 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Click On Detroit)   Shots fired at Dicks, which let's face it is never a good place to be shot   (clickondetroit.com) divider line
19
    More: Scary, Metro Detroit, Macomb County, Michigan, Mayor of Roseville, Preliminary investigation, Robert Taylor, developing story, Roseville police, Martin Luther King, Jr.  
•       •       •

599 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Oct 2022 at 8:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Butters shoots everyone in the dick (South Park)
Youtube xcw4YrpedCw
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Mommy, mommy I was playing with myself and I shot the cat.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

Sometimes Dicks shoot back!
 
Biledriver
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
NSFW

Robocop with extra dicks.

Extremely not safe for work, lunch, your sanity, etc.
 
JimmySlicings
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Biledriver: [pbs.twimg.com image 257x244]


Eenie, meany, miney, moe........
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Was suspect first spotted at BJs then moved on to kum and go
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Was it Dick's Demo Days in the 'hunting' department?
 
TWX
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buntz
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hendawg
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
After I found out that Staples actually sells staples, I never went to Dick's again
 
Valter
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

TWX: [Fark user image 400x191] [View Full Size image _x_]


Dammit, how are you so fast.

Regardless, I raise you this:

https://theblemish.com/2014/02/robocop-shoots-lot-dicks-one/

I'd link the video itself but it's very NSFW. Or not safe for anyone.
 
Biledriver
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Yes, the dick is a very bad place to be shot. As opposed to all the other points on your body, which can be lightly shrugged off and treated with a clean rag. I got kneecapped once and overall, it was a nice experience. A++ would receive bullet wound again!
 
jim32rr
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

HoratioGates: Mommy, mommy I was playing with myself and I shot the cat.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jsmilky
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
who the hell goes for Dick's anyways
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: Yes, the dick is a very bad place to be shot. As opposed to all the other points on your body, which can be lightly shrugged off and treated with a clean rag. I got kneecapped once and overall, it was a nice experience. A++ would receive bullet wound again!


Let me guess: until that point, you were an adventurer like me.
 
Golden Brown Delicious
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Son...

*reads thread*

I am not disappoint. Carry on with your wayward, Dick-laden self.

*wipes away single tear using giant fuzzy dick*
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.