The University of Texas is all about that bass as they unveiled the world's largest bass drum at the football game against Iowa State
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's...actually a cool story
 
SBinRR [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Always compensating down there in Texas.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

SBinRR: Always compensating down there in Texas.


Don't diss marching bands
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
About 20 years ago at Pennsic, the Tuchux built a drum 30-feet in diameter.

It actually worked, sort-of.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably easier to transport than a 128 foot organ pipe.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"When the University of Chicago ended its varsity football program, the drum was stored under the school's bleachers. It later became radioactively contaminated as a result of research for the Manhattan Project conducted at the stadium during the 1940s."

So that's how it got so big.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would you need bass with country or western music?
 
voyageur
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
guinnessworldrecords.comView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Sounds like an awful lot of treble to go through.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Of course, nowhere in the article does it give the sizes of the two drums.

/for the record, Big Bertha is 8 feet in diameter.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'd say one person needs to be able to carry it for the record.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
ALL ABOUT THAT BASE (Star Wars Parody - Meghan Trainor's All About That Bass)
Youtube RV5WqRnFejI

/got nothin
 
Daves I Know
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

voyageur: [guinnessworldrecords.com image 780x497]


I've been there! Traveled on a wine themed train with my now-wife the day after... getting acquainted. Wine buffet, traditional music, and a winery tour where they make some terrible swill.

Anyway, hope Texas gets good luck from their drum when they enter the SEC. Need them to take the good west teams out of playoff contention. Go Dawgs!
 
detonator
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The thump of a rock concert kick drum that you feel in your chest, after it's amplified through subwoofers, is roughly 80Hz. That wave length is 14 feet long, and takes a lot of power to push.
Having a giant bass drum like that isn't the same thing, although folks will think it is. That drum is a giant advertisement more than a true sonic replication of whatever frequency they're trying to get out of it. The taiko bass drum upthread probably will reach down to 30Hz though just by how it's constructed.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Texas is such a one-trick pony.

"WE NEED AN IDEA"
"Pick something out of a hat."
"...and make it BIGGER."
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

MythDragon: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/RV5WqRnFejI?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]
/got nothin


That was worse than nothing.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Sounds like an awful lot of treble to go through.


gifimage.netView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

detonator: That drum is a giant advertisement


So they're just trying to drum up support?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
detonator
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: detonator: That drum is a giant advertisement

So they're just trying to drum up support?


Yeah, it's a bummer
 
