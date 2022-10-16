 Skip to content
(CNBC)   There's a gated community at Disney World... and having skimmed this article, Subby needs a drink   (cnbc.com) divider line
47
    More: Creepy, Walt Disney World Resort, Walt Disney, Epcot, Disneyland Park, Magic Kingdom, Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, Golden Oak, The Walt Disney Company  
•       •       •

47 Comments     (+0 »)
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm just trying to imagine what the HOA in that community is like. I'm sure they're very reasonable and accommodating.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Pocket Ninja: I'm just trying to imagine what the HOA in that community is like. I'm sure they're very reasonable and accommodating.


That's been there for 15 years.

Get on the ball dude.

Also, it's a very basic HOA. Same cookie cutter you'd find in your back yard subdivision.

Tho, they do offer a apartment tower (slightly out of sight) for those willing to buy fully in, and to house the 'help'.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

optikeye: Also, it's a very basic HOA. Same cookie cutter you'd find in your back yard subdivision.


So if I buy the house with all the hidden Mickey Mice in it, and I want to remove all of them and replace them with, say, hidden Supermen, I'm allowed to?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Pocket Ninja: optikeye: Also, it's a very basic HOA. Same cookie cutter you'd find in your back yard subdivision.

So if I buy the house with all the hidden Mickey Mice in it, and I want to remove all of them and replace them with, say, hidden Supermen, I'm allowed to?



Why not? Interior decorating choices are usually up to the owner. Not the HOA.
This is basic HOA stuff. I'd never buy with a HOA.
But frankly, you're being an IDIOT if you think the Mouse HOA is any different from any country club, SnakeButt Creek, Saddle Run, Beaver Munch Trail. HOA Suburb near you.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Personally, if I had a vacation home it would be as far from people as possible. Also, I detest Disney.

Different strokes for different folks, I guess.
 
farknozzle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...and I've found a new place that it would delight me if a meteor hit and obliterated everything within a 10 mile radius.
 
HFK
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Attention whore much mommy and travel blogger?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farknozzle: ...and I've found a new place that it would delight me if a meteor hit and obliterated everything within a 10 mile radius.


Wouldn't that be 90% of Florida, though?

/ the other 10% is the Everglades
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
As a travel and parenting blogger...

Stopped reading right there.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: As a travel and parenting blogger...

Stopped reading right there.


Yeah, born in third base and acts like she hit a triple.  Fark her.
 
Crankpot
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
We have one $12mm house, yes but what about second $12mm house?
 
scanman61
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: As a travel and parenting blogger...

Stopped reading right there.


Doesn't matter, you clicked on it.
 
danvon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
In reading the article, it looks like the writer lives in Miami, and the house that is the subject of the article is a vacation house. Though it doesn't say how much *their* place cost, it cites to one that sold for $12M, and another that sold for $9M. One could easily assume that their place is well over $1M.

"Hmmm." I ask myself, "I wonder what they do for a living to have he means to afford such an expensive 2nd house?"

*Looks at bio at the bottom of the article.*. " Cristie Anne Cabrera, a.k.a. The Traveling Red, is a Miami-based mom, social media influencer and travel blogger."

FML.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Owned by parents does not translate to 'ours.'
 
REO-Weedwagon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That whole area feels like you've entered a princess suite, thanks to a few Disney touches like the "Alice in Wonderland" doorknob.

Reading this sentence let me experience what injecting misanthropy directly into a vein feel like.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

danvon: In reading the article, it looks like the writer lives in Miami, and the house that is the subject of the article is a vacation house. Though it doesn't say how much *their* place cost, it cites to one that sold for $12M, and another that sold for $9M. One could easily assume that their place is well over $1M.

"Hmmm." I ask myself, "I wonder what they do for a living to have he means to afford such an expensive 2nd house?"

*Looks at bio at the bottom of the article.*. " Cristie Anne Cabrera, a.k.a. The Traveling Red, is a Miami-based mom, social media influencer and travel blogger."

FML.


I suspect that's not where the money comes from.  She gets to do those things full time, and have multiple homes, because she married a rich dude.
 
farknozzle
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: farknozzle: ...and I've found a new place that it would delight me if a meteor hit and obliterated everything within a 10 mile radius.

Wouldn't that be 90% of Florida, though?

/ the other 10% is the Everglades


Yeah, but in my mind it's just "generic FL full of MAGA idiots" for the most part. This spot provides a level of significant detail.
If I had the power to summon meteors, this one would be a very specific target.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

scanman61: ChrisDe: As a travel and parenting blogger...

Stopped reading right there.

Doesn't matter, you clicked on it.


I did take one for the team, so other Farkers didn't have to. I know, one of my faults is that I think of others too much.
 
scanman61
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: scanman61: ChrisDe: As a travel and parenting blogger...

Stopped reading right there.

Doesn't matter, you clicked on it.

I did take one for the team, so other Farkers didn't have to. I know, one of my faults is that I think of others too much.


Thank you for your service
 
danvon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Owned by parents does not translate to 'ours.'


The article makes it look like her parents, her brother, and she bought it in concert.

"During their visit, they got to tour one of the newer houses. They FaceTimed my brother and me to show us the home. We all fell in love with the place and put a contract in at full asking price."
 
noitsnot
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Naido:

Fark user imageView Full Size


"Since we both work remotely, we're able to visit at least twice a month..."

I can't wait for all these bullshiat remote jobs to go belly up. There are remote jobs that are credible - i.e. customer support, counseling/tele-therapy, sales - but these people clearly have the other kind, where they rake in stacks of money for sitting in Zoom calls and looking at pointless slide decks.

Death to drones.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

danvon: In reading the article, it looks like the writer lives in Miami, and the house that is the subject of the article is a vacation house. Though it doesn't say how much *their* place cost, it cites to one that sold for $12M, and another that sold for $9M. One could easily assume that their place is well over $1M.

"Hmmm." I ask myself, "I wonder what they do for a living to have he means to afford such an expensive 2nd house?"

*Looks at bio at the bottom of the article.*. " Cristie Anne Cabrera, a.k.a. The Traveling Red, is a Miami-based mom, social media influencer and travel blogger."

FML.


My bet is her husband is in the "Import/Export" business.  Or possibly real estate.

So, in sum:
F*ck them.  I hope her daughters grow into the spoiled princesses they clearly want.

J.F.C.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The things people do to not have to live near black folks. Multi million Disney home, shiat that better come with a open bar tab for life at Epcot.
I've known a few wealthy people who built insane shiat for their kids but buying at house at Disney is a little over the top. I guess it's not gonna lose value though so when you get sick of it you'll make more money to toss on the pile.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: As a travel and parenting blogger...

Stopped reading right there.


If only there was an app that would scan webpages for such phrases and discard them.
 
OptimisticCynicism [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Naido: She gets to do those things full time, and have multiple homes, because she married a rich dude.


Naw. Says right there in the article that her parents were the ones that bought the multi-million dollar Disney vacation home. I wouldn't doubt they funded her lifestyle, and for once the travel influencer amenities might be legit because they are paid for.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: farknozzle: ...and I've found a new place that it would delight me if a meteor hit and obliterated everything within a 10 mile radius.

Wouldn't that be 90% of Florida, though?

/ the other 10% is the Everglades


North Florida has some beautiful forests too
 
danvon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Naido: danvon: In reading the article, it looks like the writer lives in Miami, and the house that is the subject of the article is a vacation house. Though it doesn't say how much *their* place cost, it cites to one that sold for $12M, and another that sold for $9M. One could easily assume that their place is well over $1M.

"Hmmm." I ask myself, "I wonder what they do for a living to have he means to afford such an expensive 2nd house?"

*Looks at bio at the bottom of the article.*. " Cristie Anne Cabrera, a.k.a. The Traveling Red, is a Miami-based mom, social media influencer and travel blogger."

FML.

I suspect that's not where the money comes from.  She gets to do those things full time, and have multiple homes, because she married a rich dude.


I had to find out. It looks like to generational wealth from her side.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

OptimisticCynicism: Naido: She gets to do those things full time, and have multiple homes, because she married a rich dude.

Naw. Says right there in the article that her parents were the ones that bought the multi-million dollar Disney vacation home. I wouldn't doubt they funded her lifestyle, and for once the travel influencer amenities might be legit because they are paid for.


I doubt they funded her lifestyle into adulthood.  They simply got her accustomed to a particular lifestyle as she was growing up, so when she got serious about settling down and getting married she chose a mate from the same small social strata that she wanted to be in.

As for the 'travel influencer' thing, of course she's going to write about it, because then the trips become business expenses that can be deducted from taxes provided the business does well enough to avoid the 'hobby business' category when it comes to tax filing time.  If there's any complaint, it's for excessive use of the first-person when writing about mundane activities that don't justify self-celebration.  A lot of modern content suffers this because there's less editorialization in new-media, anyone can start a blog or show ostensibly about some subject, but the real subject is self, even as mundane and boring as one might be.  A good travel writer will discuss the possible activities and entertainments in a given area without self-reference if those activities are common.  It takes some kind of extraordinary event to inject self into the writing.
 
Fiatlux
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
a modest proposal.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I wanna know who greened this garbage

I guess it makes sense because it's got some farkers frothing with rage
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

danvon: Naido: danvon: In reading the article, it looks like the writer lives in Miami, and the house that is the subject of the article is a vacation house. Though it doesn't say how much *their* place cost, it cites to one that sold for $12M, and another that sold for $9M. One could easily assume that their place is well over $1M.

"Hmmm." I ask myself, "I wonder what they do for a living to have he means to afford such an expensive 2nd house?"

*Looks at bio at the bottom of the article.*. " Cristie Anne Cabrera, a.k.a. The Traveling Red, is a Miami-based mom, social media influencer and travel blogger."

FML.

I suspect that's not where the money comes from.  She gets to do those things full time, and have multiple homes, because she married a rich dude.

I had to find out. It looks like to generational wealth from her side.

[Fark user image 425x436]


All that inherited wealth, and yet she can't afford a nose.
 
harlock
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: I wanna know who greened this garbage

I guess it makes sense because it's got some farkers frothing with rage


You can feel the butthurt flow in the comments.   Reductionist standpoint:  Disney saw a market catering to wealthy individuals and it is successful.   Everyone else mad because they don't like the idea or can't afford it.   Also, woman with wealthy family who doesn't need to work has a blogger hobby job and everyone who has to work for a living hates her for it.    So basically class warefare in fark comments.  I personally could care less, more power to them if that's what they want to spend their money on.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
gross
i think life kinda sucks, but not enough that i would want to hide in a make believe resort housing complex.
 
thornhill
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Who buys a vacation house that's neither near the ocean/lake nor the woods?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Imagine blowing $12M on a house in Florida right now. It's less than 40m above sea level. It's in one of the reddest states in the country. The insurance alone must be a fortune, if it's possible to even get at this point. All so one can be a bit closer to an amusement park.

Florida can't sink under the waves fast enough.
 
I won a math debate
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wireless Joe
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: As a travel and parenting blogger...

Stopped reading right there.


Yes, imagine my shock to find out that someone who "makes their living" as a mommy blogger and influencer has parents that can afford multi-million dollar homes in super exclusive gated communities as "vacation homes."

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: optikeye: Also, it's a very basic HOA. Same cookie cutter you'd find in your back yard subdivision.

So if I buy the house with all the hidden Mickey Mice in it, and I want to remove all of them and replace them with, say, hidden Supermen, I'm allowed to?


you'd be buying into a Disney-themed house.  The whole selling point is that it's Disney, for people who are into that sort of thing.

for the same money (or less), you could probably get a similarly sized house with the same amenities, but without the Disney stuff, and then just add your own theme.

your complaint is like buying a Deadpool t-shirt and then being annoyed that it has the logos on it.
 
stuffy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Didn't Disney have one of these in California? Until the murders began.
 
aoktrouble
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I admit it. I am jealous. I keep telling my teenage son to marry for money. Yea I know I'm not poor but I hate not being rich. Ticks me off. I see these kinds of insane largesse examples and I think about the abject poverty I have seen.  I keep telling myself my family is ok, and be happy with what we have....  Still pissed off I'm not rich ....
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Naido: danvon: In reading the article, it looks like the writer lives in Miami, and the house that is the subject of the article is a vacation house. Though it doesn't say how much *their* place cost, it cites to one that sold for $12M, and another that sold for $9M. One could easily assume that their place is well over $1M.

"Hmmm." I ask myself, "I wonder what they do for a living to have he means to afford such an expensive 2nd house?"

*Looks at bio at the bottom of the article.*. " Cristie Anne Cabrera, a.k.a. The Traveling Red, is a Miami-based mom, social media influencer and travel blogger."

FML.

I suspect that's not where the money comes from.  She gets to do those things full time, and have multiple homes, because she married a rich dude.


More proof that being young and knowing how to work the Cinderella knob like a pro ... pays off.  If you happen to have some fantastic tracts of land, it can only improve your chances.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This place?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Didn't know Disney built in Turkey.  Would be seriously impressed if the mouse's architecture (pre-spamming it) was as impressive.  Houses were supposed to be $400k-500k in 2014, but the mouse's cut would have to be so much more.

/picture is from Burj Al Babas
//completely abandoned
///no clue if it was all a money laundering scheme or what.  Probably some fool got way too rich and just had to try this.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

yet_another_wumpus: This place?

[Fark user image 850x566]

Didn't know Disney built in Turkey.  Would be seriously impressed if the mouse's architecture (pre-spamming it) was as impressive.  Houses were supposed to be $400k-500k in 2014, but the mouse's cut would have to be so much more.

/picture is from Burj Al Babas
//completely abandoned
///no clue if it was all a money laundering scheme or what.  Probably some fool got way too rich and just had to try this.


If I won the $1B lottery, I know where I'm hosting the world's greatest paintball tournament.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
We have golf carts that we can use to visit Golden Oak's playground, parks and resident-only clubhouse.

Does every rich asshole in Florida get issued with a golf cart upon entering the state?
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Crankpot: We have one $12mm house, yes but what about second $12mm house?


What is a millimeter dollar? Aren't houses usually priced by square millimeters?
 
