(AP News)   Every kid at this school gets a glowing report card   (apnews.com) divider line
    More: Scary, St. Louis, Missouri, Nuclear weapon, St. Louis County, Missouri, Radioactive contamination, Missouri, Radioactive decay, World War II, elementary school  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shocking 1950's Commercial!
Youtube 9Q1gksqqhLU
 
Weaver95
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Yeah, that stuff doesn't just go away in its own.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Yeah, that stuff doesn't just go away in its own.


Sure it does, just give it more time
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Chernobyl (2019) - It's not 3 Roentgen it is 15000 scene.
Youtube yPRMx2k1NM8
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That place sounds Rad!
 
