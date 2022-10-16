 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   Sixty years ago today: the world moved one step closer to Armageddon as a U-2 flight over Cuba set off what was to become the Cuban Missile Crisis. Sixty years later, and tensions aren't that different   (npr.org) divider line
46
    More: Scary, Cuban Missile Crisis, John F. Kennedy, Cold War, Nikita Khrushchev, Soviet Union, Fidel Castro, Cuban missile crisis, President John F. Kennedy  
•       •       •

273 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Oct 2022 at 6:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



46 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The biggest difference is the US is still a superpower and now Russia is petulant little criminal terrorist state.
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
We came so close to becoming friends with the Cubans and someone ruined it.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Is that some kind of sandwich shortage?"
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, as scholars have shown more than once, the Soviets were already pretty pissed at the closeness of existing U.S, missiles in Turkey and Italy. US land-based missiles were a lot closer to them than theirs were to the U.S.
 
ClavellBCMI [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: To be fair, as scholars have shown more than once, the Soviets were already pretty pissed at the closeness of existing U.S, missiles in Turkey and Italy. US land-based missiles were a lot closer to them than theirs were to the U.S.


I was going to say, the Russians moving nukes to Cuba was in response to us moving nukes to Turkey (which is something the US press, back then, completely ignored).
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: To be fair, as scholars have shown more than once, the Soviets were already pretty pissed at the closeness of existing U.S, missiles in Turkey and Italy. US land-based missiles were a lot closer to them than theirs were to the U.S.


I'm embarrassed that I learned about the Turkey missiles from an X-Men movie, and not even the best one (although much better than most of them).

/it also lets you play Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon w/ Cold War historical figures
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's really too bad that MAD is over.  Now it's a game of dynamite monkey with the US.  Russia needs to stop poking.

Sure we lose 6 billion people but it's not really MAD anymore.  It's like Thanos, except more interesting. I volunteer to explode first.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ClavellBCMI: Somacandra: To be fair, as scholars have shown more than once, the Soviets were already pretty pissed at the closeness of existing U.S, missiles in Turkey and Italy. US land-based missiles were a lot closer to them than theirs were to the U.S.

I was going to say, the Russians moving nukes to Cuba was in response to us moving nukes to Turkey (which is something the US press, back then, completely ignored).


And something to be completely ignored today as well.

You forget that at that time we at least had Mutually Assured Destruction to act as a form of common sense to not actually use the weapons. Something that since right wing religious zealots have infiltrated politics (both here and in Russia especially) is rapidly eroding along with its protection.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ClavellBCMI: Somacandra: To be fair, as scholars have shown more than once, the Soviets were already pretty pissed at the closeness of existing U.S, missiles in Turkey and Italy. US land-based missiles were a lot closer to them than theirs were to the U.S.

I was going to say, the Russians moving nukes to Cuba was in response to us moving nukes to Turkey (which is something the US press, back then, completely ignored).


It is good to understand these things and Soviet perspective, but don't care much because of USSR farkery. It's funny in the Ukraine threads that someone mentioning the Russian POV gets blasted by the group.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: The biggest difference is the US is still a superpower and now Russia is petulant little criminal terrorist state.


With an insane leader and nukes.
 
rohar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

knbwhite: ClavellBCMI: Somacandra: To be fair, as scholars have shown more than once, the Soviets were already pretty pissed at the closeness of existing U.S, missiles in Turkey and Italy. US land-based missiles were a lot closer to them than theirs were to the U.S.

I was going to say, the Russians moving nukes to Cuba was in response to us moving nukes to Turkey (which is something the US press, back then, completely ignored).

It is good to understand these things and Soviet perspective, but don't care much because of USSR farkery. It's funny in the Ukraine threads that someone mentioning the Russian POV gets blasted by the group.


As someone who was damned near a victim, personally, of Russian farkery repeatedly, I don't give half a shiat about them in regards to the Ukraine mess.

They made their bed, they can sleep in it.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: The biggest difference is the US is still a superpower


For now at least...
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
60 years later and still all it takes to end humanity is one old white guy having a bad day.
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnryan51: We came so close to becoming friends with the Cubans and someone ruined it.


Diaz-Canel?
 
Klyukva
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

rohar: As someone who was damned near a victim, personally, of Russian farkery repeatedly


Did a Russian hit you with his Lada or something?
 
Maktaka
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Somacandra: To be fair, as scholars have shown more than once, the Soviets were already pretty pissed at the closeness of existing U.S, missiles in Turkey and Italy. US land-based missiles were a lot closer to them than theirs were to the U.S.


Adding onto this, the missiles in Italy and Turkey were old and could not be used in the US nuclear policy of retaliatory strikes only. They did not fit in protected underground silos, and their fuel was too caustic for their tanks, meaning they had to sit unfueled on the surface or they would corrode themselves, leading to their exclusive use for a theoretic first strike or escalation of conventional war into nuclear war. They were entirely unusable for defensive purposes. The Soviet missiles sent to Cuba had the same problems. The most useful thing any of these missiles in Italy, Turkey, or Cuba could do in open nuclear warfare was act as first-strike targets, drawing attacks away from other, more useful weaponry deployed elsewhere.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Somacandra: To be fair, as scholars have shown more than once, the Soviets were already pretty pissed at the closeness of existing U.S, missiles in Turkey and Italy. US land-based missiles were a lot closer to them than theirs were to the U.S.

I'm embarrassed that I learned about the Turkey missiles from an X-Men movie, and not even the best one (although much better than most of them).

/it also lets you play Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon w/ Cold War historical figures


How I learned:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Bonus: I watched WarGames during the initial release within the splat radius of Elmendorf, AFB (Fireweed Theater).
 
rohar
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Klyukva: rohar: As someone who was damned near a victim, personally, of Russian farkery repeatedly

Did a Russian hit you with his Lada or something?


Nah, they funded the RAF, who would have blown me up at 10 years old if I walked to my dad's office 20 minutes later.  They'd have done the same a few months later if my timing going to the shopping center at the Abrams Complex was a little off.

They missed me by 30 minutes as I got off the train to get on a bus at the Frankfurt Flughafen about the same time.

Now sure, they weren't targeting me personally then, just any Americans assocaiated with the DOD.

But then in 1990, when they funded the subordinates of Carlos the Jackal to target my family specifically, I started to take it personally.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Hot Take: JFK wasn't that good of a president.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

rohar: knbwhite: ClavellBCMI: Somacandra: To be fair, as scholars have shown more than once, the Soviets were already pretty pissed at the closeness of existing U.S, missiles in Turkey and Italy. US land-based missiles were a lot closer to them than theirs were to the U.S.

I was going to say, the Russians moving nukes to Cuba was in response to us moving nukes to Turkey (which is something the US press, back then, completely ignored).

It is good to understand these things and Soviet perspective, but don't care much because of USSR farkery. It's funny in the Ukraine threads that someone mentioning the Russian POV gets blasted by the group.

As someone who was damned near a victim, personally, of Russian farkery repeatedly, I don't give half a shiat about them in regards to the Ukraine mess.

They made their bed, they can sleep in it.


I understand, and support Ukraine totally. That shouldn't impede a discussion about history and understanding the enemy's motivation and point of view.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: ClavellBCMI: Somacandra: To be fair, as scholars have shown more than once, the Soviets were already pretty pissed at the closeness of existing U.S, missiles in Turkey and Italy. US land-based missiles were a lot closer to them than theirs were to the U.S.

I was going to say, the Russians moving nukes to Cuba was in response to us moving nukes to Turkey (which is something the US press, back then, completely ignored).

And something to be completely ignored today as well.

You forget that at that time we at least had Mutually Assured Destruction to act as a form of common sense to not actually use the weapons. Something that since right wing religious zealots have infiltrated politics (both here and in Russia especially) is rapidly eroding along with its protection.


Reagan spent his terms in office systematically replacing MAD weapons with stuff that was designed with shooting first and trying to "win" a nuclear war.  We were lucky he didn't manage to try it out.

Pershing II/Peacekeeper/Trident II subs/Star Wars in general (although the Soviets were far ahead of us in Star Wars.  Pretty easy considering their space lead).  Lots of extremely expensive weapons system, and made much more expensive than MAD ever needed.  He wanted the fastest gun in the West and a chance to use it.

Not to say the zealots were a new thing.  During the Cuban Missile Crisis, Curtis LeMay was trying to get JFK to launch the nukes.  Guy was easily the worst war criminal the USA has so far produced, but just how murder-happy he was wasn't clear until this crisis.  An honest jury would probably have cleared him as "just fighting a war" with only WWII data.  During the Cold War, it was clear he simply wanted to kill as many people as possible and didn't care which side they were on.  But the rise of White Christian Nationalism produced so many more zealots.
 
rohar
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

knbwhite: rohar: knbwhite: ClavellBCMI: Somacandra: To be fair, as scholars have shown more than once, the Soviets were already pretty pissed at the closeness of existing U.S, missiles in Turkey and Italy. US land-based missiles were a lot closer to them than theirs were to the U.S.

I was going to say, the Russians moving nukes to Cuba was in response to us moving nukes to Turkey (which is something the US press, back then, completely ignored).

It is good to understand these things and Soviet perspective, but don't care much because of USSR farkery. It's funny in the Ukraine threads that someone mentioning the Russian POV gets blasted by the group.

As someone who was damned near a victim, personally, of Russian farkery repeatedly, I don't give half a shiat about them in regards to the Ukraine mess.

They made their bed, they can sleep in it.

I understand, and support Ukraine totally. That shouldn't impede a discussion about history and understanding the enemy's motivation and point of view.


In military adversary situations, there are two things that are important.  Capability and intent.  What they did or didn't do 50 years ago has piss all nothing to do with their current capability and intent.

Sure, it shapes the conversation, but it ain't the conversation.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Maktaka: Adding onto this, the missiles in Italy and Turkey were old and could not be used in the US nuclear policy of retaliatory strikes only.


The U.S. has never had a "nuclear policy of retaliatory strikes only." First strike was always, and still is, on the table as U.S. nuclear policy. NATO calls it "flexible response."
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

johnryan51: We came so close to becoming friends with the Cubans and someone ruined it.


.....

We supported a dictator who we knew was oppressing his people. It's not surprising that THAT didn't go well.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Something tells me that whoever thinks tensions now are at the same level they were in 1962 did not, in fact, experience anything having to do with the Cuban Missile Crisis.

We were at DefCon 2 during the CMC.

We were one word from the President away from launching everything at the Soviets and desperately trying to get as many of our birds into the air as fast as possible to get them away from the bases and carriers that were about to be vaporized in order to strike back (in 1962, while the shift from strategic bombers to ICBMs and IRBMs was rapidly progressing - the CMC was itself reflective of that - SAC in Omaha was still the center of our nuclear forces).

Had the Soviets not blinked, but instead continued, we would have fired on them. And the subs with them may very well have responded by firing an atomic tipped torpedo at the American navy group (in fact, the political goon on one of their subs wanted to do exactly that even if we didn't fire first).

In 1962, everyone was watching the news every night in fear of what would happen next, waiting for the air sirens to signal that the murder of civilization had begun. 9/10 of Americans today probably couldn't tell you more about what's going on in Ukraine than "Russia hasn't won."

No, subby, we are nowhere near the tensions of the Cuban Missile Crisis.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

yet_another_wumpus: (although the Soviets were far ahead of us in Star Wars.  Pretty easy considering their space lead)


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

rohar: In military adversary situations, there are two things that are important. Capability and intent. What they did or didn't do 50 years ago has piss all nothing to do with their current capability and intent.

Sure, it shapes the conversation, but it ain't the conversation.


The Holy Land has been doing the "intent" part of the equation for thousands of years. Studying the historical record/historical narrative isn't the most important thing, obviously, but lots and lots and lots of people are pointing out that the Russian war crimes in Ukraine are the same farking things they did in previous wars, before, during and after the USSR.
 
scanman61
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Somacandra: To be fair, as scholars have shown more than once, the Soviets were already pretty pissed at the closeness of existing U.S, missiles in Turkey and Italy. US land-based missiles were a lot closer to them than theirs were to the U.S.

I'm embarrassed that I learned about the Turkey missiles from an X-Men movie, and not even the best one (although much better than most of them).

/it also lets you play Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon w/ Cold War historical figures


I used to chat with the folks at the site in Turkey when I was stationed in Germany.  We were part of the same nuclear command & control network (ECCCS/Cemetery Net)

The joke at our site was that whoever was on duty when the balloon went up would never know because we had a 300 foot tall red and white radio tower with a flashing red light on top, and we were about 200 miles from the East German border.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

aungen: It's really too bad that MAD is over.  Now it's a game of dynamite monkey with the US.  Russia needs to stop poking.

Sure we lose 6 billion people but it's not really MAD anymore.  It's like Thanos, except more interesting. I volunteer to explode first.

[Fark user image image 425x595]


I'm going to go ahead and assume that's a mock warhead.

I can believe they'd strap a live nuke to a plane for training purposes, but I don't believe they'd strap a live nuke to a dude before kicking him out of a plane for training purposes.
 
Drunk and Bitter Jesus [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

knbwhite: ClavellBCMI: Somacandra: To be fair, as scholars have shown more than once, the Soviets were already pretty pissed at the closeness of existing U.S, missiles in Turkey and Italy. US land-based missiles were a lot closer to them than theirs were to the U.S.

I was going to say, the Russians moving nukes to Cuba was in response to us moving nukes to Turkey (which is something the US press, back then, completely ignored).

It is good to understand these things and Soviet perspective, but don't care much because of USSR farkery. It's funny in the Ukraine threads that someone mentioning the Russian POV gets blasted by the group.


There's a fine line. If you *advocate* for the Russian perspective, you get blasted. If you *state* the Russian perspective, you mostly do not (although there are definitely some people with itchy trigger fingers).
 
rohar
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Trocadero: rohar: In military adversary situations, there are two things that are important. Capability and intent. What they did or didn't do 50 years ago has piss all nothing to do with their current capability and intent.

Sure, it shapes the conversation, but it ain't the conversation.

The Holy Land has been doing the "intent" part of the equation for thousands of years. Studying the historical record/historical narrative isn't the most important thing, obviously, but lots and lots and lots of people are pointing out that the Russian war crimes in Ukraine are the same farking things they did in previous wars, before, during and after the USSR.


Well, false equivalence is false.  Russia today doesn't share intent with the USSR at the time of the Cuban Missile Crisis.

And their adversaries' capabilities aren't the same at that time.

The game has changed, I expect Russia to understand this.
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The Turks did not want us to remove them and were pretty pissed about it. They felt as they were a member of NATO they should have had more say about the missiles deployed in their own country. They were not even consulted about the removal. When it came to light that indeed it was a swap they were even further pissed. The missiles themselves were not strategically important and were easy targets. We were at the point where the Polaris sub based missiles could supplant the aging Jupiters.

The controversy is did Kennedy order them out before the crisis as some say or whether it was just an idea that had been floated about and not acted on. I think Kennedy was right not to allow the missiles in Cuba. I don't think it was the Jupiter missiles that triggered Russia. I think it was a legitimate fear of losing Cuba as a satellite state.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Damn Bono!
 
Drunk and Bitter Jesus [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

rohar: knbwhite: rohar: knbwhite: ClavellBCMI: Somacandra: To be fair, as scholars have shown more than once, the Soviets were already pretty pissed at the closeness of existing U.S, missiles in Turkey and Italy. US land-based missiles were a lot closer to them than theirs were to the U.S.

I was going to say, the Russians moving nukes to Cuba was in response to us moving nukes to Turkey (which is something the US press, back then, completely ignored).

It is good to understand these things and Soviet perspective, but don't care much because of USSR farkery. It's funny in the Ukraine threads that someone mentioning the Russian POV gets blasted by the group.

As someone who was damned near a victim, personally, of Russian farkery repeatedly, I don't give half a shiat about them in regards to the Ukraine mess.

They made their bed, they can sleep in it.

I understand, and support Ukraine totally. That shouldn't impede a discussion about history and understanding the enemy's motivation and point of view.

In military adversary situations, there are two things that are important.  Capability and intent.  What they did or didn't do 50 years ago has piss all nothing to do with their current capability and intent.

Sure, it shapes the conversation, but it ain't the conversation.


Ackshually... What a nation did 50 years ago may very well inform their current intent. Understanding the intervening time is of course important, but it's a uniquely American perspective to assume that no one else's history matters to them. It's ironic, in fact, given how slavishly we worship the founders of the US.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Chthonic Echoes: aungen: It's really too bad that MAD is over.  Now it's a game of dynamite monkey with the US.  Russia needs to stop poking.

Sure we lose 6 billion people but it's not really MAD anymore.  It's like Thanos, except more interesting. I volunteer to explode first.

[Fark user image image 425x595]

I'm going to go ahead and assume that's a mock warhead.

I can believe they'd strap a live nuke to a plane for training purposes, but I don't believe they'd strap a live nuke to a dude before kicking him out of a plane for training purposes.


It's possible it might just be real. There was a story about this a few years ago in here.

Long story short, guy got drafted during Vietnam and was given the choice to either go to Nam for his full hitch, or volunteer to be a nuclear suicide bomber and have his hiatch reduced to 12 months.

Guy took the 12 month option and trained to complete such missions. Troopers carrying nukes deep into enemy lines to avoid radar detection systems. Luckily this guy never had to go live for his sake and ours.

Supposedly the U.S, military scraped this program in the 70s. But I wouldn't be surprised if we still keep it as an option.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The U2 didn't set it off. The Soviets set it off by sending missiles to Cuba.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

yet_another_wumpus: Pershing II/Peacekeeper/Trident II subs/Star Wars in general (although the Soviets were far ahead of us in Star Wars.  Pretty easy considering their space lead).  Lots of extremely expensive weapons system, and made much more expensive than MAD ever needed.  He wanted the fastest gun in the West and a chance to use it.


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
rohar
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Drunk and Bitter Jesus: rohar: knbwhite: rohar: knbwhite: ClavellBCMI: Somacandra: To be fair, as scholars have shown more than once, the Soviets were already pretty pissed at the closeness of existing U.S, missiles in Turkey and Italy. US land-based missiles were a lot closer to them than theirs were to the U.S.

I was going to say, the Russians moving nukes to Cuba was in response to us moving nukes to Turkey (which is something the US press, back then, completely ignored).

It is good to understand these things and Soviet perspective, but don't care much because of USSR farkery. It's funny in the Ukraine threads that someone mentioning the Russian POV gets blasted by the group.

As someone who was damned near a victim, personally, of Russian farkery repeatedly, I don't give half a shiat about them in regards to the Ukraine mess.

They made their bed, they can sleep in it.

I understand, and support Ukraine totally. That shouldn't impede a discussion about history and understanding the enemy's motivation and point of view.

In military adversary situations, there are two things that are important.  Capability and intent.  What they did or didn't do 50 years ago has piss all nothing to do with their current capability and intent.

Sure, it shapes the conversation, but it ain't the conversation.

Ackshually... What a nation did 50 years ago may very well inform their current intent. Understanding the intervening time is of course important, but it's a uniquely American perspective to assume that no one else's history matters to them. It's ironic, in fact, given how slavishly we worship the founders of the US.


Yeah, but it works both ways.  You don't pull a stunt like the USSR did today if you're Russia and you realize that your entire nation would be effectively destroyed within 4 hours using nothing but conventional weapons if the west got a bit snotty.

This wasn't possible when it was still the USSR.  It's likely today.

They're studying our intention and capabilities, which affects their intentions.
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Hot Take: JFK wasn't that good of a president.


It was easy to see into his mind.
 
Drunk and Bitter Jesus [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

rohar: Trocadero: rohar: In military adversary situations, there are two things that are important. Capability and intent. What they did or didn't do 50 years ago has piss all nothing to do with their current capability and intent.

Sure, it shapes the conversation, but it ain't the conversation.

The Holy Land has been doing the "intent" part of the equation for thousands of years. Studying the historical record/historical narrative isn't the most important thing, obviously, but lots and lots and lots of people are pointing out that the Russian war crimes in Ukraine are the same farking things they did in previous wars, before, during and after the USSR.

Well, false equivalence is false.  Russia today doesn't share intent with the USSR at the time of the Cuban Missile Crisis.

And their adversaries' capabilities aren't the same at that time.

The game has changed, I expect Russia to understand this.


Signs point to that not being the case, even given the part where Russia cannot observably project military power significantly past its own borders.
 
rohar
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Drunk and Bitter Jesus: rohar: Trocadero: rohar: In military adversary situations, there are two things that are important. Capability and intent. What they did or didn't do 50 years ago has piss all nothing to do with their current capability and intent.

Sure, it shapes the conversation, but it ain't the conversation.

The Holy Land has been doing the "intent" part of the equation for thousands of years. Studying the historical record/historical narrative isn't the most important thing, obviously, but lots and lots and lots of people are pointing out that the Russian war crimes in Ukraine are the same farking things they did in previous wars, before, during and after the USSR.

Well, false equivalence is false.  Russia today doesn't share intent with the USSR at the time of the Cuban Missile Crisis.

And their adversaries' capabilities aren't the same at that time.

The game has changed, I expect Russia to understand this.

Signs point to that not being the case, even given the part where Russia cannot observably project military power significantly past its own borders.


What signs?  Be specific.
 
Zog Zogu
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
erik-k: ... No, subby, we are nowhere near the tensions of the Cuban Missile Crisis.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ProfessorTomoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

erik-k: Something tells me that whoever thinks tensions now are at the same level they were in 1962 did not, in fact, experience anything having to do with the Cuban Missile Crisis.

We were at DefCon 2 during the CMC.

We were one word from the President away from launching everything at the Soviets and desperately trying to get as many of our birds into the air as fast as possible to get them away from the bases and carriers that were about to be vaporized in order to strike back (in 1962, while the shift from strategic bombers to ICBMs and IRBMs was rapidly progressing - the CMC was itself reflective of that - SAC in Omaha was still the center of our nuclear forces).

Had the Soviets not blinked, but instead continued, we would have fired on them. And the subs with them may very well have responded by firing an atomic tipped torpedo at the American navy group (in fact, the political goon on one of their subs wanted to do exactly that even if we didn't fire first).

In 1962, everyone was watching the news every night in fear of what would happen next, waiting for the air sirens to signal that the murder of civilization had begun. 9/10 of Americans today probably couldn't tell you more about what's going on in Ukraine than "Russia hasn't won."

No, subby, we are nowhere near the tensions of the Cuban Missile Crisis.


Subby here. Fortunately, I was a year away from being around when the Cuban Missile Crisis took place. I admit, I did get a bit too dramatic with my headline in order to up the odds of getting it approved. I'd forgotten about the DefCon 2 status for a brief moment, which I never should have done. In fact, after I submitted my headline, I mentioned the anniversary to my wife and told her about the "current situation" corollary. She had no idea what I was talking about.

I therefore accept responsibility fully and apologize for going overboard with my headline. Please forgive me for overstating the current situation. I shouldn't have done so.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

rohar: knbwhite: rohar: knbwhite: ClavellBCMI: Somacandra: To be fair, as scholars have shown more than once, the Soviets were already pretty pissed at the closeness of existing U.S, missiles in Turkey and Italy. US land-based missiles were a lot closer to them than theirs were to the U.S.

I was going to say, the Russians moving nukes to Cuba was in response to us moving nukes to Turkey (which is something the US press, back then, completely ignored).

It is good to understand these things and Soviet perspective, but don't care much because of USSR farkery. It's funny in the Ukraine threads that someone mentioning the Russian POV gets blasted by the group.

As someone who was damned near a victim, personally, of Russian farkery repeatedly, I don't give half a shiat about them in regards to the Ukraine mess.

They made their bed, they can sleep in it.

I understand, and support Ukraine totally. That shouldn't impede a discussion about history and understanding the enemy's motivation and point of view.

In military adversary situations, there are two things that are important.  Capability and intent.  What they did or didn't do 50 years ago has piss all nothing to do with their current capability and intent.

Sure, it shapes the conversation, but it ain't the conversation.


I was keying on how a person bringing up the Russian historical perspective in the Ukraine threads gets blasted.
 
rohar
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

knbwhite: rohar: knbwhite: rohar: knbwhite: ClavellBCMI: Somacandra: To be fair, as scholars have shown more than once, the Soviets were already pretty pissed at the closeness of existing U.S, missiles in Turkey and Italy. US land-based missiles were a lot closer to them than theirs were to the U.S.

I was going to say, the Russians moving nukes to Cuba was in response to us moving nukes to Turkey (which is something the US press, back then, completely ignored).

It is good to understand these things and Soviet perspective, but don't care much because of USSR farkery. It's funny in the Ukraine threads that someone mentioning the Russian POV gets blasted by the group.

As someone who was damned near a victim, personally, of Russian farkery repeatedly, I don't give half a shiat about them in regards to the Ukraine mess.

They made their bed, they can sleep in it.

I understand, and support Ukraine totally. That shouldn't impede a discussion about history and understanding the enemy's motivation and point of view.

In military adversary situations, there are two things that are important.  Capability and intent.  What they did or didn't do 50 years ago has piss all nothing to do with their current capability and intent.

Sure, it shapes the conversation, but it ain't the conversation.

I was keying on how a person bringing up the Russian historical perspective in the Ukraine threads gets blasted.


Meanwhile, if Russia acts like the USSR did in the 1960s, it gets blasted.

Capabilities and intentions aren't static, they must change due to your adversary's capabilities and intentions.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ProfessorTomoe: erik-k: Something tells me that whoever thinks tensions now are at the same level they were in 1962 did not, in fact, experience anything having to do with the Cuban Missile Crisis.

We were at DefCon 2 during the CMC.

We were one word from the President away from launching everything at the Soviets and desperately trying to get as many of our birds into the air as fast as possible to get them away from the bases and carriers that were about to be vaporized in order to strike back (in 1962, while the shift from strategic bombers to ICBMs and IRBMs was rapidly progressing - the CMC was itself reflective of that - SAC in Omaha was still the center of our nuclear forces).

Had the Soviets not blinked, but instead continued, we would have fired on them. And the subs with them may very well have responded by firing an atomic tipped torpedo at the American navy group (in fact, the political goon on one of their subs wanted to do exactly that even if we didn't fire first).

In 1962, everyone was watching the news every night in fear of what would happen next, waiting for the air sirens to signal that the murder of civilization had begun. 9/10 of Americans today probably couldn't tell you more about what's going on in Ukraine than "Russia hasn't won."

No, subby, we are nowhere near the tensions of the Cuban Missile Crisis.

Subby here. Fortunately, I was a year away from being around when the Cuban Missile Crisis took place. I admit, I did get a bit too dramatic with my headline in order to up the odds of getting it approved. I'd forgotten about the DefCon 2 status for a brief moment, which I never should have done. In fact, after I submitted my headline, I mentioned the anniversary to my wife and told her about the "current situation" corollary. She had no idea what I was talking about.

I therefore accept responsibility fully and apologize for going overboard with my headline. Please forgive me for overstating the current situation. I shouldn't have done so.


Meh. Bring it. Not doing anything especially fun at the moment.  Let's reboot humanity
 
Displayed 46 of 46 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.