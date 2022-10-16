 Skip to content
(KOAT Albuquerque)   Albuquerque sheriff's office designs new recruitment car to attract the white sort of candidates   (koat.com) divider line
51
51 Comments
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Everyone even remotely involved in designing or approving that car should be fired immediately.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
None of it seems to be actual hate symbols, but it looks like what someone who was inspired by actual hate symbols would design.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Private_Citizen: None of it seems to be actual hate symbols, but it looks like what someone who was inspired by actual hate symbols would design.


How close can I get without actually crossing the line as it were.

I can't figure out why the Sheriff Department needs a "recruitment vehicle".
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

They're not fooling anyone.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Albukkkerque?
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
They kept out the part where one of the sheriffs grabbed my girlfriend by the arm and threatened arrests for trying to get the insurance information of the other party.

Fire

All

Of

Them
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It's BCSO, the same sheriff's office that ignored the state law regarding bodycams.  The sheriff is a piece of shiat.  This does not surprise me at all.
 
akallen404
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
ACAB

And in this case they're literally daring you to do anything about it.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The Zia is okay, because everything in NM has to have a Zia. It's the law.
The wolf is probably a lobo, the mascot of UNM
The Spartan and Viking stuff is because these saddos have limp, shriveled dicks. And they like gladiator movies.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Those symbols aren't racist, but they are number one w/ racists.
 
killershark
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Everyone even remotely involved in designing or approving that car should be fired immediately.


Apparently it was cadets at the training academy. But don't you dare accuse the sheriff's department appealing to white nationalists.
 
Endus
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Fear the Clam: The Spartan and Viking stuff is because these saddos have limp, shriveled dicks. And they like gladiator movies.


Anything with half-naked burly dudes in it that offers any kind of excuse to avoid admitting it's about the hot man-bodies.

300 is just Magic Mike for closeted manchildren.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This whole BS culture of law enforcement being "protective shepherd dogs" makes me ill.  It makes civilians brainless and only the LEOs as fully aware.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Endus: Fear the Clam: The Spartan and Viking stuff is because these saddos have limp, shriveled dicks. And they like gladiator movies.

Anything with half-naked burly dudes in it that offers any kind of excuse to avoid admitting it's about the hot man-bodies.

300 is just Magic Mike for closeted manchildren.


This and the show "Justified"  - wanker fuel for the 'roid culture.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
What's with the Roman numeral 37 (XXXVII) below that wolf-thing?
 
Cubansaltyballs
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This chicanery!!
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
A lot of responsible police departments are shifting to the "guardian" rather than the "warrior" model. Obviously, not this place.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Only pussies use logos like that to bully and intimidate

ACAB
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Is it just me or is that news report all over the place? They opening talks about the outrage around the symbols but then the complaints they show were about the tv show impacting service but the closing comment was about the departments side of the symbol issue.  Kinda felt like the Chewbacca defense or a misdirect.  Or just crappy producing/editing.
 
austerity101
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Hey, just popping in to see if you're ready to abolish the police yet.
 
maxheck
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It looks like the kind of thing a teenager into Heavy Metal music would draw in his high-school composition notebook.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

austerity101: Hey, just popping in to see if you're ready to abolish the police yet.


You need a new schitck
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Danger Avoid Death: What's with the Roman numeral 37 (XXXVII) below that wolf-thing?

Those Roman numerals represent a class number. For example, class number 35, Number 36. In no shape, way or form is the imagery supposed to represent the far right, the far left or any sort of political nature whatsoever.


Okay, that's a non-explanation. What the f*ck is a "class number"?
 
alienated
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Danger Avoid Death: Danger Avoid Death: What's with the Roman numeral 37 (XXXVII) below that wolf-thing?

Those Roman numerals represent a class number. For example, class number 35, Number 36. In no shape, way or form is the imagery supposed to represent the far right, the far left or any sort of political nature whatsoever.

Okay, that's a non-explanation. What the f*ck is a "class number"?


Some schools have more than one class at a time. Police academy , SEALS , Rangers , etc. So this was I guess done by or for class 37 .
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Danger Avoid Death: Danger Avoid Death: What's with the Roman numeral 37 (XXXVII) below that wolf-thing?

Those Roman numerals represent a class number. For example, class number 35, Number 36. In no shape, way or form is the imagery supposed to represent the far right, the far left or any sort of political nature whatsoever.

Okay, that's a non-explanation. What the f*ck is a "class number"?


One cycle through the police academy. So the 35th or 36th group of students to go through since it was started.

Basically an example of the cops using their own jargon as a way to feel superior to "civilians."
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Those are gang tags.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

wax_on: Those are gang tags.


We already know LAPD has a legit gang in its ranks, this is no surprise
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The Spartan symbol was just to show how gay friendly they are.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Danger Avoid Death: What's with the Roman numeral 37 (XXXVII) below that wolf-thing?


Number of dicks they sucked.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ScrimBoy: Is it just me or is that news report all over the place? They opening talks about the outrage around the symbols but then the complaints they show were about the tv show impacting service but the closing comment was about the departments side of the symbol issue.  Kinda felt like the Chewbacca defense or a misdirect.  Or just crappy producing/editing.


It reads like it's a Google translation from the Urdu.
 
stuffy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Kind of looks like this.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark the Albuquerque police. I heard about how this one homeless guy who had a giant bite taken out of his jugular vein by some madman, and they didn't even look into it. I'm sure it had nothing to do with him being poor, though.

Another guy got all his arms and legs cut off with a chainsaw in that city, and they never did anything about that, either. And they never caught the one-nostrilled man who stole a valuable lucky, lucky autographed glow-in-the-dark snorkel.

/So sorry.
 
p51d007
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This is why I prefer COPS!  to "Live PD/On Patrol:live".
The latter likes to "gin up" the show whereas COPS! just
shows what is going on without commentary.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
JFC, I can't even.  However, if you do find yourself in NM do yourself a favor and have a green chile cheeseburger.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Fark the Albuquerque police. I heard about how this one homeless guy who had a giant bite taken out of his jugular vein by some madman, and they didn't even look into it. I'm sure it had nothing to do with him being poor, though.

Another guy got all his arms and legs cut off with a chainsaw in that city, and they never did anything about that, either. And they never caught the one-nostrilled man who stole a valuable lucky, lucky autographed glow-in-the-dark snorkel.

/So sorry.


I hate sauerkraut.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: I can't figure out why the Sheriff Department needs a "recruitment vehicle".


It's all in the grooming.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Danger Avoid Death: What's with the Roman numeral 37 (XXXVII) below that wolf-thing?

Number of dicks they sucked.


In a row?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Madman drummers bummers: Danger Avoid Death: What's with the Roman numeral 37 (XXXVII) below that wolf-thing?

Number of dicks they sucked.

In a row?


On the way to the parking lot.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fat Joe Ska
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

maxheck: It looks like the kind of thing a teenager into Heavy Metal music would draw in his high-school composition notebook.


Most cops seem to be at that maturity level.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Right wing law enforcement sure love to use war/death-like imagery to strike fear in people.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image 850x497]


Looks like the Punisher skull is made up of words. I'd like to know what they say.
 
squidloe
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Danger Avoid Death: What's with the Roman numeral 37 (XXXVII) below that wolf-thing?

Number of dicks they sucked.


In a row?!?!?
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Fat Joe Ska: maxheck: It looks like the kind of thing a teenager into Heavy Metal music would draw in his high-school composition notebook.

Most cops seem to be at that maturity level.


You are being generous with even that level of achievement on their part.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image 666x500]


Ha, the answer to this is to call any cop that steps out of that vehicle "Bigus Dickus"
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image 850x497]


Protect and Serve, my farkin' arse.
 
thornhill
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Even if we say this was an honest mistake, the job of police isn't to look cool.
 
