 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   Scientists create ultra-lifelike model of Jesus Christ 'with real human hair' using Shroud of Turin. Jesus on toast impressed (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
60
    More: Interesting, Jesus, Shroud of Turin, Crucifixion of Jesus, Passion, lifelike model of Jesus Christ, organisers of The Mystery Man project, Jose Luis Retana, Catholic Church  
•       •       •

992 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Oct 2022 at 8:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



60 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Scientists?
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they make it a love doll, do the extra holes drive up the price?
("Faddah forgive them, for they know not what they spooge")
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scientists wouldn't use the shroud of Turin as a model because it's a farking fraud.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lurkey: If they make it a love doll, do the extra holes drive up the price?
("Faddah forgive them, for they know not what they spooge")


Lot of holes.

Holes everywhere.
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: lurkey: If they make it a love doll, do the extra holes drive up the price?
("Faddah forgive them, for they know not what they spooge")

Lot of holes.

Holes everywhere.


Fellini impressed.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
allthatsinteresting.comView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like they created a model of White Jesus
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Given the Shroud of Turin isn't an image of Jesus, any model made from it also isn't an image of Jesus.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why? Who cares?
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Spartapuss: [allthatsinteresting.com image 850x450]


They still got the color wrong. Jesus' father was an alien, so his skin was puce.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: lurkey: If they make it a love doll, do the extra holes drive up the price?
("Faddah forgive them, for they know not what they spooge")

Lot of holes.

Holes everywhere.


Holey hands
 
Almea Tarrant
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Which Shroud of Turin did they use?
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Scientists?


imengine.public.prod.cdr.navigacloud.comView Full Size
 
TappingTheVein
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not only is the Shroud of Turin not an image of anything it's also a certified fake. Good job, "scientists".
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Christian Torture Porn - See we're always the victims...
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

Nice medieval dead dude you carved there
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scientists create ultra-lifelike model of the model for Jesus Christ 'with real human hair' using Shroud of Turin. Jesus on toast impressed.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How big did they make his cock?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Scientists?


"scientists"

I myself am a "Warp Drive Scientist" based on my years of watching Star Trek.

/At least Patrick Stewart actually exists.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

question_dj: Scientists wouldn't use the shroud of Turin as a model because it's a farking fraud.


THIS.

Even if you believe in the bible and Jesus and all that the Shroud of Turin is a well known absolutely debunked fake.

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

WhiskeySticks: How big did they make his cock?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cwheelie
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

WhiskeySticks: How big did they make his cock?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Funny he doesn't look Jewish
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Looks pretty white for Jesus, sure they used the right shroud?
 
buravirgil
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Looks like Rodgers after yesterday's game.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnphantom
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

question_dj: Scientists wouldn't use the shroud of Turin as a model because it's a farking fraud.


Tyrone Slothrop: Given the Shroud of Turin isn't an image of Jesus, any model made from it also isn't an image of Jesus.


TappingTheVein: Not only is the Shroud of Turin not an image of anything it's also a certified fake. Good job, "scientists".


Anybody that has worked with 3D models and texturing them knows the shroud is fake. The shroud is basically a 2D photograph of a 3D surface, and is not "warped" by being deformed around a 3D surface.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Dumbest article of the year contender.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Jesus tucks, Gay AF. 
i2-prod.dailystar.co.ukView Full Size


Divinyls - I Touch Myself (Official Music Video)
Youtube wv-34w8kGPM
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Scientists?


I can see forensic scientists being involved if even to satisfy the curiosity of what it depicts. It's practice anyway.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Oh thank the lord he's still white!
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Marcus Aurelius: Scientists?

"scientists"

I myself am a "Warp Drive Scientist" based on my years of watching Star Trek.

/At least Patrick Stewart actually exists.


Farking heathen.  Kirk is the One True Captain.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
What metal band is he in?
 
replacementcool
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm gonna go ahead and guess that the guys who made a model of anything based on a 800 year cloth that definitely has nothing to do with jesus were not scientists.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Scientists?


I'm tired of all the idiots who keep trying to prove a mythical person existed. It's even worse when a proven fake, the Shroud of Turin, is used in the effort.

While we can find grocery lists and birth records from the era of Jesus' supposed existence, we have yet to find any actual contemporary account. I believe the earliest account we have is over a hundred years after he supposedly existed. If he did actually exist, we'd have conclusive proof, not some pot with a name of a supposed relative on it. Worse, when some big find comes up, it's almost always faked. The Romans were very good at keeping records in the "Holy Land" yet not a peep about an upstart cult leader who was so big, so popular, they had to torture him and make him drag his cross around.

In 2000 years, we'll probably have losers worshipping Pennywise the Clown, as described in the ancient texts.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
And let's not look over the fact the cloth is woven in a manner not used in the period. It's a technique not seen until somewhere after the Norman invasion.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
They lost me at "created from the Shroud of Turin" seeing as that has been proven to be a fraud or at least not what they think it is. Do a composite of what people of the area look / looked like in that area. There ya go, thats what an average fellow looked like.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

LesserEvil: In 2000 years, we'll probably have losers worshipping Pennywise the Clown, as described in the ancient texts.


Harry Potter.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

LesserEvil: Marcus Aurelius: Scientists?

I'm tired of all the idiots who keep trying to prove a mythical person existed. It's even worse when a proven fake, the Shroud of Turin, is used in the effort.

While we can find grocery lists and birth records from the era of Jesus' supposed existence, we have yet to find any actual contemporary account. I believe the earliest account we have is over a hundred years after he supposedly existed. If he did actually exist, we'd have conclusive proof, not some pot with a name of a supposed relative on it. Worse, when some big find comes up, it's almost always faked. The Romans were very good at keeping records in the "Holy Land" yet not a peep about an upstart cult leader who was so big, so popular, they had to torture him and make him drag his cross around.

In 2000 years, we'll probably have losers worshipping Pennywise the Clown, as described in the ancient texts.


I doubt it'll be the losers worshipping Pennywise.
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That is absolute genius! Do you know how many rubes you can fleece by sending that thing on tour?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I think we covered all of the bases here.

Scientists?  ✓
White? ✓
The shroud is a fraud and evidence of nothing ✓

I was also impressed how the Romans were generally very thorough in their scourging - evenly distributed over his torso, arms, and legs - however they wanted to make sure Jesus looked good in his death shroud so they took it pretty easy on his face and only inflicted small scratches there and totally left his hair alone.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

KC Dutchman: That is absolute genius! Do you know how many rubes you can fleece by sending that thing on tour?

[Fark user image 280x200] [View Full Size image _x_]


Everyone that paid to see Mel Gibson's Jesus Chainsaw Massacre in the theaters.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Looks like they created a model of White Jesus


Actually most folks in the area where he was supposed to have lived are generally have a fairish complection. There are those that are darker and some that are lighter but as a generality they were pretty close on the skin tone. You dont generally see the really dark complection till you start getting into the sub saharan areas.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: LesserEvil: In 2000 years, we'll probably have losers worshipping Pennywise the Clown, as described in the ancient texts.

Harry Potter.


If my 8 year old niece wandering around with a Potter book of spells casting incantations days after her birthday when she got it isn't an indicator of that, I don't know what is. As far as fairy tales with religious purpose or overtones, it seems to have replaced Christianity in a large part.
 
Fano
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

LesserEvil: Marcus Aurelius: Scientists?

I'm tired of all the idiots who keep trying to prove a mythical person existed. It's even worse when a proven fake, the Shroud of Turin, is used in the effort.

While we can find grocery lists and birth records from the era of Jesus' supposed existence, we have yet to find any actual contemporary account. I believe the earliest account we have is over a hundred years after he supposedly existed. If he did actually exist, we'd have conclusive proof, not some pot with a name of a supposed relative on it. Worse, when some big find comes up, it's almost always faked. The Romans were very good at keeping records in the "Holy Land" yet not a peep about an upstart cult leader who was so big, so popular, they had to torture him and make him drag his cross around.

In 2000 years, we'll probably have losers worshipping Pennywise the Clown, as described in the ancient texts.


I will be in the Church of Jedi, like my Father before me. He died for your sins. This is the way.
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: SpectroBoy: Marcus Aurelius: Scientists?

"scientists"

I myself am a "Warp Drive Scientist" based on my years of watching Star Trek.

/At least Patrick Stewart actually exists.

Farking heathen.  Kirk is the One True Captain.


Slanderous lies.

Kirk was a rank amateur compared to JLP.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

johnphantom: question_dj: Scientists wouldn't use the shroud of Turin as a model because it's a farking fraud.

Tyrone Slothrop: Given the Shroud of Turin isn't an image of Jesus, any model made from it also isn't an image of Jesus.

TappingTheVein: Not only is the Shroud of Turin not an image of anything it's also a certified fake. Good job, "scientists".

Anybody that has worked with 3D models and texturing them knows the shroud is fake. The shroud is basically a 2D photograph of a 3D surface, and is not "warped" by being deformed around a 3D surface.


Here let me add to what I said above. This is what the shroud should look like if it was laid on white Jesus and "absorbed" his image:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 60 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.