 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ArtNet)   Auction house employee values vase at $1.900. It sells for $7.5 million. That's a firing   (news.artnet.com) divider line
8
    More: Fail  
•       •       •

449 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Oct 2022 at 5:05 AM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So essentially, the house still believes it's a copy but has fired the person for not knowing the masses would illogically stampede to throw money at it.
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: So essentially, the house still believes it's a copy but has fired the person for not knowing the masses would illogically stampede to throw money at it.


So what Im getting is that it's a $1900 replica vase from the Mar-a-Lago Presidential Collection?
 
falkone32
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

edmo: So essentially, the house still believes it's a copy but has fired the person for not knowing the masses would illogically stampede to throw money at it.


"The view of an expert can't outweigh that of 300 people." Yup. The owner insists the expert made a mistake but has absolutely no idea what the mistake was. The guy in charge of their Asian art flat-out states that they don't know why it sold for that much.
 
ronzhu
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
To be honest, I can't believe that a company in France can just up and fire someone over this. I'm guessing it was a contractor that won't be used in the future?
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So a possible replica was priced at $1900, but sold for over $7mil. It made massive money. What is the problem? Did he get it wrong and it would have sold for more? If it is a replica, was valued as such, and people paid what a real item value was then it is on them.

If it was worth $7mil but sold for the $1900 he valued I can see the problem.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
In Philadelphia, that vase is worth $50.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Rattrap007: So a possible replica was priced at $1900, but sold for over $7mil. It made massive money. What is the problem? Did he get it wrong and it would have sold for more? If it is a replica, was valued as such, and people paid what a real item value was then it is on them.

If it was worth $7mil but sold for the $1900 he valued I can see the problem.


....or he could have been working with a partner to buy the undervalued item and sell it again at full price.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

optikeye: Rattrap007: So a possible replica was priced at $1900, but sold for over $7mil. It made massive money. What is the problem? Did he get it wrong and it would have sold for more? If it is a replica, was valued as such, and people paid what a real item value was then it is on them.

If it was worth $7mil but sold for the $1900 he valued I can see the problem.

....or he could have been working with a partner to buy the undervalued item and sell it again at full price.


Yeah, this.  Fraud bidding using a shill can be a thing.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.