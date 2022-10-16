 Skip to content
(WFMZ Allentown)   "Go look at autumn somewhere else"   (wfmz.com) divider line
scobee1210 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
No one goes there anymore; its too crowded.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"thousands of people flock to the town of Jim Thorpe to see the Fall colors, but it's become so popular it's causing problems for the people who live there year-round."

Anywhere you gather thousands of Americans you are gonna have a shiatshow
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"There's a fire hydrant here that's parked up. There's a fire hydrant right up the street that's parked up. We're in trouble if something were to happen," said the woman.

The problem isn't as big as you might think.

SolomonKing [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
You want the tourism dollars, you gotta put up with the tourists.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
By Saturday afternoon, the cars wrapped around the mountain with people trying to get into Jim Thorpe. People like Katie Lane and her three kids.

His dance card is FULL.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: "There's a fire hydrant here that's parked up. There's a fire hydrant right up the street that's parked up. We're in trouble if something were to happen," said the woman.

The problem isn't as big as you might think.

[nypost.com image 850x566]


In 1980's Carson City NV if a fire road was obstructed by cars they would use a snow plow to clear it.
 
Is_This_Us
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
A small town I lived in had a similar situation.

They got the high school involved.
Wood shop built saw horses with a 1X6 10' crossbeam that could be screwed to the faces.
Art department let the kids paint creative DO NOT PARK/FIRE HYDRANT SLEEPING and such on the crosspieces.
Athletics had an all weekend car wash.
$5 parking in the stadium parking lot.
Bus shuttles to and from the festival paid for by the parking proceeds.

Everybody was happy!
 
