapp3r
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
when you...remember

i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
American Decency Association [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: Gubbo: HugeMistake: FTFA: Carlsen had been in a winning position, but resigned shortly after a blunder that handed his opponent a clear advantage.

The kid didn't win, Carlsen lost. And with everything going on it is hardly surprising if his head is not in the right place.

By that logic, Magnus didn't win his most recent world championship

Apparently you don't know what a "blunder" is.

Most games, especially top level ones, are won and lost by small advantages, not blunders. The article and its headline - neither of which you read, I'm guessing - are set up to make it sound like a huge win. Even the players agree that it isn't.


you really do have the most versatile username
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: Gubbo: HugeMistake: FTFA: Carlsen had been in a winning position, but resigned shortly after a blunder that handed his opponent a clear advantage.

The kid didn't win, Carlsen lost. And with everything going on it is hardly surprising if his head is not in the right place.

By that logic, Magnus didn't win his most recent world championship

Apparently you don't know what a "blunder" is.

Most games, especially top level ones, are won and lost by small advantages, not blunders. The article and its headline - neither of which you read, I'm guessing - are set up to make it sound like a huge win. Even the players agree that it isn't.


You are indeed correct. Nepo didn't blunder that final world championship game. He outright threw it.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Teenage chest prodigys a... man, this headline really confused me.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Gubbo: HugeMistake: FTFA: Carlsen had been in a winning position, but resigned shortly after a blunder that handed his opponent a clear advantage.

The kid didn't win, Carlsen lost. And with everything going on it is hardly surprising if his head is not in the right place.

By that logic, Magnus didn't win his most recent world championship


Noone did! In fact, it didn't even occur.
 
tuxq
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
future chess match screenings:

southparkstudios.mtvnimages.comView Full Size
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Was the blunder that he lost his King?
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm not impressed. I beat MS Chess on level 2, with only 3 undos.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"That we know of"

So far.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I don't see you boys rating the kind of mate I'm contemplating.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
They dominate spelling bees too. Next the world!

Isn't that guy set for retirement? Between this and the everyone is cheating stuff probably a good choice.
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Any bets on what weirdo accusation the chess bros will invent against this kid, based on their "expert analysis"?
 
Mock26
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
activeforlife.comView Full Size


But how good is he when player hustlers in the park?
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Everyone cheats using vibrating anal beads. Only reason they caught the last guy was because he used cheap software that buffered several responses and sent them all at once causing him to orgasm in front of his opponent.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Allegedly
 
virgo47 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

phalamir: HugeMistake: FTFA: Carlsen had been in a winning position, but resigned shortly after a blunder that handed his opponent a clear advantage.

The kid didn't win, Carlsen lost. And with everything going on it is hardly surprising if his head is not in the right place.

If you don't blunder, chess is a perfect tie.  If Magnus failed to see the problem, that's on him.

Also, this is a rapid tournament.  You don't have the time to work out all the lines, so blundering is integral to the format.


Rapid chess is 10-60 minute time controls. Not as blunder prone as bullet or blitz for these guys.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'm increasingly of the opinion that even if time travel were possible, it wouldn't matter anyway, because no one would farking believe us if we told them what was going to happen.

For instance: "There's going to be a scandal in chess because someone cheated using electric anal beads"
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Xcott: Any bets on what weirdo accusation the chess bros will invent against this kid, based on their "expert analysis"?


None. Gukesh is an acknowledged rising star of the game.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: I'm increasingly of the opinion that even if time travel were possible, it wouldn't matter anyway, because no one would farking believe us if we told them what was going to happen.

For instance: "There's going to be a scandal in chess because someone cheated using electric anal beads"


Nobody would believe you because that didn't happen.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: I'm increasingly of the opinion that even if time travel were possible, it wouldn't matter anyway, because no one would farking believe us if we told them what was going to happen.

For instance: "There's going to be a scandal in chess because someone cheated using electric anal beads"


I'm of the opinion that a time traveller intentionally screwed up the timeline to protect us all from the 2019 Murder Hornet apocalypse.
 
Tater1337
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I do not get the anal beads reference
 
