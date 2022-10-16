 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Actual headline: "How online behavior turns people from Jekylls into Hydes." Welcome to Fark   (cbsnews.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Something very strange can happen when we go online, and engage on social media: We become totally different people.

Huh. Someone should develop a theory that tries to encapsulate this phenomenon. Something that analyzes the interplay between, I dunno, a normal person who's granted anonymity and, simultaneously, and audience. It could be called the Greater Internet...something. The Greater Internet Something Theory. Not sure what that missing word should be.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
White Zombie - I'm your boogieman HQ
Youtube Ks7f-UZNeug
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image

True then now and forever.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I assure you that I'm just as charming in real life.

Fark user image
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark turns me from a jellyfish into a hydra.

Same thing?
 
TWX
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Something very strange can happen when we go online, and engage on social media: We become totally different people.

Huh. Someone should develop a theory that tries to encapsulate this phenomenon. Something that analyzes the interplay between, I dunno, a normal person who's granted anonymity and, simultaneously, and audience. It could be called the Greater Internet...something. The Greater Internet Something Theory. Not sure what that missing word should be.


I dispute the assertion that we become different people.

We don't become different people, we become uninhibited people.

https://www.scu.edu/ethics/the-power-of-our-voices/lessons-from-plato-and-the-ring-of-gyges/

It's not all the different to how people behave after drinking excessively, the drink doesn't make them a different person, it simply removes self-imposed barriers.

A similar phenomenon can occur when a person is comfortable in real life.  Comedian Louis CK's masturbatory antics in front of others are one such example.  He was comfortable to show his true interests and thus he did so even though that was not behavior that's typically considered acceptable.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
1. Sure I have more tact IRL.
2. Just yesterday some random stranger who had just met mad fun of my tattoos.  Their lucky I did stabb them with a beer bottle. (We was drinking)
3. My life is that lots of people are real life troll farks. Especially cops, teachers, bullies, and the cool kids and the burn outs.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Something very strange can happen when we go online, and engage on social media: We become totally different people.

Huh. Someone should develop a theory that tries to encapsulate this phenomenon. Something that analyzes the interplay between, I dunno, a normal person who's granted anonymity and, simultaneously, and audience. It could be called the Greater Internet...something. The Greater Internet Something Theory. Not sure what that missing word should be.


that or a nice zappa cautionary tale of who we pretend to be.
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
My "Jekyll" is a bit of a disappointment, to be completely honest. Just more social and wisecracky
 
JRoo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Uh oh. EVERYBODY ACT EXACTLY THE SAME AT ALL TIMES!
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Hyena says thanks for the food stupid. Honey badger don't care.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

JRoo: Uh oh. EVERYBODY ACT EXACTLY THE SAME AT ALL TIMES!


I'd like to think I do.
My exes would say I'm a scumbag IRL

😆
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
You should see me dance the polka
external-content.duckduckgo.com
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: I assure you that I'm just as charming in real life.

That a plushie Goatse.


That a plushie Goatse.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: [Fark user image image 504x241]
True then now and forever.


My first thought too, although as I've gotten older I've found a lot more of those folks are total farkwads in real life too than I'd have previously assumed.
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

waxbeans: specially cops, teachers, bullies, and the cool kids and the burn outs.


You repeat yourself.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Jekyll and Hyde ...Together Again (1982) | HILARIOUS Scene "The Transformation" | Mark Blankfield
Youtube Y7Nuac_rwgc
 
Godscrack
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Dodo David
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Something very strange can happen when we go online, and engage on social media: We become totally different people.

Fark user image
 
alice_600
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Oh yeah no surprise...
 
Valter
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'd be a liar if I said I had never descended into some sort of internet-related insanity.

The trick I think is to remind yourself that there are other people at the receiving end.

Then do your best.

And if you can't do that, then do nothing.
 
cloudofdust [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
People have always found ways to behave badly. Jekyll and Hyde was published in 1886.

And people have always used the new technology to find new ways to behave badly. The steam train from Le Havre-to-Pairs meant an 1867 housewife could tell her husband she was going to Paris to see a doctor, spend the day in Paris with her lover, and be back in Le Havre in time for dinner.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Subby's a farking moron and I did his mom last night.
 
Death by Spaghettification [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm a lot more boring online. See? A boring post lol.  I don't usually post my silly, inane, or snarky comments.
 
spacechecker
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Subby's a farking moron and I did his mom last night.


You sound fat.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Ks7f-UZNeug]


Halestorm - Mz. Hyde [Official Video]
Youtube j2OD-dV7j_I
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Those people were sh***y before they got on the internet. You just didn't know about them in 1993
 
waxbeans
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

HotIgneous Intruder: waxbeans: specially cops, teachers, bullies, and the cool kids and the burn outs.

You repeat yourself.


Exactly
 
Russ1642
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

spacechecker: Russ1642: Subby's a farking moron and I did his mom last night.

You sound fat.


No, YOU sound fat!

No, YOU sound fat!

Fark user image
 
TWX
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: My "Jekyll" is a bit of a disappointment, to be completely honest. Just more social and wisecracky


So your restrained self is a disappointment?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Godscrack: [Fark user image image 850x636]


If only this was my life. Fml. Now this I'm jealous of. Not some random who's happily married to some woman who isn't even my type.  People are odd to think I'm jealous of them.  You don't even know why kind of things I love
 
waxbeans
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Snarcoleptic_Hoosier: Those people were sh***y before they got on the internet. You just didn't know about them in 1993


Definitely a possibility.
People disliked in farking 1988.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
As I grow up and get wiser, I find that trolling is just a meaningless waste of time, as is engaging with trolls

I'm sure a select few of you deserve a kick in the crotch, though
 
sephjnr
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Godscrack: [Fark user image 850x636]


Nirvana's first album party got a bit rough
 
falkone32
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
We become totally different people

Lol no thats called psychopathy. Sane people are consistently who they are. Thats what makes them sane. It is astounding that people have this optimistic fantasy and dismiss the obvious and numerous contradictions as inexplicable isolated incidents.

Like, have you met people? Many treat you based on who they think you are and what they think they can get away with. Dressing or even carrying yourself differently produces noticeable changes and, worst of all, this is so ubiquitous that it is common knowledge and constantly discussed.
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
People forget that none of this is necessary unless they are being paid to comment.
Paid trolls change the game completely.
 
