Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
At this point we're hitting KLF levels of media trolling by Balenciaga.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Deal with it.
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well, this development would most certainly bring a more calming influence to the playoff hockey threads.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm going to use mine to carry my Wu Tang album around.
 
Azz
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I recently renamed my penis "inflation" in order to make it seem bigger and out of control. Ladies love that I heard. But alas, 3 inches is still 3 inches
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Inflation is completely out of control, as the experts at e621 have discovered.

Google "e621 inflation" for more information! Everyone can do their part!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
People have money to blow on this shiat, but other people can't afford a place to live.

I'm not saying people shouldn't be allowed to have nice things....but that isn't a nice thing. That's spending money just to spend money so people can see you have so much money you have no issue with using it to buy the dumbest shiat. Literally "I've got so much money, I'd pay $1200 to own a bag that could be made for $3.27. And mine doesn't even come with the goddamn chips.

I need to get in on this.  I think the stupider you make something, the more most you can get for it. There was a guy who put an app on the Google store for $9,999 (the most you can charge) called 'I am rich'. All it did was make an image of a little red spinning gem. But you could show your friends just how little you cared about money by buying it. It was taken down fairly quickly, but he made a good amount of money with it.

I think I'll take an old Turtle Wax can, fill the insides with discarded Necco Wafers wrappers and a few gold leaf flakes, tie the outside with a ribbon made of pure Nicaraguan silk (now that's a fancy sounding silk!), Stencile "This is how much money I gots, biatches!" And charge $23,750 for it.
I think people will buy it just because poor people can't.
 
dbrunker
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
If you think inflation is out of control now, just wait until you search for "inflation" on DeviantArt.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Znuh: At this point we're hitting KLF levels of media trolling by Balenciaga.


Leave the ancients of mumu out of this
 
whatisaidwas [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
