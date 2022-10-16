 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John; saddle the horse and I'll--wait a minute, we forgot about Eusebius   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
34
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
A book composed of stories made up and edited and still not holding a coherent plot with enormous story contradictions just in the first 4 chapters having dropped a portion in a edit isn't a surprise.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Legend holds that God stopped the sun in the sky so the copyist could finish them

Oh, is the Earth also flat, cuz I wasn't aware that it's also stationary and the Sun moves.
 
Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Jesus Christ.....
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The Mysterious 'Fifth Evangelist' Who Created the Bible

Biff.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We will now read from the book of Matthew, Mark, Luke, and DUCK!

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fanboydestroy.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


"One too many."
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dibs on creating a church after him.

I am pope goodncold of the church of Edie... esrub....   That new guy.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: A book composed of stories made up and edited and still not holding a coherent plot with enormous story contradictions just in the first 4 chapters having dropped a portion in a edit isn't a surprise.


So it was written by George Lucas?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: A book composed of stories made up and edited and still not holding a coherent plot with enormous story contradictions just in the first 4 chapters having dropped a portion in a edit isn't a surprise.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We also have St. Jerome to thank for a lot of the errors in the modern bible. He exaggerated his ability to read Ancient Greek.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It'sall about marketing. Eusebius just doesn't roll off of the tongue like the rest.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: Legend holds that God stopped the sun in the sky so the copyist could finish them


So it's easier for God to stop a planet going 30 km a second than just poofing up some candles?
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That stoopid Phil Collins song?
 
maxis_mydog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Four out of five apostals agree...
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: Badmoodman: Legend holds that God stopped the sun in the sky so the copyist could finish them

So it's easier for God to stop a planet going 30 km a second than just poofing up some candles?


Superman turned back time by reversing the earth's rotation with no problem, which is arguably more difficult. I saw it in a documentary.
 
RandomAxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I do like how Paul is entirely sidelined in this largely uncritical bit, but . . . cross-referencing "in any text" went back thousands of years earlier, if you include business records as "text".

Also, misuse of "enormity," and the piece kind of skips how texts may have been altered to make them fit together better, etc, but whatever.
 
Grebuloner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: Badmoodman: Legend holds that God stopped the sun in the sky so the copyist could finish them

So it's easier for God to stop a planet going 30 km a second than just poofing up some candles?


Apparently easier than making a copy machine.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eusebius - the Pete Best of the Bible.

The Billy Preston of the Bible?
Chas Newby?
Yoko?


Eusebius - the Brian Epstein of the Bible.

Yeah, that's it.
 
RandomAxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: Superman turned back time by reversing the earth's rotation with no problem, which is arguably more difficult. I saw it in a documentary.


This is heresy.  He traveled back in time by accelerating past the speed of light.  He did it by going around and around the Earth, possibly to avoid leaving and having to come back (I guess), but he didn't make the Earth rotate backwards.  It just appeared to be rotating backwards because of his retro-temporal velocity.
 
Bondith
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: It'sall about marketing. Eusebius just doesn't roll off of the tongue like the rest.


Shoulda gone with Clarence.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bondith: Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: It'sall about marketing. Eusebius just doesn't roll off of the tongue like the rest.

Shoulda gone with Clarence.


Clarence would have probably gotten clearance.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bondith: Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: It'sall about marketing. Eusebius just doesn't roll off of the tongue like the rest.

Shoulda gone with Clarence.


But Clarence's parents have a real good marriage
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RandomAxe: Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: Superman turned back time by reversing the earth's rotation with no problem, which is arguably more difficult. I saw it in a documentary.

This is heresy.  He traveled back in time by accelerating past the speed of light.  He did it by going around and around the Earth, possibly to avoid leaving and having to come back (I guess), but he didn't make the Earth rotate backwards.  It just appeared to be rotating backwards because of his retro-temporal velocity.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tentacle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
also wik:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gospel_of_Thomas
also also wik:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gospel_of_Judas
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: The Mysterious 'Fifth Evangelist' Who Created the Bible

Biff.


I thought it was Billy Preston.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Peace be with you" was originally written as "Peace be with you, man"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RandomAxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: [ ... ]


See, if you'd been in Prague, no defenestration.
 
Atillathepun
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: MythDragon: Badmoodman: Legend holds that God stopped the sun in the sky so the copyist could finish them

So it's easier for God to stop a planet going 30 km a second than just poofing up some candles?

Superman turned back time by reversing the earth's rotation with no problem, which is arguably more difficult. I saw it in a documentary.


No.  He flew faster than the speed of light so that time flowed backward, so everything, including the Earth, moved backwards.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Tentacle: also wik:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gospel_of_Thomas
also also wik:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gospel_of_Judas


There are more than a few of these..And some churches actually have them as part of "Their" bible.I think
Judas might be one included in the Coptic Church and the Ethiopian Orthodox..There are some
like the Gospel of Mary, that weren't "chosen" for inclusion and almost completely lost..

It's like they picked and chose the parts isn't it?  Because they did..They all did..And they changed it
and edited and translated and so on, for centuries..It's never been one unified, universal, same book.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I always thought it was Stan Lee and Jack Kirby.
 
Northern
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

RandomAxe: I do like how Paul is entirely sidelined in this largely uncritical bit, but . . . cross-referencing "in any text" went back thousands of years earlier, if you include business records as "text".

Also, misuse of "enormity," and the piece kind of skips how texts may have been altered to make them fit together better, etc, but whatever.


Don't worry.  It was all straightened out by this American guy from Vermont who read the next part of the story written on gold tablets only he could see in his hat.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Northern: RandomAxe: I do like how Paul is entirely sidelined in this largely uncritical bit, but . . . cross-referencing "in any text" went back thousands of years earlier, if you include business records as "text".

Also, misuse of "enormity," and the piece kind of skips how texts may have been altered to make them fit together better, etc, but whatever.

Don't worry.  It was all straightened out by this American guy from Vermont who read the next part of the story written on gold tablets only he could see in his hat.


Most of Central and Southern Utah, Idaho, S.W. New Mexico and the lower half of Nevada reacts to that statement....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
You don't have this issue with the Book of Mormon.   It is well-documented that Joseph Smith decoded it, his fishing buddy Martin Harris wrote it down, Harris' wife saw the whole thing.  Emma and Samuel Smith oversaw the edits, and the Boobiesles were David Whitmer and Oliver Crowdery.

Of course, the first real religion was invented by Charles Taze Russell in 1870 in Pittsburgh.  Then his buddies Nelson Barbour and Bill Conley helped get things really rolling.   My neighbor told me all about it, so it must be true.   Not even gonna go into the more recent real religions.
 
