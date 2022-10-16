 Skip to content
(WRAL)   The mailman delivered... prison terms to multiple men involved in a car theft ring   (wral.com) divider line
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the moral here of course is do not mess with the USPS.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This sounds like you could make a movie out of it. You could call it the Rapid and the Raging or something like that.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Detroit area, long home to the country's biggest automakers, including Dodge, which is now owned by international conglomerate Stellantis.

I'm not a car person and must have been in a coma but when did this happen?
 
p51d007
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Not to worry...once they make vehicles look like Ford Pinto's, Chevy Nova's, of the 70's,
no one will want to steal them.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

berylman: Detroit area, long home to the country's biggest automakers, including Dodge, which is now owned by international conglomerate Stellantis.

I'm not a car person and must have been in a coma but when did this happen?


Early 2021.  Not so much a buyout as a merger, the Fiat Chrysler merged with the people that do Citroen, Peugot, Opel etc. to form Stellantis.  Basically they Voltroned to try to get more power in the game
 
benelane
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Not surprising and ultimately victimless. I guess my main question is why cars in Michigan being stolen by guys in Ohio is being covered by news in North Carolina. I don't really even care, but I've about scrolled myself out today, so comments will happen.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Trocadero: This sounds like you could make a movie out of it. You could call it the Rapid and the Raging or something like that.


They made a movie about coupon fraud.  Not Half bad. V.V. is the best.
 
