(The Daily Beast)   Pool boy involved in Jerry Falwell Jr. sandwich describes the sex as "disconcerting"   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Interesting. If they're publishing the book, they've got the evidence to withstand a libel lawsuit.

Honestly, I don't think most fundagelicals care about whether Falwell liked to watch--as long as you say the rights things about faith and abortion, you can do anything else you want.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Disconcerting? Is that when the musicians get up and leave the orgy?
 
Bondith
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient: Disconcerting? Is that when the musicians get up and leave the orgy?


Gotta leave early.  Do you know how long it takes to clean the Astroglide out of a tuba?
 
Drunk and Bitter Jesus [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient: Disconcerting? Is that when the musicians get up and leave the orgy?


No, it's when they get up and join!
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You just know there's a video of this out there... if he liked to watch, I'm betting he liked to re-watch too
 
The Tony Danzas
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bondith: Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient: Disconcerting? Is that when the musicians get up and leave the orgy?

Gotta leave early.  Do you know how long it takes to clean the Astroglide out of a tuba?


Yes.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So Disconcerting that he did it again and again and again and again....
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bondith: Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient: Disconcerting? Is that when the musicians get up and leave the orgy?

Gotta leave early.  Do you know how long it takes to clean the Astroglide out of a tuba?


Probably half as long as it took to extract it. And with far fewer medical personnel involved.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty | November 1 | Hulu
Youtube -9TFjf0PXmg

They are making a Hulu doc about it too
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At one point, as Falwell approached the bedside, Granda gently warned him to back off. "He apologized and quickly walked back toward the entrance and stood right outside the bathroom. After that I was able to put blinders on and block him out."

Um, so, I don't really know much about this particular kink, but from what I know about human psychology telling Falwell to back the fark off while you plow his wife might have made him enjoy the arrangement more.

(Or maybe make him want to murder you. I've always sort of thought that he has resting serial killer face. Either or.)
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey...it's not every day you get to do sexy stuff with a poolboy named Giancarlo....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Granda described Falwell's giddiness and giggling throughout the encounter. It was "disconcerting,"

Tickle Me Falwell?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bondith: Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient: Disconcerting? Is that when the musicians get up and leave the orgy?

Gotta leave early.  Do you know how long it takes to clean the Astroglide out of a tuba?


It's the French Horn players you gotta watch out for..You don't know what that other hand is doing in there...
 
thanksagainandagain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Clarence Brown: Interesting. If they're publishing the book, they've got the evidence to withstand a libel lawsuit.

Honestly, I don't think most fundagelicals care about whether Falwell liked to watch--as long as you say the rights things about faith and abortion, you can do anything else you want.


Will Minnesota take Herschel for a slew of draft picks and camp bodies again?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bondith: Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient: Disconcerting? Is that when the musicians get up and leave the orgy?

Gotta leave early.  Do you know how long it takes to clean the Astroglide out of a tuba?


Sorry, I misheard when you said, "SIT in with the band."
 
Iczer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jerry kept requesting that they shove a guinea pig up his ass as a part of the foreplay.
 
spaceman375
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ha! This reminds me of one of my favorite scenes from a great movie - Peter Sellers in 'Being There' saying "I like to watch." Hilarious flick!
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jerry Falwell Jr.'s deity has forgiven him. Why can't you, libs?

It's OK if you're a Republican  <-- I'm a bit creeped out that Gboard's predictive text knew that phrase, and I'm pretty sure I haven't typed it before
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Hey...it's not every day you get to do sexy stuff with a poolboy named Giancarlo....

[Fark user image 220x220] [View Full Size image _x_]


And how did Falwell get the money and the clout to live that lifestyle?
By standing up in front of thousands of people and preaching against it.
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tom-Servo: So Disconcerting that he did it again and again and again and again....


He made good money out of the deal. They sponsored him in a business deal. A gym or hostel or something like that.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: [Fark user image 259x194]


Sounds like pretty standard cuck fetish shiat to me - shrug - including the having to be told to go back in his corner.  Pretty textbook
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pool boy, eh?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Bondith: Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient: Disconcerting? Is that when the musicians get up and leave the orgy?

Gotta leave early.  Do you know how long it takes to clean the Astroglide out of a tuba?

It's the French Horn players you gotta watch out for..You don't know what that other hand is doing in there...


You know, I remember seeing a porno where the best description for the act was "being played like French horn."
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hey ladies, my lovemaking has been described as disconcerting.
line forms to the left...

/the wife is pretty goddam sexy
 
whisper in the wind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No. Nope. No.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

nytmare: iheartscotch: Hey...it's not every day you get to do sexy stuff with a poolboy named Giancarlo....

[Fark user image 220x220] [View Full Size image _x_]

And how did Falwell get the money and the clout to live that lifestyle?
By standing up in front of thousands of people and preaching against it.


Just the opposite..He preaches "Prosperity Gospel"... Part of that is that by giving him money,
you'll get a "reward" of more money..And having money means that you are somehow better than
other people who are poor..And they're poor cause babby jeebus doesn't like them..
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

The Tony Danzas: Bondith: Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient: Disconcerting? Is that when the musicians get up and leave the orgy?

Gotta leave early.  Do you know how long it takes to clean the Astroglide out of a tuba?

Yes.


*phew* thought I was the only one.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: At one point, as Falwell approached the bedside, Granda gently warned him to back off. "He apologized and quickly walked back toward the entrance and stood right outside the bathroom. After that I was able to put blinders on and block him out."

Um, so, I don't really know much about this particular kink, but from what I know about human psychology telling Falwell to back the fark off while you plow his wife might have made him enjoy the arrangement more.

(Or maybe make him want to murder you. I've always sort of thought that he has resting serial killer face. Either or.)
[Fark user image image 443x450]


"Smile, or I'll squeeze your nuts so hard they'll pop."
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Bondith: Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient: Disconcerting? Is that when the musicians get up and leave the orgy?

Gotta leave early.  Do you know how long it takes to clean the Astroglide out of a tuba?

Sorry, I misheard when you said, "SIT in with the band."


No, that's the "golden toilet" joke.
 
Valter
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Why is every preacher so sex-perverted?

I'm certain Jesus didn't do any of that nonsense.
 
powhound
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The pool boy could have vamooshed when the going got hard ... but he hung for a while.
 
whisper in the wind
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
How can a supposed straight guy get it in with another dude watching?
 
nicholas m schumacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: nytmare: iheartscotch: Hey...it's not every day you get to do sexy stuff with a poolboy named Giancarlo....

[Fark user image 220x220] [View Full Size image _x_]

And how did Falwell get the money and the clout to live that lifestyle?
By standing up in front of thousands of people and preaching against it.

Just the opposite..He preaches "Prosperity Gospel"... Part of that is that by giving him money,
you'll get a "reward" of more money..And having money means that you are somehow better than
other people who are poor..And they're poor cause babby jeebus doesn't like them..


Yeah, Evangelical preachers use the same business model as Free-To-Play Video Games. It's the whales that are their bread and butter.
 
jtown
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
What happened to the "obvious" tag?  Is it crying in the corner?
 
jtown
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"I was still worried that he might attack me and stove in the back of my head,"

Fark user imageView Full Size


Even that dude thinks this is an anachronism.
 
bababa
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm just reading about it, not participating, and I find it disconcerting too.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

whisper in the wind: How can a supposed straight guy get it in with another dude watching?


It's a power thing. You're defiling another man's wife and he's too weak to do anything about it. As such it's a dominating two people at once: the wife physically and the husband mentally.

I'm sure to a much lesser extent there's probably women who also enjoy taking another woman's husband away.
 
nakmuay
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HeadbangerSmurf
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

whisper in the wind: How can a supposed straight guy get it in with another dude watching?


He was 20 years old.  Not much will prevent a boner when you're that age.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bigwf2007
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It was odd and creepy as hell. But, hey, she was pretty hot for her age. So, what the hell.
 
JohnnyApocalypse
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm so conflicted. On the one hand, I can't stand Falwell and the damage he helped incur upon the country. As well, there are tales that the two of them were predatory in who they picked for their trysts.

But on the other hand, this is all one giant kink shaming thing. The pool boy was asked and he assented. Everyone seemed to get what they wanted. I know it's just holding the mirror up the hypocrisy but do we need all the details? I mean, I do; but I got a bit of a problem IYKWIMAITYD.
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Disconcerting, dicksinserting, whatever. Who uses a dictionary nowadays anyway?

We get the picture!
 
thomasvista
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I just learned what a "cuck chair" is.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

nytmare: iheartscotch: Hey...it's not every day you get to do sexy stuff with a poolboy named Giancarlo....

[Fark user image 220x220] [View Full Size image _x_]

And how did Falwell get the money and the clout to live that lifestyle?
By standing up in front of thousands of people and preaching against it.


In the tradition of many rich perverts, he inherited most of it from his father's corrupt business.
 
