 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC7 Los Angeles)   Crime goes up while police funding goes up. You can't explain that   (abc7.com) divider line
11
    More: Interesting, Police, defunded police agencies, Minneapolis police officer, agency's budget, Los Angeles, police leaders, cut police funds, county sheriff  
•       •       •

178 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Oct 2022 at 1:05 AM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Peki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Sure you can.

ACAB.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
yes i can
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Leaders across the country have blamed the rise in crime on the "defund the police" movement. In most places, it never happened.

Yuo, just like CHAZ was EvErYwHeRe, and black people were cheering in the streets. Lies and exaggeration.
 
Valter
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The Button Has Been Pushed
Youtube EfrRmw19E8o
 
foo monkey
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I read that three times as, "white police funding goes up" and I'm still not entirely sure I'm wrong.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Cops don't prevent crime, they deal with the aftermath.
...if the victim is white, and/or rich.
...and not of the wrong faith, political alignment, sexuality, etc.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Peki: Sure you can.

ACAB.


I'm not sure if {bastards} ∩ {slackers} is sufficiently large.
 
The Green Intern
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
You see, when you give the biggest gangs more funding, they do more gang things, and DGAF about anyone not in the gang.
 
jmr61
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Liars.

Simple as that.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.