(ProPublica)   The latest way that algorithms are destroying the world? They are telling landlords when and how to raise rents by the highest possible amount   (propublica.org) divider line
24
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Texas-based..."

Sets the tone for the entire article.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Don't blame the algorithms. They're just math.

Blame the "group of real estate tech executives" who use them to make their dickery more efficient.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's time to turn health care, education, and a minimum level of housing into public goods -- just like electricity and water.

Nothing that is necessary for survival should be made into investment assets or run by for-profit corporations.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: It's time to turn health care, education, and a minimum level of housing into public goods -- just like electricity and water.

Nothing that is necessary for survival should be made into investment assets or run by for-profit corporations.


There's probably an algorithm that would demonstrate this.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: It's time to turn health care, education, and a minimum level of housing into public goods -- just like electricity and water.

Nothing that is necessary for survival should be made into investment assets or run by for-profit corporations.


Electricity: see Texas
Water: see Nestle
Texas: see Texass
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If there is any money left in your wallet at the end of the month, the capitalists have failed.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"Never before have we seen these numbers," said Jay Parsons, a vice president of RealPage, as conventiongoers wandered by. Apartment rents had recently shot up by as much as 14.5%, he said in a video touting the company's services. Turning to his colleague, Parsons asked: What role had the software played?

"I think it's driving it, quite honestly," answered Andrew Bowen, another RealPage executive. "As a property manager, very few of us would be willing to actually raise rents double digits within a single month by doing it manually."

The celebratory remarks were more than swagger. For years, RealPage has sold software that uses data analytics to suggest daily prices for open units. Property managers across the United States have gushed about how the company's algorithm boosts profits.

Strangely enough, this makes me think of a poem.

Prose and Cons - SNL
Youtube 6iCbK3ooekU
 
Darkmeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

bostonguy: It's time to turn health care, education, and a minimum level of housing into public goods -- just like electricity and water.

Nothing that is necessary for survival should be made into investment assets or run by for-profit corporations.


Not just minimum housing, we will end up with projects like Chicago had.  We want good, quality housing that people will thrive in.

Education needs to be taken away from local school boards' decisions.   Every school needs to invest the same per child in every core class AND more in the arts.  Pay for good teachers, make the profession respectable again.

Oh, and cameras with sound in the schools, so we can stop this incessant process of teaching to a damn test.  Weed out bad teachers by observation.

And single payer healthcare is the most important thing that will save a generation of people.   Whether or not the hospitals change, the insurance structure changing to a simple, very small copay only model will save lives.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

MrBallou: Don't blame the algorithms. They're just math.
Blame the "group of real estate tech executives" who use them to make their dickery more efficient.


Some difference. The algorithms were written by people for this very purpose--or for lots of other purposes, but they all have one thing in common--they're meant to squeeze every last dime out of us, and give it to someone with more money.  Then they sell them, so they they can have more money also.  That's all that matters.

Out  yourselves, why don't you?   You soulless pricks.
Trade secrets.  That's how Google has gotten away with it all this time.  Shhhh.  Nobody knows that you're a psychological vampire.   Societal dysfunction is your best game.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I think it's far more likely that the decades-long refusal to build housing, and especially to build affordable housing, paired with ever-falling wages relative to inflation, a minimum wage that's so low that it effectively no longer exists (you can't pay anywhere near that low and actually hire someone), and out of control inflation all combine to make housing too expensive due to artificial scarcity, and people unable to afford it due to income inequality on such a broken level that the billionaires are essentially nobility and the most of the rest of us peasants.

The algorithm is merely accelerating the process by weighing those factors and coming up with the number you can charge and get a tenant - that's far less of an issue than the set of problems that make said number a valid choice in the first place.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
A while ago before rents started going up like crazy....

Nerd: "Dude! Check out my 2D10 dice roll function!"

Business Guy: "Wrap that in a program that calculates rents by using the dice roll as a percentage and lets see what happens."

...and back to today.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Darkmeer: bostonguy: It's time to turn health care, education, and a minimum level of housing into public goods -- just like electricity and water.

Nothing that is necessary for survival should be made into investment assets or run by for-profit corporations.

Not just minimum housing, we will end up with projects like Chicago had.  We want good, quality housing that people will thrive in.

Education needs to be taken away from local school boards' decisions.   Every school needs to invest the same per child in every core class AND more in the arts.  Pay for good teachers, make the profession respectable again.

Oh, and cameras with sound in the schools, so we can stop this incessant process of teaching to a damn test.  Weed out bad teachers by observation.

And single payer healthcare is the most important thing that will save a generation of people.   Whether or not the hospitals change, the insurance structure changing to a simple, very small copay only model will save lives.


having insurance ID for billing will save lives. someone has to pay the enormous costs of running the hospital. with a very small copay who is covering the costs? we can have anything we want if we're willing to pay the tax to cover the cost.
 
Katwang
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
There is a rental shortage in my town. Everything is becoming an Air BNB. Who wants to look at the back side of a gas station and car wash on vacation? I would at least expect an over look of the  dump.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Harlee: "Texas-based..."

Sets the tone for the entire article.


Where the genesis of the project was in Seattle and Alaska and regards human empathy as a weakness.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Darkmeer: bostonguy: It's time to turn health care, education, and a minimum level of housing into public goods -- just like electricity and water.

Nothing that is necessary for survival should be made into investment assets or run by for-profit corporations.

Not just minimum housing, we will end up with projects like Chicago had.  We want good, quality housing that people will thrive in.

Education needs to be taken away from local school boards' decisions.   Every school needs to invest the same per child in every core class AND more in the arts.  Pay for good teachers, make the profession respectable again.

Oh, and cameras with sound in the schools, so we can stop this incessant process of teaching to a damn test.  Weed out bad teachers by observation.

And single payer healthcare is the most important thing that will save a generation of people.   Whether or not the hospitals change, the insurance structure changing to a simple, very small copay only model will save lives.


Feds pass a law adopting all your suggestions. States forces counties to comply. Property taxes triple to pay for new mandated programs.

Rents increase to recover property tax increases.

Problem solved.

Oh wait.

I agree with most of what you want to see happen. But, how do you pay for it? If the answer is increase taxes on corporations and the wealthy, good luck reversing 40 years of farking over the middle class so several hundred people can compete to see which one can collect the most mega yachts.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

MrBallou: Don't blame the algorithms. They're just math.

Blame the "group of real estate tech executives" who use them to make their dickery more efficient.


There are algorithms for market places that make sure your item sells by lowering your product price to make you the cheapest on Amazon, eBay and ever other selling platform.  There are algorithms to maximize your 401k, for getting you the cheapest airfare and the lowest mortgage rate.  You didn't know there were algorithms to maximize profits?

If these companies make such a killing in real-estate simply open up one and undercut them.  These real-estate funds are just groups of people pooling money buying places and setting rent.  Fark has a large following, start up a fark real-estate trust and invite followers to invest.  You have an army of people who know different areas of the US, use that to get locations and charge a reasonable rent.
Know what will happen?  To expand fast enough to make a difference in prices you will have to charge a relatively close (but cheaper) rate so you can reinvest the profits(avoiding taxes) and expand into markets in every state.  At some point it will become a big brand with market pull and unless you cut rates when you feel you have enough market share you have become what you hate the most.
You may think I'm joking but this is how these things are formed.  Somewhere on fark there is all the scouting, buying, real-estate, managing expertise needed to start and with the large base a small buy-in would add up to a good fund to start with.
BUT it's much easier to just blame everyone and not do anything.
 
Mouser
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

bostonguy: It's time to turn health care, education, and a minimum level of housing into public goods -- just like electricity and water.

Nothing that is necessary for survival should be made into investment assets or run by for-profit corporations.


Before or after we liquidate the kulaks, comrade?
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Katwang: There is a rental shortage in my town. Everything is becoming an Air BNB. Who wants to look at the back side of a gas station and car wash on vacation? I would at least expect an over look of the  dump.


the house next to me is for rent but sitting empty. they want a large sum because it was renovated into a "luxury" house with all the nice fixtures to go with it. the basement is rented out because it is a simple 1bdr and somewhat affordable. there's glut of luxury when all we need is adequate.

the owners of the house are allegedly moving in next summer and make bank so I doubt they care.
 
Laikabot
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Katwang: There is a rental shortage in my town. Everything is becoming an Air BNB. Who wants to look at the back side of a gas station and car wash on vacation? I would at least expect an over look of the  dump.


Who are all these people that can afford to go on vacation anyway?
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

bostonguy: It's time to turn health care, education, and a minimum level of housing into public goods -- just like electricity and water.

Nothing that is necessary for survival should be made into investment assets or run by for-profit corporations.


I'd add the Internet to the list.
In todays's world, even the poorest person should have easy access to the Internet.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: If there is any money left in your wallet at the end of the month, the capitalists have failed.


But I was instructed to believe it's the fault of Homeless Addicts in Blue Cities™.
 
Darkmeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: Darkmeer: bostonguy: It's time to turn health care, education, and a minimum level of housing into public goods -- just like electricity and water.

Nothing that is necessary for survival should be made into investment assets or run by for-profit corporations.

Not just minimum housing, we will end up with projects like Chicago had.  We want good, quality housing that people will thrive in.

Education needs to be taken away from local school boards' decisions.   Every school needs to invest the same per child in every core class AND more in the arts.  Pay for good teachers, make the profession respectable again.

Oh, and cameras with sound in the schools, so we can stop this incessant process of teaching to a damn test.  Weed out bad teachers by observation.

And single payer healthcare is the most important thing that will save a generation of people.   Whether or not the hospitals change, the insurance structure changing to a simple, very small copay only model will save lives.

having insurance ID for billing will save lives. someone has to pay the enormous costs of running the hospital. with a very small copay who is covering the costs? we can have anything we want if we're willing to pay the tax to cover the cost.


Single payer comes with a cost in taxes.   After doing the work for the Nordic models (I like the Netherlands and Finnish models), th monthly taxes for it are lower than the current cost of a PPO.  I pay $144 for myself, but in this model, I would be paying around $85-100 depending upon tier.  Annual cost around 1200 max versus my insurance at $1728.  And single payer includes dental and glasses, whereas I have to obtain additional insurance for those in the current system.  This is a personal savings of $528 at the current level.

Additionally, if adding family coverage, it goes to $500 at top tier.  My insurance costs me $724.  So, $6,000 on single payer versus $8,688, a difference of $2,688 annually.

My examples are based on employer sponsored healthcare.   There is room for private insurance in the German model, but it includes a strong public model.   Back on track...

Add in copays at $15-25 for any visit, and free vaccines, hospital expenses capping at $75, including the ambulance service, you are taking costs down significantly for a normal person.   Not only that, but this model encourages people to actually go to the doctor, dentist, and optometrist.   More contact with these professionals will be good for the nation.

Then again, we could keep playing Darwin's Game.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Katwang: There is a rental shortage in my town. Everything is becoming an Air BNB. Who wants to look at the back side of a gas station and car wash on vacation? I would at least expect an over look of the  dump.


Short term rentals need to be severely overhauled. Sure, running a farking hotel is profitable, if you don't have any of the farking associated expenses. Much like farking taxis. If you want to run a hotel, you should need a business license and comply with all local laws and ordinances, including zoning.
 
Northern
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Darkmeer: bostonguy: It's time to turn health care, education, and a minimum level of housing into public goods -- just like electricity and water.

Nothing that is necessary for survival should be made into investment assets or run by for-profit corporations.

Not just minimum housing, we will end up with projects like Chicago had.  We want good, quality housing that people will thrive in.

Education needs to be taken away from local school boards' decisions.   Every school needs to invest the same per child in every core class AND more in the arts.  Pay for good teachers, make the profession respectable again.

Oh, and cameras with sound in the schools, so we can stop this incessant process of teaching to a damn test.  Weed out bad teachers by observation.

And single payer healthcare is the most important thing that will save a generation of people.   Whether or not the hospitals change, the insurance structure changing to a simple, very small copay only model will save lives.


Subsidized public housing won't be cheap and represents a massive indirect subsidy for the wealthy.  Instead why not raise minimum wage to living wages, enact portable defined benefit pensions with mandatory 7% of wages by employee and 7% by employer (regardless of employment status), and universal health care either public or semi-private?  I would also advocate for an end and ban on medical debt for consumers, and local arbitration hearings for disputes under $50k rather than lengthy expensive court or private arbitration hearings (maybe $50 fee, one day appearance, and that's it).
We should also decriminalize addiction, and instead invest in mental health and recovery.
Let's take a look at where we are at politically though: the GQP wants to repeal social security, Medicare, restrict Medicaid funding, and abolish public schools.  Parents would get a voucher and need to cover the rest.
The GQP also wants to end voting for high office and instead their legislature would choose Trump.
They also strongly favor anonymous trust funds to avoid taxes and protect their wealth, in perpetuity.  A new aristocracy.
In reality the "bottom" 95% of American wage workers would tremendously benefit from organized labor and the benefits of labor unions.  We are in very deep denial about basic facts in Best America, that's the real problem.
 
