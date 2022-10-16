 Skip to content
(Independent)   Talk about finding buried treasure   (independent.co.uk)
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nice way to get it rich quick.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing the Queen died.  Doesn't she usually show up and claim this stuff?

I just dug under my kitchen.  All I found was a pipe with smelly gas a-hissing.  Well, time to relax with a cigar, I guess.
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Nice way to get it rich quick.


They'll be able to afford heat this winter, at least.
 
Teemin Demon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Kind of weird, at first 750000 does not sound like a lot, given some other auctions lately, but then thinking about it close to 3000 pounds per coin does sound like a lot
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The treasure trove originally belonged to the Fernley-Maisters, a Hull family involved in Baltic trading.

Too bad they did not do Boardwalk or Park Place trading.
 
cptrios
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The first place my cynical mind goes is "This is likely a wealthy couple who found these under the floor of their manor house." Kind of like those hedge fund guys who won a lotto jackpot a few years ago. Hard to get too excited.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I remember when this was Boobiesed a little while back. Lucky for them it was common coins from the 1700s. Much of the time in the UK the state takes it and pays you a low-ball price. If I removed my kitchen floor I'd find my basement, if I removed my basement I'd find dirt and rock
 
johnphantom
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I only know of one buried pirate treasure that was found, by Henry Creque on Norman Island aka "Treasure Island". It is in the British Virgin Islands, there is a Spyglass Hill on it and nearby is Dead Chest Island that looks like a dead man lying in the water from the West. Blackbeard was known to roam the area. On November 13, 1750, the treasure from Nuestra Señora de Guadalupewas buried on Norman Island. It was a 100 years later when Robert Louis Stevenson was born. Mr. Creque (Kree-Key) was a fisherman that suddenly became rich and bought a large part of downtown Charlotte Amalie (Ah-mal-ee-ah) St. Thomas in what was then the Danish Antilles. The song "Creeque Alley" by the Mama's and Papa's was about part of downtown that is still named "Creque Alley", and there was also a Creque Marine Railway he owned.
 
jtown
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Man, I never hear of finds that cool in the U.S. It's always either arrowheads or dinosaur bones.
 
Bluemoons
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

jtown: [Fark user image image 850x716]


Goddamnit Dale!!!!
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: if I removed my basement I'd find dirt and rock


That's what you'd find under my basement floor too. Yeah, that's it, just dirt and rock. No reason to dig down there.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Teemin Demon: Kind of weird, at first 750000 does not sound like a lot, given some other auctions lately, but then thinking about it close to 3000 pounds per coin does sound like a lot


Heavy.
 
