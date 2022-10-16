 Skip to content
(KXXV Waco)   When pumpkin patches go bad, it's really bad   (kxxv.com) divider line
276 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Oct 2022 at 12:50 AM



6 Comments     (+0 »)
cefm
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If your parking area is on dry grass, it's not a parking lot, it's a fire hazard.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The milk has gone bad too.

DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"We had a few babies and a few strollers trying to get out"

Interesting, because usually those things are not very good at self-preservation.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Err - I mean ok grass and shiat, but a mass fire sweeping 70+ vehicles - so fast none of them could be gotten out - with explosions?   From a dropped cigarette?  Uhh - sounds to me like there me be just a wee bit more to that fire than a carelessly dropped cigarette
 
DiDGr8 [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Err - I mean ok grass and shiat, but a mass fire sweeping 70+ vehicles - so fast none of them could be gotten out - with explosions?   From a dropped cigarette?  Uhh - sounds to me like there me be just a wee bit more to that fire than a carelessly dropped cigarette


Yeah. More likely they hadn't mowed the grass and somebody's hot muffler ignited the dry grass. A good arson investigator should be able to figure out the source and location of the ignition if nobody moved their cars.
 
