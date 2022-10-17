 Skip to content
(Salt Lake Tribune)   Old and busted: love letters back and forth. New hotness: billboards back and forth. Fark: with Weezer?   (sltrib.com) divider line
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Was hoping for something more like this:

c.ndtvimg.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Apparently, the fish wasn't so good.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
One of the funniest SNL skits was the Weezer superfans because I can't picture anyone saying they a Weezer superfan.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: One of the funniest SNL skits was the Weezer superfans because I can't picture anyone saying they a Weezer superfan.


Spoken like the sort of filthy casual who prefers the blue album to the green album.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Was hoping for something more like this:

[c.ndtvimg.com image 620x350]


"Andrea, I didn't know the beans were bad!"
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I've never thought of this. What would it cost to buy a billboard and just use it to put up whatever message you feel like? I wonder why this hasn't been done more by eccentric folks with some disposable cash.

Beats the shiat out of Twitter, if you can afford it.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
CSB/

I was at a tradeshow / conference a few months ago, and the final night entertainment was Weezer.  I was like, eh, I was in my youts when the Blue Album came out and my son (14) loves them now, so I'll go and check them out for a song or two.

A) open bar and top shelf liquor in the hall they held the show, so that was a plus
B) I actually stayed for the full show - and I mean full show - they must have played like 20+ songs.
C) I recognized way more of them than I had epxeteced to, which was nice - and they played Surf Wax America, which I have always dug as a tune

and they sounded great!

/CSB over
 
suid
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: I've never thought of this. What would it cost to buy a billboard and just use it to put up whatever message you feel like? I wonder why this hasn't been done more by eccentric folks with some disposable cash.

Beats the shiat out of Twitter, if you can afford it.


Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
 
Rage Against the Thorazine
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

swankywanky: they played Surf Wax America, which I have always dug as a tune


Wow, that's digging into the catalogue. An old favourite of mine, though sadly when I saw them live they were just into their widespread Green Album fame and thus were smugly only playing "hits."

Still think one of their best albums never saw the light of day.

Weezer - Unreleased 5th Album (Ampleforth) [2002]
Youtube SjoU-1xI-G0
 
