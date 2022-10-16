 Skip to content
(First Coast News)   What would you do if you found 11 pounds of cocaine in package that washed ashore? Hopefully not what this person did   (firstcoastnews.com) divider line
20
20 Comments     (+0 »)
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
What? I found what? No way. I never found that, ever. You must be on drugs or something thinking I found that.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I probably would. I don't consume it, and I don't know anyone that consumes or deals it (Or, I don't know that I know). Add in that someone might be looking for it, and I'll hand it off to the cops to let them deal with it. Anonymously, though.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Bootleg: I probably would. I don't consume it, and I don't know anyone that consumes or deals it (Or, I don't know that I know). Add in that someone might be looking for it, and I'll hand it off to the cops to let them deal with it. Anonymously, though.


Posting the location of several pounds of cocaine on a beach on craigslist could be a study on reach.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I'd dump it in a bucket, pour bleach all over it, and then call the cops.

"Hey, it's not that I don't trust cops, it's just that evidence has been known to disappear..."
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
11 pounds? $150,000? Severe reverse cop math.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
You really have to wonder how it is that all these stray bundles of cocaine keep washing up on shores.  What happened to cause this? It's not like bundles of cocaine just flop off the side of a boat. Piracy maybe?
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

toddalmighty: 11 pounds? $150,000? Severe reverse cop math.


Yeah, I was thinking 11 pounds is a lot more than 150k

An ounce in the 80's was like 2k IIRC

/not that I ever had access to that mess, just from movies and TV.
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Probably my backlog of laundry, steam clean the carpet and rewire the microwave.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Sub Human: toddalmighty: 11 pounds? $150,000? Severe reverse cop math.

Yeah, I was thinking 11 pounds is a lot more than 150k

An ounce in the 80's was like 2k IIRC

/not that I ever had access to that mess, just from movies and TV.


Depending on your location.
About that in some places, cheaper in Florida.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size


For a week.  Nonstop.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

gopher321: I'd dump it in a bucket, pour bleach all over it, and then call the cops.

"Hey, it's not that I don't trust cops, it's just that evidence has been known to disappear..."


Yabbutt tampering with evidence. No good deed may go unpunished.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
proton
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Phil Harris - The Thing 1950
Youtube -1tKZ3flZZY
 
phishrace
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Call every hooker in my address book and have them meet at the penthouse of the finest hotel in town. Duh.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Anyone who would do ANY of it, in this day and age when fentanyl is a thing, deserves to die horribly, because damn, that's stupid.

Unless you've got a good chemist on retainer.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I would have a good weekend, or at least a good Friday night.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Half for me and sell the other half to a guy I know.
 
anuran
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Original recipe Coca Cola!
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Heroin Galore - The Fast Show
Youtube iSCYq-vUdJQ
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 1 minute ago  
My main concern in taking it home would be that the owner, or the cops, or both, are watching you do so.

Assuming I got it home, I'd be too scared to sample an unknown powder. Plus it would break my recreational drug taking rule -- "no pills, no powders".
 
