(Al Jazeera)   Day 236 of WW3: Explosions rock Kyiv. Energoatom says ZNPP disconnected from national power grid after new round of shelling. Orc and UKR forces in heavy fighting in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region. It's your Monday Ukraine war discussion
    News, Al Jazeera, Ukraine-Russia, Kyiv attack, Russia-Ukraine war News, drone attack, Ukrainian capital's central district  
Harlee
4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
make me some tea
3 hours ago  
This drone attack thing is really disturbing.
 
Father_Jack
3 hours ago  
<snorrs quietly in the back row, mouth open>
 
make me some tea
3 hours ago  
This sucks. What is the defense to this?
https://twitter.com/EuroMaydan/status/1581925440436195329?t=JhEwwKeJ4yKLSx4KY4J-og&s=19
 
make me some tea
3 hours ago  
Huh.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
make me some tea
3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wearsmanyhats
3 hours ago  

make me some tea: [Fark user image 425x720]


sounds like they're getting some pushback from the general population
 
Public Call Box
2 hours ago  

make me some tea: [Link][Fark user image image 425x720]


Of course they could say that, and still let the press gangs keep going. "Of course Tovarich, you've won a trip to the Western Front.This isn't a mobilization comrade, this is an enmovablization. Da, completely different.  Here are your cardboard boots, a bucket of brickbats, and potato!"
 
fasahd
2 hours ago  
Last night, the people of Ukraine went to bed with positive thoughts...

Quiet night, dear ones. Take care of yourself, your family and believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine! 💙 💛
.
.
October 17
.
.
Explosion in Kiev in Shevchenko district - - Mayor of Kiev.

The air raid alert continues. Stay in hiding!Explosion in Kiev in Shevchenko district - - Mayor of Kiev. The air raid alert continues. Stay in hiding! Another explosion in the Shevchenko district...As a result of a drone attack in the Shevchenko district of Kiev, a fire broke out in a non-residential building.

Fire departments are working. Several residential buildings were damaged. Medics are on the spot.

Information about the victims is being clarified, - Vitali Klitschko..Russian energy Terrorism: the situation in the regions

, Dnipropetrovsk region
The Russians attacked the area all night with rockets, Grads and heavy artillery. Three enemy missiles were destroyed by our air defense forces. One missile hit an energy infrastructure facility. There's a big fire out there. All services are available at the arrival point.

, Sumy region
Missile attack on critical infrastructure facilities in the Romenskiy district after 5 am. There are victims..Russians hiat Zaporozhye with rockets

"At night, the enemy launched a rocket attack on the regional center. Fortunately, the occupant did not achieve his goal: there were no damage or casualties" " the head of the Zaporozhye Regional Administration said..Air defense forces are working in the Kiev region

The Chairman requests to remain in the shelters until the alarm is over..!!The mayor of Kiev reports two more explosions in the Shevchenko district.
Explosions are also reported in Odessa.

Stay in hiding places..Russian energy Terrorism: the situation in the regions : Dnepropetrovsk region the Russians attacked the region all night with rockets, Grads and heavy artillery. Three enemy missiles were destroyed by our air defense forces. One missile hit an energy infrastructure facility. There is a strong... In Dnipro and the region began emergency power outages

Local residents are asked to limit the use of energy-consuming appliances: boilers, washing machines, heaters, air conditioners, as well as charge phones and power banks..Traffic between Khreshchatyk and the Circus is blocked..For the morning of 4 "arrivals" in Kiev

Confirmed hit on a residential building in the Shevchenko district. Currently, information about the victims is being clarified.

The alert continues, stay in your shelters..Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed 15 kamikaze drones and 3 cruise missiles

This morning, from 03.30 to 06.50, the air defense forces of the Yug air command shot down fifteen drones: six over Odessa region and nine over Mykolaiv region.

In general, 26 Shahed-136 missiles were destroyed in the southern direction at night from October 16 to 17.

The enemy also attacked critical infrastructure in the eastern direction with cruise missiles of various types. Three missiles were destroyed by air defense missile units..In the center of Kiev, traffic is blocked on several streets

The Mayor of Kiev urges not to go to the city center without urgent need and not to ignore the air alarm signals.. Today Kiev and other regions were attacked by Shahed-136 kamikaze drones
We emphasize that during an air raid alert, you need to stay under cover and avoid critical infrastructure objects..Kamikaze drones attacked a residential building in the center of Kiev

18 people have already been rescued, at least two residents remain under the rubble. Rescue operations continue. Extinguishing of destroyed building structures and dismantling of rubble continues.

Information about the dead is being clarified..
 
fasahd
2 hours ago  
NATO launches nuclear deterrence exercise

The training will involve 14 countries and up to 60 aircraft of various types, including B-52 bombers, fourth-and fifth-generation fighters, as well as reconnaissance and tanker aircraft.

Training sessions will take place over Belgium, the North Sea and the United Kingdom.
 
fasahd
2 hours ago  
Russians have escalated logistical problems after the damage to the Crimean Bridge

"The logistical problems facing Russian forces in southern Ukraine are likely to have worsened after the damage to the Crimean Bridge on October 8, 2022. Repairs are continuing and the bridge is open to traffic. However, there is still a large queue of trucks waiting to pass by the bridge, " the British Defense Ministry said, citing intelligence data.
 
fasahd
2 hours ago  
the Russians again fired at ZAES-the last line of communication with the power grid was disconnected

Today, Russian terrorists once again fired at substations of critical infrastructure in the territory controlled by Ukraine, and the last line of communication between the NPP and Dnipro was disconnected.
In the transition process, due to a short-term decrease in voltage, the backup transformer of the NPP's own needs was turned off and diesel generators were started.
 
fasahd
2 hours ago  
Kiev and the northern regions are being attacked by kamikaze drones launched from the territory of Belarus -press secretary of the AFU Air Force Command Yuri Ignat..Ukraine NOW !!The mayor of Kiev reports two more explosions in the Shevchenko district. Explosions are also reported in Odessa. Stay in hiding places. Ракет Missile strike on Odessa region

Russians from the Black Sea launched an X-59 missile at an infrastructure facility. Fortunately, there were no casualties.
 
fasahd
2 hours ago  
APU destroyed 11 more Shahed-136 missiles

In the northern and central regions of Ukraine, anti-aircraft missile units and fighter aircraft destroyed nine Shahed-136 kamikaze drones.

Also, the air defense forces of the Ground Forces in this direction destroyed at least two "Shaheds".

According to updated information, all attacks of kamikaze drones, in particular, on the capital, were carried out from the southern direction.
 
fasahd
2 hours ago  
EU seeks evidence of Iran's involvement in Russia-Ukraine war

This was announced by EU Chief Diplomat Josep Borrel before a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg.
 
fasahd
2 hours ago  
!!From the rubble of a house destroyed as a result of a drone attack, the body of a woman was taken out

At least one person is still under the rubble. Three victims were hospitalized.
Search and rescue operations continue.
 
fasahd
2 hours ago  
28 drones flew towards Kiev in the morning, most of them were shot down-Vitali Klitschko

In Kiev, there were only 5 explosions. One of them is in a residential building in the Shevchenko district.

Rescuers continue to extinguish the structures of the building and work on the analysis of rubble.

Earlier, 18 residents of the house were rescued. Two were under the rubble. The body of a deceased woman was recently recovered. According to preliminary data, another person is under the rubble.

Search and rescue operations continue.
 
fasahd
2 hours ago  
Russians damaged energy infrastructure facilities in central and northern Ukraine - they can turn off the lights

Ukrenergo's repair teams are working to eliminate the consequences. The situation in the power system is controlled.

However, it is possible to enter emergency shutdown schedules. Therefore, it is important to observe the regime of economical electricity consumption throughout the country, especially in the evening hours of the day..Attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: hitting an energy infrastructure object

The blow was delivered to the Kamensky district. Fire and serious damage. Rescuers and special vehicles of the State Emergency Service are working on the site.

This is reported by the head of the region Valentin Reznichenko.
 
fasahd
2 hours ago  
As of 12:30 p.m., 19 people were rescued from the rubble in Kiev, 4 were injured, 2 people were killed-Deputy Chairman of the Public Chamber Kirill Tymoshenko

Elimination of the consequences continues.
 
fasahd
2 hours ago  
Interior Minister urges gun owners not to shoot down drones

This was stated by Denis Monastyrsky on the air of the telethon.

He urged citizens not to put themselves in danger and leave the shooting down of drones to specialists: military and police.
 
fasahd
2 hours ago  
Ukroboronprom announces Ukrainian response to Iranian drones

"Range-1000 km, warhead weight-75 kg . We are completing the development, " the ministry said in a statement.

Ukroboronprom has been operating in an enhanced mode since the full-scale invasion.

"We practically do not tell you anything (so it is necessary, believe me), but this "nothing" successfully works on the battlefield, and some more "nothing" passes successful tests over and over again ," the message says.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harlee
1 hour ago  

fasahd: Last night, the people of Ukraine went to bed with positive thoughts...

Quiet night, dear ones. Take care of yourself, your family and believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine! 💙 💛
.
.
October 17
.
.
Explosion in Kiev in Shevchenko district - - Mayor of Kiev.

The air raid alert continues. Stay in hiding!Explosion in Kiev in Shevchenko district - - Mayor of Kiev. The air raid alert continues. Stay in hiding! Another explosion in the Shevchenko district...As a result of a drone attack in the Shevchenko district of Kiev, a fire broke out in a non-residential building.

Fire departments are working. Several residential buildings were damaged. Medics are on the spot.

Information about the victims is being clarified, - Vitali Klitschko..❗Russian energy Terrorism: the situation in the regions

, Dnipropetrovsk region
The Russians attacked the area all night with rockets, Grads and heavy artillery. Three enemy missiles were destroyed by our air defense forces. One missile hit an energy infrastructure facility. There's a big fire out there. All services are available at the arrival point.

, Sumy region
Missile attack on critical infrastructure facilities in the Romenskiy district after 5 am. There are victims..❗Russians hiat Zaporozhye with rockets

"At night, the enemy launched a rocket attack on the regional center. Fortunately, the occupant did not achieve his goal: there were no damage or casualties" " the head of the Zaporozhye Regional Administration said..❗Air defense forces are working in the Kiev region

The Chairman requests to remain in the shelters until the alarm is over..!!The mayor of Kiev reports two more explosions in the Shevchenko district.
Explosions are also reported in Odessa.

Stay in hiding places..❗Russian energy Terrorism: the situation in the regions : Dnepropetrovsk region the Russians attacked the region all night with rockets, Grads and heavy artillery. Three enemy missiles were destroyed by our air defense forces. One missile hit a ...


Attacks on civilian infrastructure are war crimes.

Sitting here in the early AM in a comfortable chair, with room lights and a computer, I'm trying to imagine the effect on me of something similar.

Just for you fellow farkers here in the LA/OC metro area, here's a Clancy-esque thought experiment: Say China invades Taiwan and we get involved. Then China pulls out it's secret sub-launched shipkiller drone swarms, sinks ALL of our Pacific carriers and a bunch of other capital ships, then invades across the Bering Straights, and also disgorges 1,000,000 troops, artillery, and supplies from various cargo container ships along the west coast. Imagine Long Beach as the center of long range artillery bombardment, and drone attacks, for 50-100 miles around. Intermittent power and water. The ever-present chance that a random terror-shell will land on top of your house, etc......  The sheer size of the LA/OC MSA is terrifying: that's a LOT of critical civilian infrastructure to hold hostage during an invasion. It would be a deathtrap. Trying to live in it would be a challenge.
 
fasahd
1 hour ago  

Harlee: Attacks on civilian infrastructure are war crimes.

Sitting here in the early AM in a comfortable chair, with room lights and a computer, I'm trying to imagine the effect on me of something similar.


I usually pop these up individually. There were a lot last night, and this was Kiev, far away from the front. I lumped them together to try to convey the all night terror, straight to your comfy chair. Apparently it came across. I'm looking forward to whatever people brought for breakfast and some levity.
 
SomeAmerican
1 hour ago  

make me some tea: This drone attack thing is really disturbing.


It's all those Iranian drones... they turned out to have no military value, so Russia is using them as suicide drones against infrastructure.
 
exqqqme
1 hour ago  

Public Call Box: make me some tea: [Link][Fark user image image 425x720]

Of course they could say that, and still let the press gangs keep going. "Of course Tovarich, you've won a trip to the Western Front.This isn't a mobilization comrade, this is an enmovablization. Da, completely different.  Here are your cardboard boots, a bucket of brickbats, and potato!"


The beatings will continue until morale improves
 
exqqqme
1 hour ago  
Should we start posting weather reports again?
 
Boo_Guy
1 hour ago  
"Energoatom"

I choose to read this name as Ener-goat-om.

/release the nuclear goats
//still high as fark from last night
 
GardenWeasel
1 hour ago  

SomeAmerican: make me some tea: This drone attack thing is really disturbing.

It's all those Iranian drones... they turned out to have no military value, so Russia is using them as suicide drones against infrastructure.


The current Iranian drones are the macro version of plinking a crowded shopping mall with a .22
 
SomeAmerican
1 hour ago  

Harlee: Attacks on civilian infrastructure are war crimes.  Sitting here in the early AM in a comfortable chair, with room lights and a computer, I'm trying to imagine the effect on me of something similar.


The closest analog is the V2 rocket attacks on the UK during WWII.

Their point was terror, but the terror campaign backfired into increased resolve.

In the end they had no military impact.
 
Harlee
1 hour ago  

fasahd: Harlee: Attacks on civilian infrastructure are war crimes.

Sitting here in the early AM in a comfortable chair, with room lights and a computer, I'm trying to imagine the effect on me of something similar.

I usually pop these up individually. There were a lot last night, and this was Kiev, far away from the front. I lumped them together to try to convey the all night terror, straight to your comfy chair. Apparently it came across. I'm looking forward to whatever people brought for breakfast and some levity.


Yes, it was a very effective commentary on your part.
 
Oneiros
1 hour ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/

I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator.

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

Volunteers for Ukraine (for Americans who specifically want a 501(c)3 for their military aid):   https://volunteerforukraine.org/donate/


Humanitarian aid:

Help Ukrainians with disabilities: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-disabled-ukrainians

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Red Cross / Red Crescent:  https://donate.redcrossredcrescent.org/ua/donate/~my-donation

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

UN Human Rights Council:  https://www.unhcr.org/en-us/ukraine-emergency.html

UNICEF:  https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/unicef-children-crossfire-ukraine-crisis/39542?form=FUNKBHMZQDQ
For Canadians:  https://www.unicef.ca/en

Episcopal Relief & Development's Ukraine Crisis Response Fund: https://support.episcopalrelief.org/ukraineresponse

International Rescue Foundation (via TripAdvisor matching page):  https://www.tripadvisor.com/vpages/refugee_relief.html

International Rescue Committee:  https://www.rescue.org/article/how-does-irc-respond-emergency-ukraine

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua
A US baker helping equip looted Ukrainian bakeries: https://gofund.me/174f7423

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Greater Baltimore Medical Center (medicine for Ukraine): https://www.classy.org/give/406643/
Tidewater (Virginia) Ukrainian School: https://tidewaterua.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
Demining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org


Other notes & ways to help:

If you know any Ukrainians in need, give them this link: https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1558794397868859393
(If anyone has a link to that info that's hotlinked, please let me know).  For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.  Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .  To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot

You should also check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.org

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Saving Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Online (SUCHO):  https://www.sucho.org

Shadows Project (Survey for what cultural stuff they should put online, and an Instagram page of Ukrainian art):  https://beacons.page/shadows.project

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825. (And if you want to learn Ukrainian, sign up with Pimsleur before the end of the year: https://www.pimsleur.com/c/free-ukrainian )

Learn about Ukrainian History (and raise funds):  https://youtube.com/watch?v=tl070rPB58M

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukraine

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites, but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (consider shipping time/delays for Christmas presents, so order early):

Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Picasso-esque print: https://andresvalencia-invasionofukraine.com
Clothing (Texas imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
A comic book:  https://zoop.gg/c/comicsforukraine
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames ;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Best%20Wayhttps://store.steampowered.com/search/?developer=N-Game%20Studios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
Ukrainian fire shirt: https://www.bonfire.com/ukraine-ministry-of-accidental-russian-fire/
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
 
geoduck42
1 hour ago  
A killer-drone prediction that seems to be coming true..

Sci-Fi Short Film "Slaughterbots" | DUST
Youtube O-2tpwW0kmU
 
Creoena
1 hour ago  

SomeAmerican: Harlee: Attacks on civilian infrastructure are war crimes.  Sitting here in the early AM in a comfortable chair, with room lights and a computer, I'm trying to imagine the effect on me of something similar.

The closest analog is the V2 rocket attacks on the UK during WWII.

Their point was terror, but the terror campaign backfired into increased resolve.

In the end they had no military impact.


Putin doesn't care about resolve, or at least not anymore.  He thought attacking infrastructure, killing and raping civilians, and grand invasion plans would break Ukrainians and was wrong.  Now, knowing it hasn't broken resolve, and knowing he isn't going to win the war, he mostly just wants to turn Ukraine into a pile of rubble for whenever the war ends so it'll take them years, if not decades, to recover.  Putin's endgame at this point is nothing more than destruction of Ukraine.
 
SomeAmerican
1 hour ago  

SomeAmerican: Harlee: Attacks on civilian infrastructure are war crimes.  Sitting here in the early AM in a comfortable chair, with room lights and a computer, I'm trying to imagine the effect on me of something similar.

The closest analog is the V2 rocket attacks on the UK during WWII.

Their point was terror, but the terror campaign backfired into increased resolve.

In the end they had no military impact.


What DOES seem to be having an impact is:

1) The untrained troops that Russia is rushing to the front, they are using these "reinforcements" to fuel a big push against Ukraine's positions in the NE and E, but Ukraine is so far holding.  Russia has a ticking clock here, eventually they will exhaust themselves again, and Ukraine will start pushing forward again.  The Russians are likely trying to buy time until spring.

2) The damage to the Crimean bridge, which is causing severe supply issues for the Kherson troops & may end up being the deciding factor on the Southern front.
 
Polish Hussar
1 hour ago  

fasahd: Interior Minister urges gun owners not to shoot down drones

This was stated by Denis Monastyrsky on the air of the telethon.

He urged citizens not to put themselves in danger and leave the shooting down of drones to specialists: military and police.


Yeah, what goes up must come down (look at how many people were killed during the Battle of Britain by AA shrapnel falling back to earth).  And unless a bullet was fired straight up, it's coming down on a ballistic arc and is therefore fairly dangerous.
 
Harlee
1 hour ago  

SomeAmerican: Harlee: Attacks on civilian infrastructure are war crimes.  Sitting here in the early AM in a comfortable chair, with room lights and a computer, I'm trying to imagine the effect on me of something similar.

The closest analog is the V2 rocket attacks on the UK during WWII.

Their point was terror, but the terror campaign backfired into increased resolve.

In the end they had no military impact.


I disagree. The increased resolve surely had an impact, in literally millions of mostly tiny ways.
 
qorkfiend
56 minutes ago  

Polish Hussar: fasahd: Interior Minister urges gun owners not to shoot down drones

This was stated by Denis Monastyrsky on the air of the telethon.

He urged citizens not to put themselves in danger and leave the shooting down of drones to specialists: military and police.

Yeah, what goes up must come down (look at how many people were killed during the Battle of Britain by AA shrapnel falling back to earth).  And unless a bullet was fired straight up, it's coming down on a ballistic arc and is therefore fairly dangerous.


Also civilians might have some trouble with target identification
 
Bondith
56 minutes ago  

fasahd: Interior Minister urges gun owners not to shoot down drones

This was stated by Denis Monastyrsky on the air of the telethon.

He urged citizens not to put themselves in danger and leave the shooting down of drones to specialists: military and police.


Huh, Ukraine has rednecks too.
 
SomeAmerican
54 minutes ago  

Creoena: SomeAmerican: Harlee: Attacks on civilian infrastructure are war crimes.  Sitting here in the early AM in a comfortable chair, with room lights and a computer, I'm trying to imagine the effect on me of something similar.

The closest analog is the V2 rocket attacks on the UK during WWII.

Their point was terror, but the terror campaign backfired into increased resolve.

In the end they had no military impact.

Putin doesn't care about resolve, or at least not anymore.  He thought attacking infrastructure, killing and raping civilians, and grand invasion plans would break Ukrainians and was wrong.  Now, knowing it hasn't broken resolve, and knowing he isn't going to win the war, he mostly just wants to turn Ukraine into a pile of rubble for whenever the war ends so it'll take them years, if not decades, to recover.  Putin's endgame at this point is nothing more than destruction of Ukraine.


From a Western perspective, this also plays into our hands.  Bankrolling the rebuilding of Ukraine will be a great investment... it draws a clear parallel between Russia (comes with hatred & guns) and the West (comes with friendship & money), and although expensive will provide a massive return on investment.  Ukraine will be a major factor in the EU's bid for food, energy, and manufacturing independence.

So yeah, these buildings may look like rubble now, but later they will be infrastructure jobs, and joint trust building, and propaganda that writes itself.
 
bertor_vidas
54 minutes ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for October 8 to October 14. TLDR: Kerch Bridge went boom, Putin temper tantrum-ed and committed even more war crimes.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
OdradekRex
53 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: Polish Hussar: fasahd: Interior Minister urges gun owners not to shoot down drones

This was stated by Denis Monastyrsky on the air of the telethon.

He urged citizens not to put themselves in danger and leave the shooting down of drones to specialists: military and police.

Yeah, what goes up must come down (look at how many people were killed during the Battle of Britain by AA shrapnel falling back to earth).  And unless a bullet was fired straight up, it's coming down on a ballistic arc and is therefore fairly dangerous.

Also civilians might have some trouble with target identification


Babushkas with jars of pickles are still OK though.
 
GrogSmash2
49 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: SomeAmerican: Harlee: Attacks on civilian infrastructure are war crimes.  Sitting here in the early AM in a comfortable chair, with room lights and a computer, I'm trying to imagine the effect on me of something similar.

The closest analog is the V2 rocket attacks on the UK during WWII.

Their point was terror, but the terror campaign backfired into increased resolve.

In the end they had no military impact.

What DOES seem to be having an impact is:

1) The untrained troops that Russia is rushing to the front, they are using these "reinforcements" to fuel a big push against Ukraine's positions in the NE and E, but Ukraine is so far holding.  Russia has a ticking clock here, eventually they will exhaust themselves again, and Ukraine will start pushing forward again.  The Russians are likely trying to buy time until spring.


So far the 'untrained conscript slaves' are 1) dying, 2) surrendering, 3) being useful to the UA by breaking (and running) the instant any attack occurs, thus pinpointing the exact location of the RA forces, allowing the area to be shelled...

The only 'time' they are buying is reload time.

Overall they are a mass detriment to the 'trained' soldiers on the field, both in resource drain (food, fuel, ammo, gear they surrender), and in getting the trained soldiers killed.

/Keep it going farkwads!  It's totally working.
 
Bob Able
48 minutes ago  
Hey folks, hope everyone's well

here's a spinning disc of decision for the doodlers

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Medic Zero
48 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: SomeAmerican: Harlee: Attacks on civilian infrastructure are war crimes.  Sitting here in the early AM in a comfortable chair, with room lights and a computer, I'm trying to imagine the effect on me of something similar.

The closest analog is the V2 rocket attacks on the UK during WWII.

Their point was terror, but the terror campaign backfired into increased resolve.

In the end they had no military impact.

What DOES seem to be having an impact is:

1) The untrained troops that Russia is rushing to the front, they are using these "reinforcements" to fuel a big push against Ukraine's positions in the NE and E, but Ukraine is so far holding.  Russia has a ticking clock here, eventually they will exhaust themselves again, and Ukraine will start pushing forward again.  The Russians are likely trying to buy time until spring.

2) The damage to the Crimean bridge, which is causing severe supply issues for the Kherson troops & may end up being the deciding factor on the Southern front.


"eventually move forward again"?!

They-re advancing on three fronts aa we speak.

Russia is still trying to take Bakhmut. That's it.

.
 
TommyDeuce
45 minutes ago  

GrogSmash2: SomeAmerican: SomeAmerican: Harlee: Attacks on civilian infrastructure are war crimes.  Sitting here in the early AM in a comfortable chair, with room lights and a computer, I'm trying to imagine the effect on me of something similar.

The closest analog is the V2 rocket attacks on the UK during WWII.

Their point was terror, but the terror campaign backfired into increased resolve.

In the end they had no military impact.

What DOES seem to be having an impact is:

1) The untrained troops that Russia is rushing to the front, they are using these "reinforcements" to fuel a big push against Ukraine's positions in the NE and E, but Ukraine is so far holding.  Russia has a ticking clock here, eventually they will exhaust themselves again, and Ukraine will start pushing forward again.  The Russians are likely trying to buy time until spring.

So far the 'untrained conscript slaves' are 1) dying, 2) surrendering, 3) being useful to the UA by breaking (and running) the instant any attack occurs, thus pinpointing the exact location of the RA forces, allowing the area to be shelled...

The only 'time' they are buying is reload time.

Overall they are a mass detriment to the 'trained' soldiers on the field, both in resource drain (food, fuel, ammo, gear they surrender), and in getting the trained soldiers killed.

/Keep it going farkwads!  It's totally working.


But you'll be singing a different tune when Ukraine hits its pre-programmed kill limit and shuts down!

/s
 
Creoena
45 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: Creoena: SomeAmerican: Harlee: Attacks on civilian infrastructure are war crimes.  Sitting here in the early AM in a comfortable chair, with room lights and a computer, I'm trying to imagine the effect on me of something similar.

The closest analog is the V2 rocket attacks on the UK during WWII.

Their point was terror, but the terror campaign backfired into increased resolve.

In the end they had no military impact.

Putin doesn't care about resolve, or at least not anymore.  He thought attacking infrastructure, killing and raping civilians, and grand invasion plans would break Ukrainians and was wrong.  Now, knowing it hasn't broken resolve, and knowing he isn't going to win the war, he mostly just wants to turn Ukraine into a pile of rubble for whenever the war ends so it'll take them years, if not decades, to recover.  Putin's endgame at this point is nothing more than destruction of Ukraine.

From a Western perspective, this also plays into our hands.  Bankrolling the rebuilding of Ukraine will be a great investment... it draws a clear parallel between Russia (comes with hatred & guns) and the West (comes with friendship & money), and although expensive will provide a massive return on investment.  Ukraine will be a major factor in the EU's bid for food, energy, and manufacturing independence.

So yeah, these buildings may look like rubble now, but later they will be infrastructure jobs, and joint trust building, and propaganda that writes itself.


I couldn't agree more.  Putin's stuck with 1940's Nazi logic.  He won't win.  Unfortunately, this realization only increases the chances Putin uses nukes to make sure the area is too radioactive to be rebuilt.  He may realize Russia as he knows it is finished whether he uses nukes or not, and choose to use them to appear "strong".
 
Halfabee64
44 minutes ago  
More Deep Thoughts with Volodymry Zelenskyy

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Halfabee64
43 minutes ago  

Halfabee64: More Deep Thoughts with Volodymry Zelenskyy

[Fark user image 654x381]


Blue Oyster Cult: Hot Rails to Hell
Youtube p-W6k_jpcuk
 
Polish Hussar
38 minutes ago  
I agree with the V1 comparison as well.  The kamikaze drones aren't likely to hit anything particularly important, their main practical purpose is trying to terrorize the populace.

Fark user imageView Full Size

https://nitter.net/PhillipsPOBrien/status/1581952922870775808#m
 
TWX
36 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: Harlee: Attacks on civilian infrastructure are war crimes.  Sitting here in the early AM in a comfortable chair, with room lights and a computer, I'm trying to imagine the effect on me of something similar.

The closest analog is the V2 rocket attacks on the UK during WWII.

Their point was terror, but the terror campaign backfired into increased resolve.

In the end they had no military impact.


They'll have an impact.  Ukraine was already within its rights to attack Belsrus.  Drone attacks from Belarus give them the right to respond in-kind, directly against the capitol and the government as legitimate targets until an armistice is signed.
 
