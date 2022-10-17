 Skip to content
(Metro)   Two districts of Uganda go into lockdown to prevent spread of disease. No, not that disease, the other one. No, the other other one
    Scary, Yoweri Museveni, Uganda, Ebola outbreak, Ebola, Sudan, Ugandan authorities, Africa, Covid-like restrictions  
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
we've had a public health message to 'all NHS Service Providers', regarding the outbreak.  There's 2-300k Ugandans living in London.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess ebola was feeling left out, what with XBB and monkeypox getting all the attention lately...
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This remind me, I need to set up my flu shot and my next Covid booster shot.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lady J: There's 2-300k Ugandans living in London


you'd think they'd be more accurate in their counting.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uganda be kidding me!
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Marburg?

*clicks* nope, dammit
 
gregario
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ebola was my first guess. What do I win? Uncontrolled hemorrhaging?
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So now we're going to hear panicky mouth-farts from American Taliban propagandists about ebola in Halloween candy now? What it fentanyl was the cure for ebola all along? I'm just asking questions here.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gregario: Ebola was my first guess. What do I win? Uncontrolled hemorrhaging?


Free HAZMAT suit. Size XL
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Strange that covid has so little effect on Africa, but Ebola manages to re-emerge every year.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tuxq: Strange that covid has so little effect on Africa, but Ebola manages to re-emerge every year.


Nigeria is the most populous African country, with over 200 million people.
The median age is 18.1

/Africa, as a continent, is filled with younger people, and COVID hits old people the hardest.
 
Tymast
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
red eyes for redcaps
 
a perfectly serviceable can of spooge
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Must be because DEY EAT-A DA POO POO!

That idiot is evidently living in the United States now, by the way. Lovely.
 
tuxq
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: tuxq: Strange that covid has so little effect on Africa, but Ebola manages to re-emerge every year.

Nigeria is the most populous African country, with over 200 million people.
The median age is 18.1

/Africa, as a continent, is filled with younger people, and COVID hits old people the hardest.


I guess that's one benefit of a 54 year average lifespan.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Ebola. Now there's a pathogen whose only upside is making it so obvious that it doesn't get very far...

But that would be a true  plague for mankind if it ever evolved to delay the damage it does.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Ebola. Now there's a pathogen whose only upside is making it so obvious that it doesn't get very far...

But that would be a true  plague for mankind if it ever evolved to delay the damage it does.


Truth. If it was contagious but asymptomatic for about 3 weeks, we'd be screwed.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
di2ponv0v5otw.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
initial reaction: Oh bloody hell.

Majin_Buu: So now we're going to hear panicky mouth-farts from American Taliban propagandists about ebola in Halloween candy now? What it fentanyl was the cure for ebola all along? I'm just asking questions here.


You got your Ebola in my Fentanyl!

/ Two great tastes....

leviosaurus: [di2ponv0v5otw.cloudfront.net image 580x580]


Asadiga Ibowai!

tuxq: Private_Citizen: tuxq: Strange that covid has so little effect on Africa, but Ebola manages to re-emerge every year.

Nigeria is the most populous African country, with over 200 million people.
The median age is 18.1

/Africa, as a continent, is filled with younger people, and COVID hits old people the hardest.

I guess that's one benefit of a 54 year average lifespan.


https://www.theonion.com/sudanese-14-year-old-has-midlife-crisis-1819564806
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Ruh-roh.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

TypoFlyspray: initial reaction: Oh bloody hell.

Majin_Buu: So now we're going to hear panicky mouth-farts from American Taliban propagandists about ebola in Halloween candy now? What it fentanyl was the cure for ebola all along? I'm just asking questions here.

You got your Ebola in my Fentanyl!

/ Two great tastes....

leviosaurus: [di2ponv0v5otw.cloudfront.net image 580x580]

Asadiga Ibowai!tuxq: Private_Citizen: tuxq: Strange that covid has so little effect on Africa, but Ebola manages to re-emerge every year.

Nigeria is the most populous African country, with over 200 million people.
The median age is 18.1

/Africa, as a continent, is filled with younger people, and COVID hits old people the hardest.

I guess that's one benefit of a 54 year average lifespan.

https://www.theonion.com/sudanese-14-year-old-has-midlife-crisis-1819564806


That Onion article, and the malnourished kid in it, reminds me of the joke:
Dark humor is like food - not everybody gets it.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

TypoFlyspray: Asadiga Ibowai!


This guy gets it
 
