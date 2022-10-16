 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Local 12 Cincinnati)   Hungry humpback whale shocks father and son fishing off Jersey Shore as it nearly comes aboard boat   (local12.com) divider line
14
    More: Scary, Hungry whale, Family, Video, surface, crashes, father, son  
•       •       •

347 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Oct 2022 at 11:26 AM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"Excuse me sirs, can I take up your time to tell you about our Lord and Savior Shamu?"
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That's quite the situation
 
King Something
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Hungry Hungry Hwales. [sic]
 
Bluemoons
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That dude about crapped his pants, which I expect is exactly the same reaction I would have if a 15 ton behemoth surfaced and landed that close to me.
 
Gawdzila [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That video would have been a lot better in landscape 😐
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
They're not feeding when they breach.

It's mostly to remove parasites, knock a turd lose, for shiats & giggles, or to demonstrate dominance.

I'm guessing the whale was doing one of the last two.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
There are whales in the ocean! Did you know about this! Holy crap!
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
A shocker from a whale would be incredibly painful.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

NathanAllen: They're not feeding when they breach.

It's mostly to remove parasites, knock a turd lose, for shiats & giggles, or to demonstrate dominance.

I'm guessing the whale was doing one of the last two.


No, did you see all the bait fish jumping ahead of it? It was probably coming up under the fish around the fishermen's boat.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Father and son. Right ... They're probably some of those guys from the military. Trying to teach whales to retrieve torpedoes, or some dipshiat stuff like that.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Oh no, not another Snooki appearance.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

UncleDirtNap: A shocker from a whale would be incredibly painful.


Especially since all their fingers are fused
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

King Something: Hungry Hungry Hwales. [sic]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"Jersey Shore, NJ".  Be more vague, article writer. Any area in particular?
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.