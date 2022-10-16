 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter) Hero Police award medal to hero who gives a speech that should have earned him a second medal, although the cops were probably instinctively reaching for their guns   (twitter.com) divider line
15
    More: Hero, shot  
•       •       •

418 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Oct 2022 at 1:14 PM (16 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Donny Wonder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
-mic drop-
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So what did this guy do?
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Dude is 100% right.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So....any bets as to how long until the police department starts targeting him and his family?
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
lmao awesome!
*high five*
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Naido: So what did this guy do?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Firthoffourth
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
He is now a target.
Shame.
 
thornhill
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Naido: So what did this guy do?


https://news.yahoo.com/minnesota-police-honored-man-valor-141108238.html
 
roofmonkey
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I can understand why he keeps shifting back and forth while talking, he needs to air out those giant, steel balls.

Holy crap that took guts.
 
squidloe
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The police immediately issued him a ticket for disturbing the peace since the clanging of his massive brass balls could be heard throughout the city.
 
stuffy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
bing.comView Full Size
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 1 minute ago  
That was awesome. I really hope we don't see this dude as the subject of some tragic Fark headline in the future, but it wouldn't be at all surprising if we did. At least they let him finish.

Can we get some of those t-shirts and send them to the Albuquerque Sheriff's Office?
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ less than a minute ago  
i'm confused now
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Poor fella's house is gonna get SWATted every other week.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.