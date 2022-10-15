 Skip to content
(Independent)   Bogus "YoWhatsApp" and "Whatsapp Plus" apps can steal users' encryption keys and use them for cyberattacks, getting down, funky   (independent.co.uk) divider line
4
SBinRR [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hey HEY hey!
 
Burn_The_Plows
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
FTFA"Cybercriminals are increasingly using the power of legitimate software to distribute malicious apps. This means that users who choose popular apps and official installation sources, may still fall victim to them", the Kaspersky researchers wrote.

A few things I would like clarification on because I honestly don't know:

1. FTFASnaptube, which allows users to download YouTube videos... And Vidmate also lets users download YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok videos. This is "legitimate software"? Isn't there a copyright reason there's not a "download video" button on videos on these platforms?

2. Since when is WhatsApp secure?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
shiat like this is why I only use Myplace.
 
