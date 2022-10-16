 Skip to content
(Chron)   "Darth Vader House" can be yours for a cool $3.7 million plus pledge of your fealty to the Dark Side of the Force   (chron.com) divider line
    More: Cool, Rooms, Bathroom, Shower, Bathtub, Bedroom, second-floor loft, jagged black stone floor, Texas Monthly  
pueblonative [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm gonna need some cookies to sweeten the deal.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Eh, I'm seeing more Bond villain than Darth Vader there.
Needs a shark tank.

/Nice ad.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Driven by that house a few times. Would not have guessed a $3.7M price. Granted never saw the interior, but still that ain't cheap.

Zillow Listing
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
... on .4 acres and a neighbor's window looking right over the pool.

pass.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Have you ever wondered what it would be like to live in a shopping mall window display?
Now's your chance to find out.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ktybear
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So much wasted space!
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If you have the Dark Side, you don't have to pay.
 
frestcrallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The whole house looks like a porn movie.

I know Vader had some issues, but was he that promiscuous?
 
lostsatellite
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I don't know how people can stand living in a place that looks like a hotel lobby or some airport liminal waiting space. This is like the atrium of every office building I hated working in when I was an hourly stiff.
 
Bugerz
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Enjoy your master bedroom with full height windows staring right at the pool, that has no doors, a half wall shared with the next space over, and a FARKING MEZZANINE staring down at it.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
No bacta tank.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ktybear: So much wasted space!


No kidding. The first thing I'd do is get rid of all the entitled-looking furniture and get real stuff from thrift stores and estate sales. The next thing I'd do is put up some walls -- 2x4s and drywall would be enough -- to make some cozy spaces instead of a place to shiver in from paranoia.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Just steal the Imperial payroll during a meteor shower.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

frestcrallen: The whole house looks like a porn movie.

I know Vader had some issues, but was he that promiscuous?


He and Michael Hutchense had a lot in common
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This kind of Xtreme Architecture must be fun for the egomaniacs who have it built in the first place but the resale is, uh, problematic. Who's gonna wanna live there except the fruit loop that dreamed it up

Tearing down "mansions" in ultra swanky neighborhoods makes more sense to me now

Maybe if this Houston lot had any value you could tear this monstrosity down and build something classy but the lot is ultra meh
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Jackie Treehorn house.  He treats objects like women.
 
FarketyFarkerson
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Driven by that house a few times. Would not have guessed a $3.7M price. Granted never saw the interior, but still that ain't cheap.

Zillow Listing


Odd design choices. I figure you need to add another $500,000-$700,000 to rip out & replace all the ugly flooring and countertops. Maybe $1million.

All that to live right next to the neighbors and have no privacy in the yard. No thanks!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

lostsatellite: I don't know how people can stand living in a place that looks like a hotel lobby or some airport liminal waiting space. This is like the atrium of every office building I hated working in when I was an hourly stiff.


Because they don't want to live in a place that reminds them of all the family homes they visited as a child. Why do I even have to explain that.  Seriously.  I demand an explanation.
Personally I like Russ Duritz's place in 2000's The Kid.


Also why do so many people's home's all look like the same shiat? Wtf?
 
KingBiefWhistle
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

bloobeary: Have you ever wondered what it would be like to live in a shopping mall window display?
Now's your chance to find out.


You aren't farking kidding. That guy survived the excesses of the 80s and said "How can I take the experience home with me"
 
Bugerz
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

waxbeans: lostsatellite: I don't know how people can stand living in a place that looks like a hotel lobby or some airport liminal waiting space. This is like the atrium of every office building I hated working in when I was an hourly stiff.

Because they don't want to live in a place that reminds them of all the family homes they visited as a child. Why do I even have to explain that.  Seriously.  I demand an explanation.
Personally I like Russ Duritz's place in 2000's The Kid.


Also why do so many people's home's all look like the same shiat? Wtf?


You can thank William J Levit for houses being based off of building huge neighborhoods where it's 1-2 similar exteriors with 2-4 similar layouts between the 500 unit neighborhood.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Looks like a farking dentist office
 
TXprof [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I drive by that house several times a week.  I'm not surprised at the price given the area, but it will be interesting to see what it goes for.
 
nicholas m schumacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Never thought I'd see a "Houses for Empty People" trifecta in play.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Bugerz: waxbeans: lostsatellite: I don't know how people can stand living in a place that looks like a hotel lobby or some airport liminal waiting space. This is like the atrium of every office building I hated working in when I was an hourly stiff.

Because they don't want to live in a place that reminds them of all the family homes they visited as a child. Why do I even have to explain that.  Seriously.  I demand an explanation.
Personally I like Russ Duritz's place in 2000's The Kid.


Also why do so many people's home's all look like the same shiat? Wtf?

You can thank William J Levit for houses being based off of building huge neighborhoods where it's 1-2 similar exteriors with 2-4 similar layouts between the 500 unit neighborhood.


That's very interesting.  Wow.
I should say. I mainly was talking about home interior.  But. I guess. It's limited in options.  Now that I think about it. But. Yeah.  All the places I forced to visit as a kid. They all looked like roughly same shiat. Inside.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Doesn't look like the Death Star, though.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Wasn't this place on the market a year or two ago?
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It makes me think of my grandparents' house - not because theirs was anything like that but because they lived pretty close to that and their house got torn down and something awful was built where it once stood.

I wonder what was on that lot before. - probably a simple 3 bedroom, 2-bath home with a detached garage for normal people.
 
nicholas m schumacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

My Sober Alt: It makes me think of my grandparents' house - not because theirs was anything like that but because they lived pretty close to that and their house got torn down and something awful was built where it once stood.

I wonder what was on that lot before. - probably a simple 3 bedroom, 2-bath home with a detached garage for normal people.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
docsigma
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Good lord that is an ugly house.
 
whr21
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Looks like a re-purposed bank, or evangelical church
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Looking at the price history, they couldn't sell it last year at $3M, so now they're trying again at $3.7M.  Good luck with that.
 
