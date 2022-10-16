 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WCVB Boston)   Logan airport goes all 11-foot-8   (wcvb.com) divider line
22
    More: Sad, JetBlue Airways, tractor-trailer truck, Delta Air Lines, Republic Airlines, Southwest Airlines, AirTran Airways, American Airlines, Massachusetts Turnpike  
•       •       •

1646 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Oct 2022 at 1:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Someone is getting fired.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just once.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
under overpass

So, the underpass?
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did anyone have a view of it?
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImpendingCynic: under overpass

So, the underpass?


Roger Under, over.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sad tag confused
 
Elfich
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Storrow Drive Called, it wants its title of Truck Eater back.
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Luggage unloading at terminal 5...6...7...7 1/2.
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dereksmalls: [Fark user image 700x500][Fark user image 700x537]


That second sign should really be put on the other side of the 11'8.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A little off the top, Bub?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm beginning to suspect that truck-drivers are geometrical-space deniers.
Will they be protesting "rulez n' sh*t" in Ottawa again this winter?
 
PiperArrow
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"The truck blocked access to Logan's Terminal B, which caused traffic to be rerouted through Terminal A as crews worked to dislodge the tractor-trailer."

CCT footage of traffic driving through Terminal A:

Only In Russia... Crazy Driver Plows Car Through Airport Terminal
Youtube 4Dr-ZLZ8jP4
 
germ78
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The Robert Parker Coffin bridge looks on knowingly.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: I'm beginning to suspect that truck-drivers are geometrical-space deniers.
Will they be protesting "rulez n' sh*t" in Ottawa again this winter?


See, because those civil engineers are assuming we live on a spherical planet.  If they'd base their calculations on a flat Earth, and stop using that metric schmetric nonsense, they'd see why truck driver's estimations make a lot moar sense!
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Infrastructure issues. Should trucks be smaller, or should we raise the bridge? Decisions, decisions...
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Oue pet bridge. The trucks don't hit it as often since we put up the sign.

malcontentment.comView Full Size
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Sad tag confused


Dumbass tag stuck under a bridge.
 
semiotix
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The driver probably thought it would be okay because the truck was already a lot shorter after he got it stuck under the Storrow Drive overpass.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: under overpass

So, the underpass?


not-quite-under not-quite-pass.
 
ClavellBCMI [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

PiperArrow: "The truck blocked access to Logan's Terminal B, which caused traffic to be rerouted through Terminal A as crews worked to dislodge the tractor-trailer."

CCT footage of traffic driving through Terminal A:

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/4Dr-ZLZ8jP4?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=60&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


I wonder how many bruises that driver got from the cops when his car finally stopped and he got dragged out of the car?
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

blondambition: Oue pet bridge. The trucks don't hit it as often since we put up the sign.

[malcontentment.com image 850x510]


Counter-point: truck drivers distracted by the lady above, don't read sign.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.