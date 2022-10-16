 Skip to content
(DW)   Families that fight together...will get the Autobahn shut down. Ach du Scheiße   (dw.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Was Rammstein playing in the background while they fought?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Was Rammstein playing in the background while they fought?


No, Kraftwerk:

Kraftwerk - Autobahn (Single version 1974)
Youtube iukUMRlaBBE
 
jim32rr
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
David Hasselhoff at Berlin Wall 1989
Youtube 0zXiClnK8oE
 
Christian Porn
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"Some 10 people, including the drivers and passengers in a taxi, a BMW, and a third car were all involved in the fight."

A telling detail. Even in Germany.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Ich liebe schlechterDeutsch
 
scanman61
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Christian Porn: "Some 10 people, including the drivers and passengers in a taxi, a BMW, and a third car were all involved in the fight."

A telling detail. Even in Germany.


"The driver of the BMW, aged 32, was said to have cut off the taxi driver while merging"
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: kdawg7736: Was Rammstein playing in the background while they fought?

No, Kraftwerk:

[YouTube video: Kraftwerk - Autobahn (Single version 1974)]


Fun fun fun...
 
