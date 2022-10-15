 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Woman who was not abducted escapes abductor. Kansas City Police Department isn't on the case   (kansascitydefender.com) divider line
SBinRR [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Wow. The PD then doubled down with a statement that basically said "Nuh uh!"
 
The.anti-Larry [TotalFark] [OhFark] [SwearJar]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
According to the Clay County Prosecutor Probable Cause Statement, T.J. reported that "Timothy had kept her in a small room in the basement that he had built. He kept her restrained in handcuffs on her wrists and ankles." In addition, Haslett "whipped her while she was restrained...there were injuries on her back that were consistent with this description." Court documents further say, "she was able to get free when he left to take his child to school."

Jesus Fucking Christ
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So is Haslett a cop or something, or do the just not investigate any white on black crime anymore without media pressure?
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obviously, the police were in on the kidnapping.

/duh
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since 2013 I've been saying it's impossible that Ariel Castro is a one off.
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Since 2013 I've been saying it's impossible that Ariel Castro is a one off.


Yup. And this is pretty typical of how a lot of monsters get away with rape, murder and other horrific shiat; they prey on people the cops just can't be bothered to give a shiat about.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blue lives matter!!!
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
KCPD Said Missing Black Women Reports In KC Were "Completely Unfounded."

"What we meant to say is that nobody was missing these black women. It's a simple mistake and you people blow it all out of proportion."

/Why am I not surprised that the KCPD didn't make missing black women much of a priority?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Hillary wants to know there a pizzeria basement involved?
 
fullyautomatic
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Maybe it just seems this way due to noticing it more, but it truly feels like police incompetence has sky-farking-rocketed by orders of magnitude very recently. Orders of ineptitude?

I used to have this dinner-table joke that Weatherman was the single one job you can have and be wrong at 100% of the time and still keep the job. Policing is coming in very close to a tie these days.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Well, between this and Stockton, we yave a horrifying trifecta going.
 
Gawdzila [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Cops are worthless.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Were these women suspected prostitutes? TFA makes it seem that way since it says they were picked up on a particular street. No author, I'm not going to think these women deserved it, just don't tiptoe around the goddam facts.
 
