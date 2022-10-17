 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WREG Memphis)   Victims' families say Jeffrey Dahmer Halloween costume is in poor taste   (wreg.com) divider line
23
    More: Obvious, Jeffrey Dahmer, Victim, Murder, murderer Jeffrey Dahmer's victims, Jeremy Renner, The Victim, Shirley Hughes, use of Dahmer  
•       •       •

402 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Oct 2022 at 6:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
lol
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Does this clown taste funny?
 
RunawayCanuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pardon my ignorance but what's a Jeffrey Dahmer costume look like?
 
patcarew
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry Charlie. Dahmer don't want costumes with good taste, Dahmer wants costumes that taste good.
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The costumes didnt come with mustard did they?
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's HOTY material right there, lol.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

RunawayCanuck: Pardon my ignorance but what's a Jeffrey Dahmer costume look like?


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Jeffrey Dahmer ate 5 Guys before it was even a restaurant.

I might go immediate post mortem Dahmer and use make-up on my face like I had the sh*t kicked out of me and have a mop handle shoved up my ass.

He deserved his death.
 
Halfwaydown
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
When does the sexy edition hit the shelves?
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Not nearly as in poor taste as a Trump costume. He hurt way more people than Dahmer.
 
hej
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

RunawayCanuck: Pardon my ignorance but what's a Jeffrey Dahmer costume look like?


Chrome framed glasses.
 
mtrac
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Shouldn't this be in the Food tab?
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The courts found Jeffery Dahmer sane.  I would hate to meet the person who the courts deem insane.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
cdn.ecommercedns.ukView Full Size
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Not nearly as in poor taste as a Trump costume. He hurt way more people than Dahmer.


You have failed. Hatred has consumed you and has turned you into the very thing you detest. Donald Trump has championed over you in every way. Your complete defeat is worn on your face and carried in your bones. You have become that which you despise. You have utterly failed.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Not nearly as in poor taste as a Trump costume. He hurt way more people than Dahmer.


i.etsystatic.comView Full Size

You can even buy Trump costumes for babies on Etsy. Sick.
 
munko
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Not nearly as in poor taste as a Trump costume. He hurt way more people than Dahmer.


yeah.  Trump hurt their feelings though.  their "feelings".  start naming names of people directly killed by Trump.  did he hurt yours too?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

mrinfoguy: Tyrone Slothrop: Not nearly as in poor taste as a Trump costume. He hurt way more people than Dahmer.

You have failed. Hatred has consumed you and has turned you into the very thing you detest. Donald Trump has championed over you in every way. Your complete defeat is worn on your face and carried in your bones. You have become that which you despise. You have utterly failed.


Sure, Jan
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: The courts found Jeffery Dahmer sane.  I would hate to meet the person who the courts deem insane.


Legal definition of sanity is basically did you know you were doing something wrong. He absolutely knew it was wrong to murder and eat people, he just didn't care.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"True Crime" fans are far creepier and more maladjusted than any of us goths, bohemians, and weirdos ever were.

When you're lusting after Jeffrey Dahmer or Richard Ramirez you know your parents done f#cked you up.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: The courts found Jeffery Dahmer sane.  I would hate to meet the person who the courts deem insane.


Legal insanity is a weird concept. A person could be under a complete psychotic brake and still be considered legally sane. It mainly means could they know that what they were doing at the time was right or wrong.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

RunawayCanuck: Pardon my ignorance but what's a Jeffrey Dahmer costume look like?


thumbs.dreamstime.comView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

A costume is pretty generic. But Netflix should pay the family members they portray for intellectual property, and the families of victims they portray for some emotional damage. These are specific people being portrayed.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.