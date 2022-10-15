 Skip to content
(TuneIn)   The first hour of tonight's Paul's Memory Bank (8PM EDT) features songs whose titles begin with "L", this week's Birthday Hour then the Superman story "George Latimer, Crooked Political Boss" concludes, and the beginning of "The Dead Voice"   (tunein.com) divider line
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have no idea why people are shooting off fireworks around here.....anyway.  If you listen closely to my recorded bits, you'll hear crickets, they're very loud tonight.

Saw the dentist Monday morning for the pain I was feeling and I was told I had an infection and probably needed a root canal. The first appointment with the endodontist was the next day and the actual root canal was done on Thursday. This one was able to be done in one sitting. Took Monday and Tuesday off and on Wednesday was assigned very easy, mindless testing.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glad you're better!

Oh, and

'Standing' by...
 
Lorelle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Good evening!
 
Lorelle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Yay! Hope you're feeling MUCH better!
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

I am now, thanks.
The dentist was doing the "can you feel cold" test and I couldn't feel anything in that tooth.  He left the room and when he came back a few minutes later I was literally in tears from the pain.  Antibiotics and super Motrin helped.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Another single where I like the B side better than the A side (California Girls)
 
Lorelle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
ELTON!
 
