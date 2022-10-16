 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Old and busted: Having sex on the first date. New hotness: Getting matching tattoos on the first date   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I'd rather sex on the first date, thanks. Wife has a tattoo, I'm deciding which one I want first, but they won't match.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Took a couple years for me and the wife to get matching tattoos. We both have one on a foot.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Should have gotten matching tattoos of themselves having sex on the first date.
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
As long as it's not something really personal (initials/numerical dates) & something they both like (a band insignia, animal, etc.) why not?
Hopefully they'll still be in touch & it'll be a happy memory for them.  :-)
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I watch "Ink Master" not because I like tattoos, but because the psychology is fascinating. There are literally people lining up to volunteer to get tattooed. They don't know what the tattoo will look like or even where it will be on their body, but they're like "Hey, free tattoo! And they jump in the chair. I don't get it. I wouldn't even volunteer to have a picture hung on the wall of my house.
 
DaAlien
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Daily Fail? I now doubt the existence of tattoos. Or dates.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're going to be stuck with a lifetime decision you regret, better a tattoo than a baby.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DaAlien: Daily Fail? I now doubt the existence of tattoos. Or dates.


You don't need DFail for that latter part. Just look around here.
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meat0918: If you're going to be stuck with a lifetime decision you regret, better a tattoo than a baby.


Or Herpes. That last longer than a baby.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've actually done this.  I got her name and she got her name.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: I've actually done this.  I got her name and she got her name.


external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meat0918: If you're going to be stuck with a lifetime decision you regret, better a tattoo than a baby.


In Biden's America, it's easier to get rid of the baby than the tattoo.

/s
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For the life of me, I cannot think of one thing I would want permanently marked on my skin.

OK, one thing, right on my left pectoral muscle:

"Diabetes Mellitus type 2.
C4/C5 fusion - severe central stenosis C4 thru C6.
Support C-spine during transport!
Do not extend elbows above shoulders!
Adjustable gastric band."
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I get that some people will go to extreme lengths to get laid, but this smacks of a whole new level of desperation on the guy's behalf.

Either that, or they're both just crazy, impressionable, and kind of impulsive.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Veep: Julia Louis-Dreyfus & V.P. Joe Biden | White House Correspondents' Dinner (2014) | HBO
Youtube da5tjfpKyac
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, I saw a woman on tinder a few weeks ago that I'm totally stealing my next tattoo from.

From index finger down to pinkie
Do
Not
Resuscitate
(Up down up down up down flatline)

Yeah it's morbid as fark, but I dug it
 
nitropissering
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's the tattoos they got.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: foo monkey: I've actually done this.  I got her name and she got her name.

[external-preview.redd.it image 439x638]


Oh, you've met her!
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "Every love story either ends in forever or heartbreak, worth the gamble."

No, and you're a farking idiot to say shiat like that being a supposedly grown person and all. How farking immature. I'm awesome friends with a woman I dated openly while married to my spouse. Did I leave one for the other? No. Did some stupid aching desperate triangle form? Not at all. We were all friends. We saw a space opening for us to share some wonderful times. Circumstances changed and she fell for an awesome guy and later I married them in a ceremony---he knew we had been dating. I think they are awesome together. They come and visit and our kids play together. Its awesome. She and my wife are great friends. Because we all acted like adults instead of junior high kids. Pull your head out of your ass. Choose your friends, lovers and spouses wisely.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
True love:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: For the life of me, I cannot think of one thing I would want permanently marked on my skin.

OK, one thing, right on my left pectoral muscle:

"Diabetes Mellitus type 2.
C4/C5 fusion - severe central stenosis C4 thru C6.
Support C-spine during transport!
Do not extend elbows above shoulders!
Adjustable gastric band."


And "It really does just say 'Wendy'"
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Plot twist, they both got a tattoo of Tattoo:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

MythDragon: [external-preview.redd.it image 439x638]


I think that's pretty cool. I suppose a cunning linguist could get his or her name tattooed on their forehead so she knows what name to call out while she's spasming to heaven too.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: True love:


"Don't It Make My Brown Eye Blue" in a ring all the way around.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
PROTIP: If you went on a Tinder date and got a tattoo instead of sex, it was a bad date.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

bughunter: For the life of me, I cannot think of one thing I would want permanently marked on my skin.

OK, one thing, right on my left pectoral muscle:

"Diabetes Mellitus type 2.
C4/C5 fusion - severe central stenosis C4 thru C6.
Support C-spine during transport!
Do not extend elbows above shoulders!
Adjustable gastric band."


miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
Valter
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Do all tattoos fade? Is there any way to make them stay vibrant?

I've seen some. I don't go for that.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BeerGraduate
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
They got yin and yang in kanji with barbed wire all around it and a howling wold in the background.
 
BeerGraduate
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Wolf
 
schubie
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Matching triangle flags on the first date... 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
...getting matching tattoos

Fark user imageView Full Size


"That's called, 'Twinning', and it's terribly unhealthy."
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"I went on a bad date and all I got was this lousy tattoo."
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Valter: Do all tattoos fade? Is there any way to make them stay vibrant?


Sunscreen.
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Mr SJF and I celebrated 27 years married just two days ago. We met at a party. It was theoretically a one night stand...

I also have a quasi-matching tattoo with another person, but I'd known that person for many, many years before we got the tattoos:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maram500
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

casey17: As long as it's not something really personal (initials/numerical dates) & something they both like (a band insignia, animal, etc.) why not?
Hopefully they'll still be in touch & it'll be a happy memory for them.  :-)


Or they got each other's name on them, end up both sides evil in a divorce after a horrid 2-year marriage, and live their lives despising their tattoos.
 
Ed Grubermann [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Yeah, no.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Sarah Jessica Farker: Mr SJF and I celebrated 27 years married just two days ago. We met at a party. It was theoretically a one night stand...

I also have a quasi-matching tattoo with another person, but I'd known that person for many, many years before we got the tattoos:

[Fark user image image 850x335]


OooOOOOoohhh. Somebody has someone who loves her. WooOooOo. Show-off.
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Sarah Jessica Farker: Mr SJF and I celebrated 27 years married just two days ago. We met at a party. It was theoretically a one night stand...

I also have a quasi-matching tattoo with another person, but I'd known that person for many, many years before we got the tattoos:

[Fark user image image 850x335]

OooOOOOoohhh. Somebody has someone who loves her. WooOooOo. Show-off.


If you read again for comprehension, you'd note it's TWO somebodies.
 
