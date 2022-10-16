 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Survivors of Andes plane crash meat--check that--MEET every year to reminisce about their survival. And they do it with barbecue   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
    More: Awkward, Uruguayan Air Force Flight 571, eventual survivors of a harrowing plane crash, Roberto Canessa, Ramon Sabella, Alive, Carlitos Paez, Alive: The Story of the Andes Survivors, human flesh  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This year, it's an italian dinner sponsored by Michaelangelos!
This will definitely beat last year's 'Encounter with the Sentinelese' themed foray....
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Chuck roast again?
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
nothing like slow-roasted long pig over a pile of red hot coals
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Oh man...this tastes just like Ramon!!! What???Come on you guys, can we not laugh about by now???"
 
Omnivorous [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you've never read it, it's one of the best non-fiction books of the past 100 years:
"Alive" -- Piers Paul Read
https://www.amazon.com/Alive-Survivors-Piers-Paul-Read/dp/038000321X
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's amazing what you can do with a cheap piece of meat if you know how to treat it.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Omnivorous: If you've never read it, it's one of the best non-fiction books of the past 100 years:
"Alive" -- Piers Paul Read
https://www.amazon.com/Alive-Survivors-Piers-Paul-Read/dp/038000321X


Not a half-bad movie adaptation as well.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Sure beats the Donner Party Reunion semiannual camping jamboree and potluck cookout. Bring your own you
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
She's Fine (The Simpsons)
Youtube flmodRnJbDo
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
16 survivors. And if they can catch the slowest members, it'll be 14 next year.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

fat boy: It's amazing what you can do with a cheap piece of meat if you know how to treat it.


She left you man, let it go
 
pissnmoan
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The Beyond Meat company missed a golden marketing moment by not hiring this group of people to advertise their product.  I'm confident the advertising creatives could come up with some riveting material that would sell product.
 
Kraig57
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Señor, esto no es un Arby's.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The current best advice for a plane crash is to stay with the plane as long as it is safe to do so and only try to walk out as an absolute last resort.

/ if you do try to walk out...follow a stream or river down-stream
 
spaztic lv6 cleric
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Kraig57: Señor, esto no es un Arby's.


I'm leaving my funny even if it should have been in Portuguese
 
morg
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I once had a roommate who was consumed by the subject. At the time I kinda of laughed it off but he was pretty serious. He'd go so far a figuring out what he'd do with different people, which cuts of meat might be edible and who might just be good for certain types os sausage. He had really broken it down.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Omnivorous: If you've never read it, it's one of the best non-fiction books of the past 100 years:
"Alive" -- Piers Paul Read
https://www.amazon.com/Alive-Survivors-Piers-Paul-Read/dp/038000321X


The first book my parents wouldn't let me read. They'd caught me fondling bottles of steak sauce and eyeing them furtively.
 
pissnmoan
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

morg: I once had a roommate who was consumed by the subject. At the time I kinda of laughed it off but he was pretty serious. He'd go so far a figuring out what he'd do with different people, which cuts of meat might be edible and who might just be good for certain types os sausage. He had really broken it down.


If I lived with that roommate, I'd have a To Do List with only one thing on it.  Get myself moved out of there before sunset.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm basically 260lbs of bacon.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Chuck roast again?


No, we're having five guys.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

fat boy: It's amazing what you can do with a cheap piece of meat if you know how to treat it.


 But enough about your dick.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
After-dinner mints, anyone?

cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: The current best advice for a plane crash is to stay with the plane as long as it is safe to do so and only try to walk out as an absolute last resort.

/ if you do try to walk out...follow a stream or river down-stream


And whatever you do, don't go chasing waterfalls.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

iron_city_ap: I'm basically 260lbs of bacon.


Only the fat and muscle would be considered bacon. Subtracting your internal organs, it's an offal lot less.
 
benelane
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I did a book report on Alive back in the 8th grade, and it got me sent to the guidance counselor.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: [Fark user image image 425x239]


I see the problem. The plane is all broken up and smashed on the ground. Next time don't it that way.
 
powhound
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: The current best advice for a plane crash is to stay with the plane as long as it is safe to do so and only try to walk out as an absolute last resort.

/ if you do try to walk out...follow a stream or river down-stream


Or car. Or boat. Wait, scratch that last one.

But in reality this group did. They stayed until they heard on the radio that the rescue effort had been suspended. Then it became "die or do something". They did something.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Getting a laugh at the comments in this thread. They're funny... like the way a clown tastes.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

morg: I once had a roommate who was consumed by the subject. At the time I kinda of laughed it off but he was pretty serious. He'd go so far a figuring out what he'd do with different people, which cuts of meat might be edible and who might just be good for certain types os sausage. He had really broken it down.


[funny]ed for phrasing
 
testosteronephobe
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

morg: I once had a roommate who was consumed by the subject. At the time I kinda of laughed it off but he was pretty serious. He'd go so far a figuring out what he'd do with different people, which cuts of meat might be edible and who might just be good for certain types os sausage. He had really broken it down.


Consumed by and consumed with are two very different things.
 
testosteronephobe
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: markie_farkie: Chuck roast again?

No, we're having five guys.


No, you didn't! Lol!
 
starsrift
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

benelane: I did a book report on Alive back in the 8th grade, and it got me sent to the guidance counselor.


So did he try to guide you into the career of a butcher, or what?
 
