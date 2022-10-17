 Skip to content
(MSN)   German security forces have disrupted a cell of Prussian monarchists who plotted to overthrow democracy and restore the Kaiser. In related news WHAT YEAR IS IT?   (msn.com) divider line
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"1923."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bismark is dead, get over it.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, the MAGA crowd aren't the only folks that want to go back to the 1850s.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: Bismark is dead, get over it.


And Generalissimo Francisco Franco is still dead.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
They're probably going to be disappointed in the kaiser's current state...
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

bostonguy: ThomasPaineTrain: Bismark is dead, get over it.

And Generalissimo Francisco Franco is still dead.


How's Queen Elizabeth doing?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"The cell allegedly wanted to kidnap the country's health minister and attack the electricity grid to spark a civil war and restore the Prussian monarchy."


She must not get out much these days. Germans in 2022 are less martial than Germans in 1932 by an order of magnitude. An attack on the power grid would spark bitter complaints to customer service.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Die Pickelhaube Front will prevail! Bless their pointy little hats.
historynet.comView Full Size


ThomasPaineTrain: Bismark is dead, get over it.


He was sunk, if I recall.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I prefer rye bread anyway.

Weird Al Yankovic - The Rye or the Kaiser
Youtube vYJnA026QB0
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
How come everybody wanna keep it like the Kaiser?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: "The cell allegedly wanted to kidnap the country's health minister and attack the electricity grid to spark a civil war and restore the Prussian monarchy."


She must not get out much these days. Germans in 2022 are less martial than Germans in 1932 by an order of magnitude. An attack on the power grid would spark bitter complaints to customer service.


That's what I don't understand about most of these "patriots (of whatever country)." Knock out my electricity, gas, or water, and I won't be pissed at the Government. I'll be pissed at the assholes that did it.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: How come everybody wanna keep it like the Kaiser?


Dammit... now I'm going to exhaust myself trying to figure that song out.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Also in their manifesto: Earth is flat. The sun and all planets revolve around Earth.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: They're probably going to be disappointed in the kaiser's current state...


A roll?
 
anuran
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: How come everybody wanna keep it like the Kaiser?


People trapped in the stale rolls of the past
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: I prefer rye bread anyway.

[YouTube video: Weird Al Yankovic - The Rye or the Kaiser]


I bought some kaiser rolls yesterday. Made for some good pork chop sandwiches.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: bostonguy: ThomasPaineTrain: Bismark is dead, get over it.

And Generalissimo Francisco Franco is still dead.

How's Queen Elizabeth doing?


Good, one month sober
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Prussia was abolished by Allied decree. This isn't some Lost Cause restoration.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'Nnnyyyyesss, sorry about my mainland cousins.
They've been a little uppity as of late.'
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Wow, she had a gun AND a uniform!  If that's not civil war ready I don't know what is.
 
JammerJim [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Does old Wilhelm even have legit descendants to install on this make-believe throne?
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Prussia was abolished by Allied decree.


And not a moment too soon. Bad things seemed to happen every time Junkers gained control of the Ruhr.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: Bismark is dead, get over it.


...but tasty!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Remember, when a reasonably well-run democratic country sees people pushing for a return to a nonelected ruler, it's because they want something for themselves that they want denied to others and they think that they're going to be part of the in-group for the hereditary leader they sweep into power.
 
Supadope
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

SurelyShirley: ThomasPaineTrain: Bismark is dead, get over it.

...but tasty!

[Fark user image 161x261]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
