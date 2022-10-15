 Skip to content
(Common Dreams)   "Hurricanes are the biggest threat to Florida". The 1%:"Hold my Moët"   (commondreams.org) divider line
789 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Oct 2022 at 10:41 PM



12 Comments
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hurricanes aren't a threat to Florida.   They are the solution.
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I keep my Moet in a pretty cabinet...


/ I don't have any Moet
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Does the wine chiller I bought recently count as a pretty cabinet?

/reds only, TYVM
 
austerity101
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
How weird that Fark won't link to Jacobin, but they'll link to Common Dreams. Jacobin is the far more reputable source.
 
alex10294
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
TLDR version.  The rich are forcing other people to buy houses and subsidized insurance at gunpoint. It's a nefarious scheme to increase home ownership and insurance coverage. Muhahahhaha.

/Squirt
 
WTP 2
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
FTA: Hurricane Ian passed through the area on October 8, 2022....

ahhhhh,.... it was the 28th of September. it was in some of the news.....
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

WTP 2: FTA: Hurricane Ian passed through the area on October 8, 2022....

ahhhhh,.... it was the 28th of September. it was in some of the news.....


Maybe in your timeline. In mine Obama is still president and Putin is dead.
 
DiDGr8 [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

WTP 2: FTA: Hurricane Ian passed through the area on October 8, 2022....

ahhhhh,.... it was the 28th of September. it was in some of the news.....


FTCaption of a picture ^

First line of the article:

Last month's Hurricane Ian has already faded from the headlines

/I was there.
//I was five miles from the picture in the caption.
///I'm fine, thank you very much. No insurance claims filed.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I suggest that the ebil gub'ment sochulizms that provide subsidy for insurance and disaster aid
set a cap on income levels of those people that they subsidize...Individual Income over 250k or house over
2 mil...You better keep your bootstraps ready cause uncle sucker isn't going to rescue you anymore.
Better job create your own self insurance funding pool with your pals..
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Nuke Florida.

It should be our place that we test out nukes and show the rest of the world our nuclear capabilities.

Fark that whole state, and everyone and everything in it.

/from Ohio
 
olorin604
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
privitize profits and socialize losses.

Capitalism 101
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

