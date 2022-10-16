 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Day 235 of WW3: Russian volunteers kill at least 11 fellow troops in attack at military base; Elon Musk says SpaceX will keep paying for Starlink satellite internet in Ukraine. It's your Sunday Ukraine war discussion   (theguardian.com) divider line
63
    More: News, Iran, Russia, Foreign minister, Elon Musk, Soviet Union, Diplomacy, Minister, Foreign policy  
•       •       •

328 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 16 Oct 2022 at 8:00 AM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



63 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Good morning, everyone. Here's the stats to chew over. My thoughts on accuracy: the negative correction on the 13th to the APV/APC numbers (and possible positive adjustments to artillery and drones) actually increase my faith that Ukraine is not deliberately farking with the numbers. Else why admit error, and simply adjust the numbers over several days? Unless they are playing the long con and created mistakes on purpose to make corrections to, to make people think that they weren't deliberately farking with the numbers. Would they be that smart?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Main news for October 15:

▪ the Russians hiat an energy facility in the Kyiv region .

Biden announced the allocation of $ 725 million in military aid to Ukraine .

▪ Echelons arrive with Russian military in Belarus .

To strengthen the defense of Ukraine, Romania will provide $400,000

Musk said that he will continue to finance Starlink in Ukraine.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
October 16
.
At night, the Russians fired more than 40 shells at Nikopol

The enemy fired Grads and heavy artillery. A 47-year-old man was injured.

The shelling caused several fires. In the city, almost 30 multi-storey and private houses, an industrial enterprise, cars, several gas pipelines and power lines were damaged. More than 1,500 families were left without electricity.

Source : Chairman of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Administration Valentin Reznichenko
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In Luhansk region, Kadyrovtsy evict the local population from their homes and place their military there

This situation is observed in the city of Rubizhne. This is reported by the General Staff in the morning report.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Mass media reported about the morning "clap" in occupied Donetsk

According to preliminary data, arrival in the area of the local administration.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Over the past day, the enemy has shelled Kharkiv region several times: there are victims

Settlements near the contact line and the border with the Russian Federation in Chuguev, Kharkiv, Izyum and Kupyansky districts were hit.

In Kupyansky district, 3 people were hospitalized with injuries: 2 men aged 36 and 48 and a 69-year-old woman.

Source: Oleg Sinegubov, Chairman of the Kharkiv Regional Administration.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Invaders deprive children of education: three schools were destroyed in Zaporozhye as a result of shelling

According to the head of the region Alexander Starukh,
Two schools were destroyed in the Pologovsky district, and a school in the village of Dobropillya was also destroyed by rockets.

"Kill defenseless civilians and destroy schools, hospitals, homes. This is the enemy's tactic-endless terror of civilians, " Starukh added.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Seven months since Russia's biggest war crime in this phase of the war - the bombing of the Drama Theater in Mariupol

On March 16, Russian aircraft carried out two bomb attacks on the Mariupol Drama Theater. At least 300 civilians were killed simultaneously.

According to the adviser to the Mayor of Mariupol Pyotr Andryushchenko, today the drama theater is not covered with banners with faces of Russian culture. Presented a high-profile repair-failed, like everything announced by Russia.

"While the Drama Theater keeps the memory of the crimes of Russians. Physically.
And it will always remain in the souls of citizens a living memory and reminder of what Russians are and what Russia brings to Ukraine, " he added.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Forwarded from
Zelenskiy / Official

.They tried to seize and enslave the Ukrainian land. They tried to conquer and destroy the Ukrainian people. There were different periods, different threats. But Ukraine survived. The only reason is that our people are fighting for their right to life.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Russia's long-range missile stockpile significantly deteriorates - British intelligence

According to analysts, Russia probably cannot produce missiles at the rate at which they are consumed.

On October 10, the Russian army fired more than 80 missiles at Ukraine, most of which were shot down by Ukrainian air defenses.

"These attacks indicate a further deterioration in Russia's long-range missile stockpile, " the intelligence agency added.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The United States is dissatisfied with the pace and volume of financial assistance to Ukraine from the EU

US officials are calling on the EU to increase financial assistance to Ukrainians and do it faster.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
2 thousand Ukrainian soldiers will study in France

"French President Emmanuel Macron has approved a training plan that will allow the deployment of up to 2,000 Ukrainian troops in the country. They will be assigned to our units for several weeks , " French Minister of the Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornuh said.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nato ups arms supplies as Putin targets Ukrainian cities, what next for this Iranian youth movement.
Warning. Good stuff, but TL? 45 min. run time:


Nato ups arms supplies as Putin targets Ukrainian cities, what next for this Iranian youth movement
Youtube S9aNEcyfJTc
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm having French toast this am!
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Interesting. If I write shiat, it asks me if I want to use the swear jar before filtering.
If I write Russians hiat, it filters, but does not offer the swear jar alternative.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A week or so old, but an interesting video, nonetheless.

Chechen Soldiers Now Fighting Alongside Ukrainian Forces
Youtube gX9uZQjinEY
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another day of full-scale invasion, another day of fighting the enemy, another morning that begins with the mention of dead heroes.

On October 8, Andrey Logvinenko was killed in a heroic confrontation with the enemy. He was a junior sergeant and a squad leader. Since March of this year, he has risked his life for our victory.

At home, the defender's wife was waiting for him.

Eternal memory to the hero who fought for an independent Ukraine!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Don't know if this has been posted yet, but Timothy Snyder is currently teaching a course on the history of Ukraine at Yale and the lectures are up for free on Youtube:


Timothy Snyder: The Making of Modern Ukraine. Class 1: Ukrainian Questions Posed by Russian Invasion
Youtube bJczLlwp-d8


He is a history professor at Yale and the author of numerous books including Bloodlands: Europe between Hitler and Stalin

There are 11 lectures up so far, each under an hour, and it is updating once or twice weekly. He is not a droner reading prepared remarks. He is, IMHO, quite engaging.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Why did I think people were paying for starling services?
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
(Re-posting this, as it seemed to be helpful yesterday; if it's unclear, if it could be expanded to mention other/better resources, or if it's just not helpful, please let me know :)

Do you enjoy boomscrolling..?
Are you frustrated by Twitter age-restricting (even sometimes innocuous[1]) content so that you can't view it without registering..?
Do you want to be able to view age-restricted content in Twitter without registering..?
Yes..?
Then take the URL of the Twitter content that you want to view (ex. https://twitter.com/UAarmy_animals/status/1581226179536691200 ) and replace "twitter.com" with "nitter.net" (ex. https://nitter.net/UAarmy_animals/status/1581226179536691200 )

/ As a bonus, this makes Twitter content viewable on hardware/software that otherwise would be too slow/outdated to use Twitter's Web site - I've used it on a 450 MHz[2] Power Mac G4 running Mac OS X "Tiger"/TenFourFox
// fasahd had mentioned that somebody had developed a script to automatically replace "twitter.com" with "nitter.net"; I might be helpful if any who has it could share it..?

-
[1]Seriously, I've seen Twitter age-restrict a photo of a russian military radio * visible confusion *

[2]My "new" 'phone wants to auto-"correct" "MHz" to "OMGz" - what the actual f-..?! o_O
 
MoonFull
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
When did Musk ever pay for Ukraine to have starlink? Did he also pay for my house and car? what a guy.
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Don't know if this has been posted yet, but Timothy Snyder is currently teaching a course on the history of Ukraine at Yale and the lectures are up for free on Youtube:


Timothy Snyder: The Making of Modern Ukraine. Class 1: Ukrainian Questions Posed by Russian Invasion
Youtube bJczLlwp-d8


He is a history professor at Yale and the author of numerous books including Bloodlands: Europe between Hitler and Stalin
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

Pops to wikipedia article

There are 11 lectures up so far, each under an hour, and it is updating once or twice weekly. He is not a droner reading prepared remarks. He is, IMHO, quite engaging.
 
FarkKnuckleDos
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

fasahd: Interesting. If I write shiat, it asks me if I want to use the swear jar before filtering.
If I write Russians hiat, it filters, but does not offer the swear jar alternative.


Russians have always been shiat
 
Zenith
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

dsmith42: Don't know if this has been posted yet, but Timothy Snyder is currently teaching a course on the history of Ukraine at Yale and the lectures are up for free on Youtube:


[YouTube video: Timothy Snyder: The Making of Modern Ukraine. Class 1: Ukrainian Questions Posed by Russian Invasion]

He is a history professor at Yale and the author of numerous books including Bloodlands: Europe between Hitler and Stalin
[Link][upload.wikimedia.org image 220x309]
Pops to wikipedia article

There are 11 lectures up so far, each under an hour, and it is updating once or twice weekly. He is not a droner reading prepared remarks. He is, IMHO, quite engaging.


Bloodlands is traumatic and harrowing read.
I do recommend it, but be prepared to be depressed.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
From the Jerusalem Post: Ukraine claims the shooting at the Russian training camp was due to a religious dispute

Ukraine official: Tajikistanis behind attack on Russian training camp
At least 11 people were killed and 15 more wounded at a Russian military training ground when two attackers opened fire on a group of volunteers.
At least 11 people were killed and 15 more wounded at a Russian military training ground on Saturday when two attackers opened fire on a group of volunteers who wished to fight in Ukraine, RIA news agency said.
No civilians were killed in the attack at a military base in Russia's Belgorod region, but many soldiers were killed or wounded, the governor of Belgorod region Vyacheslav Gladkov said early on Sunday.
"A terrible event happened on our territory, on the territory of one of the military units," Gladkov said in a video post on the Telegram messaging app.
"Many soldiers were killed and wounded ... There are no residents of the Belgorod region among the wounded and killed."
The deadly incident is just the latest in a series of high-profile setbacks for Moscow's forces since the Feb. 24 invasion.
RIA, citing the defense ministry, said the two assailants had been shot dead after the attack in the southwestern Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine.
What happened at the Russian military training ground?
"During a firearms training session with individuals who voluntarily expressed a desire to participate in the special military operation (against Ukraine), the terrorists opened fire with small arms on the personnel of the unit," RIA cited a defense ministry statement as saying.
"As a result of the shooting, 11 people were fatally wounded. Another 15 people with wounds of varying severity were taken to a medical facility," it said.
Ukraine's response: The attackers were from Tajikistan
Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, said in a YouTube interview that the attackers were from the Central Asian nation of Tajikistan and had opened fire on the others after an argument over religion.
Tajikistan is a predominantly Muslim nation, while around half of Russians follow various branches of the Christian church. The Russian defense ministry said the attackers were from a nation that belonged to the Commonwealth of Independent States, which groups nine ex-Soviet republics, including Tajikistan.
Reuters was not immediately able to confirm the comments by Arestovych, a prominent commentator on the war who appears in the media on an almost daily basis.
RIA did not say where the attack took place. The independent Russian news website Sota Vision said it had happened in the small town of Soloti, close to the Ukrainian border and about 105 km (65 miles) south east of Belgorod.
Authorities in Belgorod itself have repeatedly accused Ukraine of attacking targets in the city, including power lines and fuel and ammunition stores.
Ukraine has not claimed responsibility.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

fasahd: I'm having French toast this am!


Not baka-san's wife?
 
Oneiros
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/

I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator.

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

Volunteers for Ukraine (for Americans who specifically want a 501(c)3 for their military aid):   https://volunteerforukraine.org/donate/


Humanitarian aid:

Help Ukrainians with disabilities: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-disabled-ukrainians

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Red Cross / Red Crescent:  https://donate.redcrossredcrescent.org/ua/donate/~my-donation

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

UN Human Rights Council:  https://www.unhcr.org/en-us/ukraine-emergency.html

UNICEF:  https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/unicef-children-crossfire-ukraine-crisis/39542?form=FUNKBHMZQDQ
For Canadians:  https://www.unicef.ca/en

Episcopal Relief & Development's Ukraine Crisis Response Fund: https://support.episcopalrelief.org/ukraineresponse

International Rescue Foundation (via TripAdvisor matching page):  https://www.tripadvisor.com/vpages/refugee_relief.html

International Rescue Committee:  https://www.rescue.org/article/how-does-irc-respond-emergency-ukraine

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua
A US baker helping equip looted Ukrainian bakeries: https://gofund.me/174f7423

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Greater Baltimore Medical Center (medicine for Ukraine): https://www.classy.org/give/406643/
Tidewater (Virginia) Ukrainian School: https://tidewaterua.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
Demining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org


Other notes & ways to help:

If you know any Ukrainians in need, give them this link: https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1558794397868859393
(If anyone has a link to that info that's hotlinked, please let me know).  For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.  Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .  To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot

You should also check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.org

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Saving Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Online (SUCHO):  https://www.sucho.org

Shadows Project (Survey for what cultural stuff they should put online, and an Instagram page of Ukrainian art):  https://beacons.page/shadows.project

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825. (And if you want to learn Ukrainian, sign up with Pimsleur before the end of the year: https://www.pimsleur.com/c/free-ukrainian )

Learn about Ukrainian History (and raise funds):  https://youtube.com/watch?v=tl070rPB58M

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukraine

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites, but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (consider shipping time/delays for Christmas presents, so order early):

Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Picasso-esque print: https://andresvalencia-invasionofukraine.com
Clothing (Texas imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
A comic book:  https://zoop.gg/c/comicsforukraine
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames ;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Best%20Wayhttps://store.steampowered.com/search/?developer=N-Game%20Studios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
Ukrainian fire shirt: https://www.bonfire.com/ukraine-ministry-of-accidental-russian-fire/
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (but trimmed down) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
More deep thoughts from Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Harlee: Good morning, everyone. Here's the stats to chew over. My thoughts on accuracy: the negative correction on the 13th to the APV/APC numbers (and possible positive adjustments to artillery and drones) actually increase my faith that Ukraine is not deliberately farking with the numbers. Else why admit error, and simply adjust the numbers over several days? Unless they are playing the long con and created mistakes on purpose to make corrections to, to make people think that they weren't deliberately farking with the numbers. Would they be that smart?

[Fark user image image 850x850]

[Fark user image image 850x251]


Don't listen to the "but it wasn't accurate the first time" nonsense. Anyone expecting immediate 100% accuracy for information gleaned on an active battlefield has some wildly miscalibrated expectations. Even in modern war conducted by highly centralized and organized states, like Iraq and Afghanistan - while the US has a very firm grasp on the number coalition soldiers killed (and by the same token I expect Ukraine knows how many they've lost, they just don't announce it publicly), things like civilian and insurgent deaths remain estimates and areas of active and ongoing scholarship.

You're doing quality work.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

fasahd: 2 thousand Ukrainian soldiers will study in France

"French President Emmanuel Macron has approved a training plan that will allow the deployment of up to 2,000 Ukrainian troops in the country. They will be assigned to our units for several weeks , " French Minister of the Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornuh said.


"They must be preparing to surrender", says Fark
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Sorry for the double post. I'm having issues with Fark posting images.
 
MindStalker
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

MoonFull: When did Musk ever pay for Ukraine to have starlink? Did he also pay for my house and car? what a guy.


I don't think any of us really knows honestly. Its been pointed out that offering this service in a war torn area is very expensive due to constant attempts to jam and/or sabotage. I get the impression that while the US is paying for it SpaceX is losing money. On the other hand the amount that SpaceX wants to charge is likely way over what it actually cost. I think the US told SpaceX they will find someone else, and SpaceX said, Whoa.. umm, maybe we can work something out..
 
Fingerware Error [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

dsmith42: Sorry for the double post. I'm having issues with Fark posting images.


Fark hasn't been showing images sometimes this morning. Refresh comments sometimes helps.
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Relying on Musk for anything seems dangerous.  Aside from that, thank you Ukrainians!
 
cannibalparrot
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

MoonFull: When did Musk ever pay for Ukraine to have starlink? Did he also pay for my house and car? what a guy.


Based on how he's been acting lately, I would bet large sums of money that all starlink data is being run through Russia.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

cannibalparrot: MoonFull: When did Musk ever pay for Ukraine to have starlink? Did he also pay for my house and car? what a guy.

Based on how he's been acting lately, I would bet large sums of money that all starlink data is being run through Russia.


And the US Department of Defense would permit this because...?
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Need a beer rec for 70k day; preferably something pumpkin to dovetail with Halloween.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Elon will provide the service people are paying for?  What a farking humanitarian.
 
MoonFull
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: cannibalparrot: MoonFull: When did Musk ever pay for Ukraine to have starlink? Did he also pay for my house and car? what a guy.

Based on how he's been acting lately, I would bet large sums of money that all starlink data is being run through Russia.

And the US Department of Defense would permit this because...?


there are no answers anymore... Just questions.
/worst timeline.
 
cannibalparrot
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: cannibalparrot: MoonFull: When did Musk ever pay for Ukraine to have starlink? Did he also pay for my house and car? what a guy.

Based on how he's been acting lately, I would bet large sums of money that all starlink data is being run through Russia.

And the US Department of Defense would permit this because...?


Two things:

1) it was a joke poking fun at Musk, since he's basically acting like a Russian asset; and

B) bringing up the DoD seems to be a non sequitur.  Elaborate on that.
 
AmorphousNomine
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: fasahd: I'm having French toast this am!

Not baka-san's wife?


Sorry, I'll be done with her soon.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

cannibalparrot: qorkfiend: cannibalparrot: MoonFull: When did Musk ever pay for Ukraine to have starlink? Did he also pay for my house and car? what a guy.

Based on how he's been acting lately, I would bet large sums of money that all starlink data is being run through Russia.

And the US Department of Defense would permit this because...?

Two things:

1) it was a joke poking fun at Musk, since he's basically acting like a Russian asset; and

B) bringing up the DoD seems to be a non sequitur.  Elaborate on that.


Who do you think paid for the Starlink system sent to Ukraine, and who did Musk attempt to extort millions of dollars from for "operating costs"?
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

MindStalker: Its been pointed out that offering this service in a war torn area is very expensive due to constant attempts to jam and/or sabotage.


By who?  Idiots and fanboys?  Because that doesn't make any god damned sense. Like what is the imaginary scenario here?  Someone in the StarLink bunker yelling "WE NEED MORE POWER"   and someone replies, "We're at maximum capacity sir, the satellites can't take much more of this!"
 
cannibalparrot
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: cannibalparrot: qorkfiend: cannibalparrot: MoonFull: When did Musk ever pay for Ukraine to have starlink? Did he also pay for my house and car? what a guy.

Based on how he's been acting lately, I would bet large sums of money that all starlink data is being run through Russia.

And the US Department of Defense would permit this because...?

Two things:

1) it was a joke poking fun at Musk, since he's basically acting like a Russian asset; and

B) bringing up the DoD seems to be a non sequitur.  Elaborate on that.

Who do you think paid for the Starlink system sent to Ukraine, and who did Musk attempt to extort millions of dollars from for "operating costs"?


You seem pretty upset about a joke at Musk's expense.

Lighten up.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Fingerware Error: dsmith42: Sorry for the double post. I'm having issues with Fark posting images.

Fark hasn't been showing images sometimes this morning. Refresh comments sometimes helps.


I've noticed it too. I recently became aware of the separate servers, from the beer spill page. Maybe a farkback is in order, if it persists. Linode is apparently aware they are having problems.

"Our web/db servers are hosted on DigitalOcean, and they have their own status page.
Our images are hosted on Linode, and they have their own status page."
 
MoonFull
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Good thing Musk didn't actually help those cave kids in Taiwan, or we would be paying for that untl the sun implodes. Opportunistic bald grifter with bad plastic surgery is a Russian asset.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: MindStalker: Its been pointed out that offering this service in a war torn area is very expensive due to constant attempts to jam and/or sabotage.

By who?  Idiots and fanboys?  Because that doesn't make any god damned sense. Like what is the imaginary scenario here?  Someone in the StarLink bunker yelling "WE NEED MORE POWER"   and someone replies, "We're at maximum capacity sir, the satellites can't take much more of this!"


Well actually...yeah, kinda, if the satellites are actually being jammed or otherwise sabotaged.
 
Muzzleloader
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

MindStalker: MoonFull: When did Musk ever pay for Ukraine to have starlink? Did he also pay for my house and car? what a guy.

I don't think any of us really knows honestly. Its been pointed out that offering this service in a war torn area is very expensive due to constant attempts to jam and/or sabotage. I get the impression that while the US is paying for it SpaceX is losing money. On the other hand the amount that SpaceX wants to charge is likely way over what it actually cost. I think the US told SpaceX they will find someone else, and SpaceX said, Whoa.. umm, maybe we can work something out..


They are not losing money, they are losing potential income in their eyes.

They are charging 4500 usd on the high end.
No way their costs are anywhere near that.

I guarantee their margins at all levels of service are very high.

They have no competition and most of their customers have no alternative.

Unless they are pricing their service at or near cost, they can't be losing money.
If they are using those price points, whoever is in charge of pricing needs to be fired.
 
MoonFull
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: DarnoKonrad: MindStalker: Its been pointed out that offering this service in a war torn area is very expensive due to constant attempts to jam and/or sabotage.

By who?  Idiots and fanboys?  Because that doesn't make any god damned sense. Like what is the imaginary scenario here?  Someone in the StarLink bunker yelling "WE NEED MORE POWER"   and someone replies, "We're at maximum capacity sir, the satellites can't take much more of this!"

Well actually...yeah, kinda, if the satellites are actually being jammed or otherwise sabotaged.


... And they're not.
 
Displayed 50 of 63 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.