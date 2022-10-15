 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Two girls. One milk   (twitter.com) divider line
4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
4 hours ago  
What an edgy waste.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
4 hours ago  
Probably not the stupidest action taken by the vegetarian lunatic fringe but does make the list of idiotic acts.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
4 hours ago  
Thanks for wasting food, asshats, way to be a part of the problem
 
Xythero [TotalFark]
4 hours ago  
Wasting Food
Youtube bM8lIamjfaE
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
4 hours ago  
Imagine getting paid minimum wage, and having to grab that crusty mop and bucket that's stored out back, and have to mop up that mess, having to move all those racks of milk to clean under them, during the store hours with customers in your way trying to buy dairy products for their family.  Then having to complete your shift all sweaty and milky, and do what they paid you do do in the first place.

Yep, that one employee is the only one who's going to be the least bit bothered by this stunt.  Way to stick it to the working slobs protesters!
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
4 hours ago  
The f*ck?
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
4 hours ago  
What is it with all these good protests lately?
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
4 hours ago  

Ambivalence: What is it with all these good protests lately?


Food, rather.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
3 hours ago  
In the US I bet that is answered by tasers.  (Milk is conductive, right?)
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Perhaps it's from a revised edition?
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
3 hours ago  

Sub Human: In the US I bet that is answered by tasers.  (Milk is conductive, right?)


Pour a gallon of milk on them. Or slap them with a New York strip
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
3 hours ago  

no1curr: Sub Human: In the US I bet that is answered by tasers.  (Milk is conductive, right?)

Pour a gallon of milk on them. Or slap them with a New York strip


I hope they trip on they own spilled malk
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
3 hours ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: no1curr: Sub Human: In the US I bet that is answered by tasers.  (Milk is conductive, right?)

Pour a gallon of milk on them. Or slap them with a New York strip

I hope they trip on they own spilled malk


I like the cut of your jib
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
2 hours ago  

no1curr: Ass_Master_Flash: no1curr: Sub Human: In the US I bet that is answered by tasers.  (Milk is conductive, right?)

Pour a gallon of milk on them. Or slap them with a New York strip

I hope they trip on they own spilled malk

I like the cut of your jib


It's the only jib I got baby!
The Evil Midnight Bomber What Bombs At Midnight
Youtube KkzptjhCkbs
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
You can take our milk, but you can never have our lactose INTOLERANCE!!!!
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snort
9 minutes ago  
First world protests are so cringe.
 
foo monkey
6 minutes ago  
Uh, I'm pretty sure milk *is* plant-based.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
5 minutes ago  
Mister, the UK could use a man like Chuck Norris again...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
5 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: What is it with all these good protests lately?


Russia?
 
foo monkey
4 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Mister, the UK could use a man like Chuck Norris again...

[Fark user image 498x270] [View Full Size image _x_]


"If we don't Brexit, the UK will be plunged into 1000 Years of Darkness."
 
transporter_ii
4 minutes ago  

Sub Human: In the US I bet that is answered by tasers.  (Milk is conductive, right?)


The Believers (1987) Death of the wife
Youtube bgkQpPKxkoM
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
4 minutes ago  
Not
Helping
 
Boo_Guy
3 minutes ago  

Snort: First world protests are so cringe.


France seems to do them pretty damn well.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
3 minutes ago  
If I catch anybody doing that I'm going to beat the shiat out of them. And because they're pussy-ass vegetarians, their limp little slaps will be ineffective against the meat-powered beatdown I dispense.
 
RandomInternetComment
2 minutes ago  

no1curr: Thanks for wasting food, asshats, way to be a part of the problem


Literally as things are on the edge of economic disasters...I hope they get smacked upside the head and arrested.
 
The Devil's Bartender
2 minutes ago  
Destruction of private property. Arrest them
 
Stargazer86
2 minutes ago  
Yeah. I get that polite protests aren't exactly the best way to get people to notice them. Even back in the 60's they did sit ins and whatnot, blocking buildings, purposefully inconveniencing people to bring attention to civil rights.

This though? This is dumb. You're just pissing off the couple of employees who're gonna have to clean that up. "Big milk" don't give a shiat. Neither do the customers. They're just gonna walk pass your crazy ass. Then the cops get called and you get arrested for vandalizing property and theft.
 
