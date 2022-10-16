 Skip to content
(How-To Geek)   How to track almost anything with Excel list templates. Dear Lord, they've got a "Conversational Ice Breaker Tracker" template, for crying out loud   (howtogeek.com) divider line
dammit just give me a login
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Buy an ad, Clippie
 
Gubbo
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'd like to remind / scare all the IT folks here that every Fortune 500 company runs on Excel.

You might have all these nice apps and websites and machine learning and the newest fanciest database etc. But the world runs on Excel.
 
felching pen
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I want to follow up on that, but I couldn't find the Excel Template List template.
 
Sin'sHero
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Have you tried turn turning it off, then back on?
 
Unobtanium
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I use Google Forms to track stuff, like my blood pressure. And the fuel I buy for my company car. It dumps the data into a spreadsheet, which can then be saved as an Excel workbook, if necessary.

I wish I could get my wife to use them for tracking her car mileage and other business expenses. But no, she writes crap down in mileage books or on Post -it notes, and then loses the shiat and we have to go see the tax guy twice because she finally finds the written stuff about March 33zrd instead of being all ready with her crap the first time.

/I don't track my blood pressure in April, why do you ask?
 
Cafe Threads
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gubbo
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Or February 1
 
Carter Pewterschmidt
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Excel has one thing going for it:. A proprietary file format that changes as soon as someone copies it.
 
TWX
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Only XT users know that January 1st, 1980 was a Tuesday.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Now they all know...

/WHAT HAVE YOU DONE!?
 
bughunter
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I am no MS fanboy.  They've done many, many things to make me detest them.  (Ask me about Intergalactic Digital Research.)  And I've been forced to use their shiatty products (Word, Powerpoint, Project... OMG fsck Project) when far superior ones have pretty much continuously been available for the past three decades.

But I do, grudgingly, respect Excel.

I can get some shiat done in Excel.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"Dear Lord, they've got a "Conversational Ice Breaker Tracker" template, for crying out loud "

....... "So, there I was bangin' this hooker in the back of a 82 Chevy Luv..."

/looks that up as an ice-breaker
 
Floki
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

http://abcnews.go.com/blogs/entertainment/2012/04/actress-marilu-henners-rare-super-memory-recalls-every-day-of-her-life
 
skinink
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
For Excel, learn:
- To set selection as a Table (will make doing so many things much easier)

- VLookups

- Pivot Tables

- Index/Match

- Slices

Those four things will have you knowing more than the average Excel user.
 
RogermcAllen
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
These templates are all shiat.  "Track anything, just type in 30 fields of information."  Get back to me with the reference datasets so I can type in "Miller Lite" and the lookup table populates everything for my beer tracking spreadsheet.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Meh, I have a decent enough money spreadsheet.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Counterpoint: if the 30 other people with access to your spreadsheet don't understand how to do what you've implemented, you've only made it worse.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

I once had a short-term job working at let's say something Department of Defense related.  I was hired to work on a desktop application.  The application took upwards of four minutes to load.  Every day, the dev people would roll in, fire up the application, then go get coffee.  My team lead took me aside one day and said, "If you can get this thing loading faster, I'll give you five dollars."  It was less about the five dollars and more about him asking me to step up.  (If that reads like he's cheap or a dick.  He wasn't. It was a challenge and the $5 was symbolic.)

So between tasks, I went about figuring out how to speed up the load time.  I profiled it and saw the bulk of the load time was because it was blocking while downloading an Excel spreadsheet from a remote file system.  The spreadsheet was read-only to everyone, except some unknown people who lurked in unknown places.

Everyone knew the spreadsheet was the blocker, but I went about asking *why* this was done.  I talked to the QA people who informed me, "Years ago, when the app was first developed, the people who manage the data were outside our scope and didn't want to switch to a new UI, so we were forced to use their spreadsheet."  Not a database.  Not a spreadsheet written to a database.  An Excel spreadsheet.

I inquired further.  Turned out, the mysterious owners of the spreadsheet were a team of three people who worked at another site.  Also, it turned out they didn't even update the spreadsheet most days.  So every day, dozens of people who maintained and used this application were wasting (n * 4) minutes every time the app started.

So, I modified the application to check the timestamp on the remote file and compare it to the local file.  If the remote file had been modified, the app would now spin off a thread to download the spreadsheet while the rest of the app did its stuff.  The start time of the app dropped from four minutes to two minutes, worst case, and in most cases under 30 seconds.  I was hailed as a hero and my lead gave me the $5 bill, which I still have.

Thing is, I didn't *fix* anything.  The app was fundamentally broken because of poor process, lack of communication, and an "I don't wanna you can't make me" mentality.  The technical solution I applied was relatively straight-forward.  What I did differently was ask questions and communicate with team members outside of my daily responsibilities.  I asked the "why" questions, not the "how" questions.

That is why you should hire me for the position of Senior Sh*tposter.  Other applicants might know more about agile sh*tposting or micro-sh*tposting, but I made you read this entire post.  You earned it.  I earned it.  Together, we can get some sh*t done.
 
The Third Man
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Those people shouldn't have access to the spreadsheet, then.  They only get access to the results.

/or, use PowerBI and let them have view-only access
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

You should think about investing. Make your money work for you.
 
TWX
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Yeah.  I did some spreadsheets to interpret existing equipment across hundreds of telecom closets, analyzing things like future needs for PoE and mGig capability, and to then generate bills-of-materials for each telecom closet based on how the new network switch models were equipped for those kinds of ports and capabilities.  I had something like seventy internally-referencing sheets.  It got to the point that I'd have to export static summary pages for management because they inevitably would try to change something and it would break the numbers, and then I'd end up having to do more work than if they just told me what they wanted revised.

I even tried making an EDITS sheet, for them to be able to manipulate numbers, it didn't help.  They wouldn't stop monkeying with the rest of the sheets.
 
princhester
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"Dear Lord, they've got a "Conversational Ice Breaker Tracker" template, for crying out loud"

Some of us social illiterates need this sort of list, subby.

We don't have this sort of list.  But we need it.
 
claudius
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Mary Lou Henner says July 51978 was a Wednesday
I know the  internet never lies....so how to explain this?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
