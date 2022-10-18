 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Photoshop this artist's rendering of a sexy and undoubtedly delicious "innovation crab" from 500 million years ago   (pbs.twimg.com) divider line
9
    More: Photoshop, Contests  
•       •       •

626 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Oct 2022 at 4:00 PM (1 hour ago)



9 Comments
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Original:
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Yammering_Splat_Vector [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zeon [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thoaar
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaylight2003
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Original: Original:
[pbs.twimg.com image 850x478]


Anomalocaris!!
Fark user imageView Full Size

One of the first arthropods in history, Anomalocaris, or "Ani" as he liked to be called, was distantly related to spiders and scorpions.  Being naturally a Cancer, Ani liked pursuing potential dates around, was methodical, exacting, and very meticulous about his approach to life, love, and business.  Tended toward inspector, accountant, and criminal forensics.Favorite hobbies model making, Sudoku, and trolling people like a boss online.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

