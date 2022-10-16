 Skip to content
(Thread Reader)   Avian flu hits farm. Over 50 birds down in three days. Emmanuel refuses to succumb to it   (threadreaderapp.com) divider line
SomeFarkinFarmgirl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In addition to hoping that their beloved remaining birds make a full recovery, I also pray that they are not forced to have the animals destroyed by the authorities in order to prevent potential spread of the virus to other domestic flocks. I'm sure that they are practicing appropriate quarantine and sanitation but sometimes government officials have crappy knee-jerk reactions.
 
Squik2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those who are confused:
Emmanuel Don't Do It
Youtube d22r99JPg_M
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Farming is a tough business. Also this could be an animal hording situation.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This sucks. I love that ornery boid.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This is so sad.
 
Trik
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Where's all the posts about her choice of clothes and boots?
Saying she is a fake animal caretaker / farmer?

She also mentioned God in her article, something else to mock her over.

Quick, get her while she's down, weak.
This is your moment.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

SomeFarkinFarmgirl: In addition to hoping that their beloved remaining birds make a full recovery, I also pray that they are not forced to have the animals destroyed by the authorities in order to prevent potential spread of the virus to other domestic flocks. I'm sure that they are practicing appropriate quarantine and sanitation but sometimes government officials have crappy knee-jerk reactions.


I think they lost just about everything.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: SomeFarkinFarmgirl: In addition to hoping that their beloved remaining birds make a full recovery, I also pray that they are not forced to have the animals destroyed by the authorities in order to prevent potential spread of the virus to other domestic flocks. I'm sure that they are practicing appropriate quarantine and sanitation but sometimes government officials have crappy knee-jerk reactions.

I think they lost just about everything.


Yup. Article says they lost every chicken, duck, turkey, goose, female swan.
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Thx for the unroll, smitty. Everyone else needs to learn about this new internet thing.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Behold: Patient 0 for the next pandemic

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
