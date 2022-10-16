 Skip to content
(NPR)   People are perplexed, befuddled, and flummoxed that palm trees can withstand Category 5 hurricane forces. Subby's going out on a limb here, but maybe, just maybe it's because they're just sticks with bendy stuff at the top?   (npr.org) divider line
    Arecaceae, palm trees, palm tree, Sabal palmetto, FORT MYERS, City of Palms, Fort Myers, Florida  
126 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Oct 2022 at 8:54 PM



cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's because they are grass, not trees
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

cretinbob: It's because they are grass, not trees


There is no such thing as a "tree" - or, more accurately, anything we call a tree is a tree.  Trees are scattered across many, many families of plants, and are often much more closely related to other non-tree plants than to all but the most closely related other species of trees.  If we call it a tree, it's a tree, and if we don't, it isn't
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Evolution is beautiful, isn't it?
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

phalamir: cretinbob: It's because they are grass, not trees

There is no such thing as a "tree" - or, more accurately, anything we call a tree is a tree.  Trees are scattered across many, many families of plants, and are often much more closely related to other non-tree plants than to all but the most closely related other species of trees.  If we call it a tree, it's a tree, and if we don't, it isn't



Whoa.  That's deep.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

phalamir: cretinbob: It's because they are grass, not trees

There is no such thing as a "tree" - or, more accurately, anything we call a tree is a tree.  Trees are scattered across many, many families of plants, and are often much more closely related to other non-tree plants than to all but the most closely related other species of trees.  If we call it a tree, it's a tree, and if we don't, it isn't


You're a tree
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

propasaurus: phalamir: cretinbob: It's because they are grass, not trees

There is no such thing as a "tree" - or, more accurately, anything we call a tree is a tree.  Trees are scattered across many, many families of plants, and are often much more closely related to other non-tree plants than to all but the most closely related other species of trees.  If we call it a tree, it's a tree, and if we don't, it isn't

You're a tree


they're certainly something.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
https://www.tampabay.com/archive/2011/11/06/yes-technically-palms-are-a-big-grass/
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Albert911emt: phalamir: cretinbob: It's because they are grass, not trees

There is no such thing as a "tree" - or, more accurately, anything we call a tree is a tree.  Trees are scattered across many, many families of plants, and are often much more closely related to other non-tree plants than to all but the most closely related other species of trees.  If we call it a tree, it's a tree, and if we don't, it isn't


Whoa.  That's deep.


After you stuff a few trees in your bowl, sure.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

propasaurus: phalamir: cretinbob: It's because they are grass, not trees

There is no such thing as a "tree" - or, more accurately, anything we call a tree is a tree.  Trees are scattered across many, many families of plants, and are often much more closely related to other non-tree plants than to all but the most closely related other species of trees.  If we call it a tree, it's a tree, and if we don't, it isn't

You're a tree


I have wood
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

propasaurus: phalamir: cretinbob: It's because they are grass, not trees

There is no such thing as a "tree" - or, more accurately, anything we call a tree is a tree.  Trees are scattered across many, many families of plants, and are often much more closely related to other non-tree plants than to all but the most closely related other species of trees.  If we call it a tree, it's a tree, and if we don't, it isn't

You're a tree


Yer ma was a tree.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: propasaurus: phalamir: cretinbob: It's because they are grass, not trees

There is no such thing as a "tree" - or, more accurately, anything we call a tree is a tree.  Trees are scattered across many, many families of plants, and are often much more closely related to other non-tree plants than to all but the most closely related other species of trees.  If we call it a tree, it's a tree, and if we don't, it isn't

You're a tree

Yer ma was a tree.


Can't we all just leaf each other alone?
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: propasaurus: phalamir: cretinbob: It's because they are grass, not trees

There is no such thing as a "tree" - or, more accurately, anything we call a tree is a tree.  Trees are scattered across many, many families of plants, and are often much more closely related to other non-tree plants than to all but the most closely related other species of trees.  If we call it a tree, it's a tree, and if we don't, it isn't

You're a tree

Yer ma was a tree.

Can't we all just leaf each other alone?


Yeah. Let's keep the conversation phloem.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

cretinbob: It's because they are grass, not trees


What? Grasses are family poaceae. Palms are arecaceae.
 
Aquapope
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Aes Sedai don't wonder, it's the first thing they're taught.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Palm trees like the wind. You might say they're frond of it.
 
darinwil
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: propasaurus: phalamir: cretinbob: It's because they are grass, not trees

There is no such thing as a "tree" - or, more accurately, anything we call a tree is a tree.  Trees are scattered across many, many families of plants, and are often much more closely related to other non-tree plants than to all but the most closely related other species of trees.  If we call it a tree, it's a tree, and if we don't, it isn't

You're a tree

Yer ma was a tree.

Can't we all just leaf each other alone?


Dude, make like a tree and get outta here!
 
replacementcool
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

phalamir: cretinbob: It's because they are grass, not trees

There is no such thing as a "tree" - or, more accurately, anything we call a tree is a tree.  Trees are scattered across many, many families of plants, and are often much more closely related to other non-tree plants than to all but the most closely related other species of trees.  If we call it a tree, it's a tree, and if we don't, it isn't



yeah that's generally how words work.
 
darinwil
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: cretinbob: It's because they are grass, not trees

What? Grasses are family poaceae. Palms are arecaceae.


Yeah right, you wish, they are angiosperms first!
 
HiFiGuy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
We should just make our houses either out of palm trees or in palm trees.
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

phalamir: cretinbob: It's because they are grass, not trees

There is no such thing as a "tree" - or, more accurately, anything we call a tree is a tree.  Trees are scattered across many, many families of plants, and are often much more closely related to other non-tree plants than to all but the most closely related other species of trees.  If we call it a tree, it's a tree, and if we don't, it isn't


Yeah, sometimes plants get the idea to be really big and we call them trees. Life is pretty crazy
 
Omnivorous [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Too stupid.  Don't read.
 
Aquapope
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

cretinbob: https://www.tampabay.com/archive/2011/11/06/yes-technically-palms-are-a-big-grass/


No, grasses are a subset of monocots, as are palms.  Grasses are not palms nor vice versa.  That's like saying gorillas are humans because both are in the family Hominidae.  Dude from the Tampa Bay Times didn't learn research or taxonomy in journalism school.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
You might think that palm trees evolved in tropical climates prone to hurricanes and typhoons.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

propasaurus: phalamir: cretinbob: It's because they are grass, not trees

There is no such thing as a "tree" - or, more accurately, anything we call a tree is a tree.  Trees are scattered across many, many families of plants, and are often much more closely related to other non-tree plants than to all but the most closely related other species of trees.  If we call it a tree, it's a tree, and if we don't, it isn't

You're a tree


I am Groot Summoner101
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Is that why their placed in coastal cities?
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Amber waves of grain with furry balls.
 
