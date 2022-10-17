 Skip to content
(Kent Online)   If there's a sure-fire way to get the public on side and support your campaign against Evil Oil™, it's to climb up a massive bridge on the busiest motorway in the UK and force it to close for 24 hours. That'll show 'em   (kentonline.co.uk) divider line
    Dartford Crossing, Dartford, River Thames, Queen Elizabeth II Bridge, Essex, Cable-stayed bridge, Scotland Yard, direct action  
Boojum2k
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Ok, who's been feeding stupid pills to all the protestors lately?
 
BoothbyTCD
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Well, at least it makes marginally more sense as a protest than pouring out milk or throwing soup on a painting that is protected by glass. If you want to protest oil consumption, shutting down road travel is at least connected to that in some way that normal people can understand.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
They should just whine on message boards.
 
EvilVanMan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
At least they're not dumping milk out on the floor at the grocery.
 
JeffSon069
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
These the same arseholes who destroyed the Van Gogh..?
 
Cormee
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark them, just give the drivers the option to drive through or not
 
MythDragon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

BoothbyTCD: Well, at least it makes marginally more sense as a protest than pouring out milk or throwing soup on a painting that is protected by glass. If you want to protest oil consumption, shutting down road travel is at least connected to that in some way that normal people can understand.


People still gotta get to work.  Now they take the long way around and use more oil. Good jorb.
 
Cormee
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

JeffSon069: These the same arseholes who destroyed the Van Gogh..?


Same, they didn't destroy it though, damaged the frame
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

JeffSon069: These the same arseholes who destroyed the Van Gogh..?


Looks like it. At least disrupting traffic is somewhat on brand. I don't get attacking art.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
These nutjobs are Russian plants.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Ok, who's been feeding stupid pills to all the protestors lately?


Big oil. About the only conspiracy theory I actually buy into is a lot of the crazier protesters are funded or even just given these stupid ideas by the very people they are protesting against, or are outright agent provocateurs
 
asciibaron
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
the ropes, the clothes, the sign, all made from oil based products.  derp.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Subtonic: These nutjobs are Russian plants.


because it couldn't be that people are fecking stupid, nope, has to be a conspiracy.  speaking of fecking stupid...
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

asciibaron: the ropes, the clothes, the sign, all made from oil based products.  derp.


That's really not relevant. You can want for better things but still be forced to use things that wouldn't exist if you had your way because there's no other option right now.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

asciibaron: Subtonic: These nutjobs are Russian plants.

because it couldn't be that people are fecking stupid, nope, has to be a conspiracy.  speaking of fecking stupid...


I'm onto you too, Ivan.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

asciibaron: Subtonic: These nutjobs are Russian plants.

because it couldn't be that people are fecking stupid, nope, has to be a conspiracy.  speaking of fecking stupid...


This nutjob is a Russian plant.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: JeffSon069: These the same arseholes who destroyed the Van Gogh..?

Looks like it. At least disrupting traffic is somewhat on brand. I don't get attacking art.


Disrupting traffic causes more fossil fuels to be burned. So yeah, something like that is right on brand for these idiots.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

meat0918: asciibaron: the ropes, the clothes, the sign, all made from oil based products.  derp.

That's really not relevant. You can want for better things but still be forced to use things that wouldn't exist if you had your way because there's no other option right now.


the point is the modern world is built on oil.  demanding a stop to oil is to demand the end of the modern age.  good luck.
 
BoothbyTCD
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

MythDragon: BoothbyTCD: Well, at least it makes marginally more sense as a protest than pouring out milk or throwing soup on a painting that is protected by glass. If you want to protest oil consumption, shutting down road travel is at least connected to that in some way that normal people can understand.

People still gotta get to work.  Now they take the long way around and use more oil. Good jorb.


Well, every protest inconveniences someone. You don't change anything ay not pissing anyone off. The problem with doing things like defacing art (poorly, in the case of Sunflowers, since it wasn't defaced), is that the protest itself has no connection to the cause. An effective protest makes people think about your issue, even if that thought is angry.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Sorry aboot the bad influence, eh.
Fark user imageView Full Size

'WHAT DO WE WANT?'
'F**KED IF I KNOW? HOW ABOOT SOME POUTINE AND A TWO-FOUR?'
 
asciibaron
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: asciibaron: Subtonic: These nutjobs are Russian plants.

because it couldn't be that people are fecking stupid, nope, has to be a conspiracy.  speaking of fecking stupid...

This nutjob is a Russian plant.


i am not a Gymnostomum Boreale
 
ThighsofGlory
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Ok, who's been feeding stupid pills to all the protestors lately?


There were mandatory shots.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

meat0918: asciibaron: the ropes, the clothes, the sign, all made from oil based products.  derp.

That's really not relevant. You can want for better things but still be forced to use things that wouldn't exist if you had your way because there's no other option right now.


You can make all of those things out of hemp, but you can't grow hemp because of the marijuanas.

Stupid on both sides of the aisle.
 
Grand Architect
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I've read this group is funded by a rich oil family, scream agent provocateurs imho.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Ok, who's been feeding stupid pills to all the protestors lately?


They always do stupid shiat like this that backfires and just pisses off people that would probably support them. So instead of going to the source like oil executives homes. It is like when the group code red ( I think) would ride bikes through rush hour traffic making a mess of peoples commutes.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

groppet: Boojum2k: Ok, who's been feeding stupid pills to all the protestors lately?

They always do stupid shiat like this that backfires and just pisses off people that would probably support them. So instead of going to the source like oil executives homes. It is like when the group code red ( I think) would ride bikes through rush hour traffic making a mess of peoples commutes.


Critical Mass I believe
 
Super Chronic
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Because if there's one surefire way to fix the evils of fossil fuels, it's forcing cars to idle for hours on end.
 
