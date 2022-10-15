 Skip to content
(AZ Family)   Because Arizona drivers are seemingly unaware of law requiring them to move over to make way for disabled vehicles at side of road, more than 100 tow trucks and emergency response vehicles lead convoy down freeways to remind them of said law   (azfamily.com) divider line
Porous Horace
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Put the hammer down and holler at 'em on the CB, let them know you're clearing the way!
 
Summoner101
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Moving over for someone on the shoulder is in the  same realm as returning a shopping cart.  Doing it  is obviously the right thing to do and takes minimal effort, so you not bothering to do it clearly makes you a bad person.
 
goatharper
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Any time I see a vehicle on the side of the freeway, I indicate and move into the left lane. I notice that the vehicles behind me follow my lead and do the same.

Be the lane change you want to see on the freeway.
 
olorin604
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I heard a totally unsubstantiated story about someone commiting suicide by jumping into the highway from in front of their car on the shoulder.

Assuming it's safe I always change lanes or move over as far as is safe.

No clue if it was true, but it had an impact on my behavior.
 
pheelix
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Moving over for someone on the shoulder is in the  same realm as returning a shopping cart.  Doing it  is obviously the right thing to do and takes minimal effort, so you not bothering to do it clearly makes you a bad person.


This is Arizona we're talking about. They really should change their slogan to the ME! ME! ME! state.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I've watched a flatbed operator get grazed by a side view mirror. Wasn't pretty.
 
Shryke
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Uh, how do you "make way" for a stationary vehicle, subby?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Moving over for someone on the shoulder is in the  same realm as returning a shopping cart.  Doing it  is obviously the right thing to do and takes minimal effort, so you not bothering to do it clearly makes you a bad person.


Except it's not always the best thing to do.  People tend to just move over regardless of it's actually safe to do so when they see someone on the side of the road.
 
