 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS News)   Mexican priest suspended for giving American sermon   (cbsnews.com) divider line
12
    More: Obvious, Bishop, Holy Orders, controversial priest, Catholic Church, Deacon, Apostolic succession, Cartel, Pope John Paul II  
•       •       •

1014 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Oct 2022 at 8:30 AM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Yo Soy Monsignor Martinez!
Youtube cJIrwNwtzfw
Vaya con dios
 
Mukster
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Read that as "...for giving American semen." Thankfully it was just about guns and not sex, as that would be nasty and wrong.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I read that as Maxi Priest...


and thought, he did what?
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
yeah, because cartel violence is totally not a fact of everyday life there and the police aren't all on the take?   Is that what subby is getting at?
 
Fano
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

TheDirtyNacho: [YouTube video: Yo Soy Monsignor Martinez!]Vaya con dios


MIERDITAS!
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
36"Now, however,"He told them, "the one with a purse should take it, and likewise a bag; and the one without a sword should sell his cloak and buy one"
 
Tentacle
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
¿Te sientes afortunado punk?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Carousel Beast
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: yeah, because cartel violence is totally not a fact of everyday life there and the police aren't all on the take?   Is that what subby is getting at?


Mexico should ban guns. That would solve everything.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
He asked for a private airplane?
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Carousel Beast: Stud Gerbil: yeah, because cartel violence is totally not a fact of everyday life there and the police aren't all on the take?   Is that what subby is getting at?

Mexico should ban guns. That would solve everything.


So true, every country with gun bans are lawless hellholes and every country without gun bans are civilized, polite societies.

Now back in the real world and not gun fetishist fantasy land:

What would help Mexico is reformed drug policies in the US that don't make the illegal drug trade into the US so lucrative.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I mean.....the entire thing with the Christian religion is "turn the other cheek".
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Guns are illegal in Mexico.   You can't tell customers to break the law.  It's an HR issue.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.