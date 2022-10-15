 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 7 Austin)   Teen metamorphs into squeaky dog toy with the help of his annoyed mother   (fox7austin.com) divider line
24
    More: Dumbass, Hospital, Dog, Scouting, Long story, Mary Serrano of Montgomery, Camping, emergency room, New Zealand  
•       •       •

601 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Oct 2022 at 11:41 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a weird book in the Animorphs series.
 
Crankpot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't snatch
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AOC?
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She caused it, filmed it, and posted it on social media.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was sub 18 I cared only about wheels, gravity and lubricant, (and pot) then I kissed pavement
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Little Rascals did it better.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 1 hour ago  

watching the trump puddle dry: When I was sub 18 I cared only about wheels, gravity and lubricant, (and pot) then I kissed pavement


When raw skin hits road at high speed it feels like mint at first, then swelling starts and pain follows
 
Madame Psychosis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Crankpot: Don't snatch


What do you mean, "Look in the dog?"
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

watching the trump puddle dry: watching the trump puddle dry: When I was sub 18 I cared only about wheels, gravity and lubricant, (and pot) then I kissed pavement

When raw skin hits road at high speed it feels like mint at first, then swelling starts and pain follows


And then you can start picking out the tiny, jagged stones.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whatshisname: watching the trump puddle dry: watching the trump puddle dry: When I was sub 18 I cared only about wheels, gravity and lubricant, (and pot) then I kissed pavement

When raw skin hits road at high speed it feels like mint at first, then swelling starts and pain follows

And then you can start picking out the tiny, jagged stones.


Yep
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Long story short, this was not fun for him because he missed a very important camping trip with Boy Scouts that he was very much looking forward to"

This happened in Texas?
You won't be thinking about that missed trip anymore when the bill comes in.
 
magneticmushroom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madame Psychosis: Crankpot: Don't snatch

What do you mean, "Look in the dog?"


Good boy, Daisy.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 1 hour ago  

watching the trump puddle dry: whatshisname: watching the trump puddle dry: watching the trump puddle dry: When I was sub 18 I cared only about wheels, gravity and lubricant, (and pot) then I kissed pavement

When raw skin hits road at high speed it feels like mint at first, then swelling starts and pain follows

And then you can start picking out the tiny, jagged stones.

Yep


I mean do that while shock is still running
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 1 hour ago  

watching the trump puddle dry: watching the trump puddle dry: whatshisname: watching the trump puddle dry: watching the trump puddle dry: When I was sub 18 I cared only about wheels, gravity and lubricant, (and pot) then I kissed pavement

When raw skin hits road at high speed it feels like mint at first, then swelling starts and pain follows

And then you can start picking out the tiny, jagged stones.

Yep

I mean do that while shock is still running


Nerves work like vines, as soon as they have a chance to grow they do
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Serrano then took her son to two different hospitals after he started squeaking.

Half of you go that way, and half of you go that way!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

watching the trump puddle dry: watching the trump puddle dry: watching the trump puddle dry: whatshisname: watching the trump puddle dry: watching the trump puddle dry: When I was sub 18 I cared only about wheels, gravity and lubricant, (and pot) then I kissed pavement

When raw skin hits road at high speed it feels like mint at first, then swelling starts and pain follows

And then you can start picking out the tiny, jagged stones.

Yep

I mean do that while shock is still running

Nerves work like vines, as soon as they have a chance to grow they do


I've got a few I wish would do that in the right direction.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordOfThePings: Serrano then took her son to two different hospitals after he started squeaking.

Half of you go that way, and half of you go that way!

[Fark user image image 342x245]


"The rest of us will run with Mucus!"

/snort
//hock
 
Picklehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This mother, me, would have been afraid for his life. I can see the humor in it but not at the moment it's happening.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Back in my day, when a boy's voice squeaked, we called it puberty.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Squeaky Dog - Snatch (3/8) Movie CLIP (2000) HD
Youtube 6NbgGhD4tdk
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Picklehead: This mother, me, would have been afraid for his life. I can see the humor in it but not at the moment it's happening.


The danger is in the fact that the toy was still in his airway. The squeaking shows it was above the larynx. He was laughing and moving around, which ultimately might have resulted in it shifting position. That had the dangerous possibility of making it a complete obstruction.

It doesn't surprise me that they used a scope to take it out, but I wonder what happened at the first hospital. Why did they let him leave with it still in place.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Does PornHub know about this? I could see this being a whole new genre now that incest is overdone.

"Help me, step-squeak; I'm stuck!"
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

NotCodger: Picklehead: This mother, me, would have been afraid for his life. I can see the humor in it but not at the moment it's happening.

The danger is in the fact that the toy was still in his airway. The squeaking shows it was above the larynx. He was laughing and moving around, which ultimately might have resulted in it shifting position. That had the dangerous possibility of making it a complete obstruction.

It doesn't surprise me that they used a scope to take it out, but I wonder what happened at the first hospital. Why did they let him leave with it still in place.


No doubt - that's not something you just shrug about
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.