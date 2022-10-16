 Skip to content
(Colorado Springs Independent)   Cops caught making joke about getting stoned with protesters. Oops, I mean stoning protesters to death so that a parade can go on uninterrupted   (csindy.com) divider line
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I see things haven't changed much there since the days of The Black Kkklansman.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
While local law enforcement was under considerable duress related to protests during those times,

Omg guys the cops were so extremely uncomfortable dealing with unarmed protestors. So you understand why they did what they did.

Honestly just start bringing guns.  They apparently do absolutely nothing if you're armed.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I apologize, I'd like to read this article but it's paywalled.  I would appreciate it if someone would see fit to help people read it.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: While local law enforcement was under considerable duress related to protests during those times,

Omg guys the cops were so extremely uncomfortable dealing with unarmed protestors. So you understand why they did what they did.

Honestly just start bringing guns.  They apparently do absolutely nothing if you're armed.


Dear Cops,

You know that you don't really have to deal with protestors if you're an electrician or plumber. They're all jobs that pay well and are necessary to keep a community safe. Since most of you seem to be so easily startled you should look into one of those careers.
 
nakmuay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Warrior code, you don't understand, every day it is them vs the whole population. They have like the most 18th dangerous job in the country, show some respect!
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shinji3i: koder: While local law enforcement was under considerable duress related to protests during those times,

Omg guys the cops were so extremely uncomfortable dealing with unarmed protestors. So you understand why they did what they did.

Honestly just start bringing guns.  They apparently do absolutely nothing if you're armed.

Dear Cops,

You know that you don't really have to deal with protestors if you're an electrician or plumber. They're all jobs that pay well and are necessary to keep a community safe. Since most of you seem to be so easily startled you should look into one of those careers.


yeah but electricians probably face more danger in their jobs than cops do, and we all know by now that cops absolutely cannot handle what they perceive as 'danger'.
 
Fulltimer
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

433: I apologize, I'd like to read this article but it's paywalled.  I would appreciate it if someone would see fit to help people read it.


https://www.kktv.com/2022/10/16/protesters-gather-el-paso-county-jail/
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
FTA: '"In the last week, I have been made aware, for the first time, of wholly unacceptable statements made by law enforcement officers during a protest outside the Police Operation Center in 2020 and in a separate instance in July 2021.'

surejan.jpg
 
kendelrio
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

groppet: Warrior code, you don't understand,


You forgot "Top shelf pussy".
 
Fereals
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

shinji3i: koder: While local law enforcement was under considerable duress related to protests during those times,

Omg guys the cops were so extremely uncomfortable dealing with unarmed protestors. So you understand why they did what they did.

Honestly just start bringing guns.  They apparently do absolutely nothing if you're armed.

Dear Cops,

You know that you don't really have to deal with protestors if you're an electrician or plumber. They're all jobs that pay well and are necessary to keep a community safe. Since most of you seem to be so easily startled you should look into one of those careers.



Yeah, isn't 'trouble' the job? Electricity scares the hell out of me. But I could pretty easily not bust a peaceful protester in the head while facilitating people in the safe and orderly expression of their 1st amendment rights and arrest people who just want to break stuff. It's not rocket science.
 
benelane
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Colorado Springs was one of the worst cities I've had to deal with over the years, in regards to quality of people. I suppose it makes sense that their police are even worse.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Is this thing on? (Yes, stupid, It is,)

TFA doesn't surprise me. It wouldn't matter who the protestors were, they would be considered an annoyance to be dealt with.
 
